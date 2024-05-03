150th Kentucky Derby preview: Society Man

Is it officially time for the Bruins to stick with Swayman?

Ty Anderson joins Mike Felger on Sports Sunday to discuss whether or not the Bruins should start Jeremy Swayman in Game 5 after going up 3-1 vs Toronto. <p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nhl/boston-bruins/bruins-videos/is-it-officially-time-for-the-bruins-to-stick-with-swayman/608425/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Is it officially time for the Bruins to stick with Swayman?</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>