Is it officially time for the Bruins to stick with Swayman?Ty Anderson joins Mike Felger on Sports Sunday to discuss whether or not the Bruins should start Jeremy Swayman in Game 5 after going up 3-1 vs Toronto.
Porzingis leaves game after suffering non-contact leg injuryKristaps Porzingis exited in the second quarter of the Celtics' Game 4 against the Heat due to a right calf injury and was listed as doubtful to return.
150th Kentucky Derby preview: Society Man
Saddled by Frankie Dettori, Society Man is the second of two horses trained by Danny Gargan in Louisville, but the horse has "a lot of work to do to be a realistic contender" in the Derby, according to Drew Dinsick.