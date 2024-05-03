- 49ers Talk: 49ers sign Terrell Owen's son Terique as undrafted free agentOn this episode of "49ers Talk", hosts Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan discuss the 49ers signing Terrell Owen's son Terique as an undrafted free agent.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-talk-terique-owens-signing/1730063/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">49ers Talk: 49ers sign Terrell Owen's son Terique as undrafted free agent</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>0:58Now PlayingPaused
150th Kentucky Derby preview: Epic Ride
After getting drawn into the Kentucky Derby following the scratch to Encino, Epic Ride, trained by John Ennis with Adam Beschizza in the saddle, may impact the early pace of the race with its speed.