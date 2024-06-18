15 WNC juniors to watch during 2024 NCHSAA football season
Last football season saw plenty of sophomore talent rise into the spotlight. Now a season later and a year older, those now-juniors are set to become their team's main playmaker.
Here are 15 juniors to watch during the 2024 NCHSAA high school football season.
Camden Breazeale
Murphy | Defensive end
Breazeale had 108 tackles and eight sacks in an All-WNC campaign last season. Breazeale is part of a group of returning Bulldogs that will make a fierce defense.
Tre Graves
Hayesville | Running back
A year after splitting carries with Taylor McClure, Graves will be the main back for the Yellow Jackets. He had 826 yards on 147 carries with 11 touchdowns last season and added 55 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Ely Hamrick
Reynolds | Quarterback
Hamrick will make a splash for the Rockets after transferring from IMG Academy. He threw for 1,244 yards, 18 touchdowns and no interceptions in nine games last year.
Cason Jones
Mountain Heritage | Tight end, Linebacker
Pick a side of the ball and Jones excelled at it. He had 63 carries for 617 yards, 18 receptions for 291 yards and 11 total touchdowns. He was second in the conference with 123 tackles and recorded 13 sacks. On special teams, he returned 13 kicks for 415 yards and one touchdown.
Benjamin Kessinger
Brevard | Quarterback
Kessinger was one of WNC's best sophomore quarterbacks last season, throwing for 1,488 yards and 25 touchdowns on 65% completion. He led the Blue Devils to a 10-3 season and a conference championship.
Zalen McCraw
Polk County | Linebacker
Although a Wolverines team that struggled last year is losing a couple top performers, they're returning plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, led by McCraw and his 79 tackles and three sacks.
Zane McCraw
West Henderson | Running back
McCraw was a steady backup for the Falcons last season, rushing for 410 yards on 59 carries. With Carson Dimsdale graduating, McCraw's usage should skyrocket. If he maintains his productivity, he'll be among WNC's best backs.
Cole McGee
Mountain Heritage | Defensive back
McGee was fourth in North Carolina with nine interceptions a year ago. The All-WNC first-team selection recorded 57 tackles.
Matthew Mehaffey
Pisgah | Defensive back
Mehaffey made the All-WNC team last season after recording 95 tackles and two interceptions.
Brody Orton
Murphy | Offensive line, Defensive line
Orton was second on the Bulldogs in tackles, just behind Breazeale. He was equally solid as an offensive guard for a prolific Murphy rushing attack.
Tyvon Patterson
Reynolds | Wide receiver
Patterson saw a majority of his action last year at running back, but with senior Max Guest returning and a thin wide receiver room, Patterson will evolve into a dual threat. He had 851 rush yards, 142 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago.
Ryan Payne
Murphy | Defensive back
Payne was another two-way All-WNC star for the Bulldogs. He had five interceptions and 44 tackles at cornerback and caught 254 passing yards and four touchdowns on offense.
Lawson Reynolds
Erwin | Wide receiver
Last year, Reynolds was a favorite target of freshman quarterback Caden Ingle, as he caught a team high 41 passes for 420 yards. He was also one of the Warriors' better defenders, recording 92 tackles from the cornerback position.
Addix Sutton
Franklin | Running back
With coach Josh Brooks returning, Sutton will help provide more stability to the Panthers. A year ago, Sutton ran for 588 yards and two touchdowns and caught 5 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. He had 62 tackles on defense.
Cade Young
West Henderson | Quarterback
Young took over under center in the back half of the season to lead the Falcons to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs. He threw for 1,836 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 69% completion.
Evan Gerike is the high school sports reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Email him at egerike@citizentimes.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @EvanGerike. Please support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.
