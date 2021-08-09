After 157 cancellations, Tampa Spirit Airlines flights getting back on track

The Spirit Airlines logjam at Tampa International Airport is finally coming unclogged.

Only about Spirit six flights into and out of Tampa were canceled on Sunday, far below a high of 28 on Aug. 4. Since the carrier’s backups began Aug. 1, at least 157 flights to or from Tampa were canceled, said airport spokesperson Ashley Iaccarino.

Over the past week, Spirit has cancelled and delayed thousands of flights nationwide due to a combination of weather, a system outage and staffing issues.

After seeing hundreds of U.S. routes affected each day in August, the carrier canceled 108 flights and delayed 165 more on Sunday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.com. As of 9 a.m. Monday, 35 Spirit flights were canceled, with another 30 delayed.

Spirit has encouraged travelers to check the status of their flights at Spirit.com.