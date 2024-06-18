15 WNC juniors to watch during 2024 NCHSAA football season

Last football season saw plenty of sophomore talent rise into the spotlight. Now a season later and a year older, those now-juniors are set to become their team's main playmaker.

Here are 15 juniors to watch during the 2024 NCHSAA high school football season.

Camden Breazeale

Murphy | Defensive end

Breazeale had 108 tackles and eight sacks in an All-WNC campaign last season. Breazeale is part of a group of returning Bulldogs that will make a fierce defense.

Tre Graves

Hayesville | Running back

A year after splitting carries with Taylor McClure, Graves will be the main back for the Yellow Jackets. He had 826 yards on 147 carries with 11 touchdowns last season and added 55 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

Ely Hamrick

Reynolds | Quarterback

Hamrick will make a splash for the Rockets after transferring from IMG Academy. He threw for 1,244 yards, 18 touchdowns and no interceptions in nine games last year.

Cason Jones

Mountain Heritage | Tight end, Linebacker

Pick a side of the ball and Jones excelled at it. He had 63 carries for 617 yards, 18 receptions for 291 yards and 11 total touchdowns. He was second in the conference with 123 tackles and recorded 13 sacks. On special teams, he returned 13 kicks for 415 yards and one touchdown.

Benjamin Kessinger

Brevard | Quarterback

Kessinger was one of WNC's best sophomore quarterbacks last season, throwing for 1,488 yards and 25 touchdowns on 65% completion. He led the Blue Devils to a 10-3 season and a conference championship.

Brevard quarterback Benjamin Kessinger throws a football during a passing drill at practice Nov. 14, 2023.

Zalen McCraw

Polk County | Linebacker

Although a Wolverines team that struggled last year is losing a couple top performers, they're returning plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, led by McCraw and his 79 tackles and three sacks.

Zane McCraw

West Henderson | Running back

McCraw was a steady backup for the Falcons last season, rushing for 410 yards on 59 carries. With Carson Dimsdale graduating, McCraw's usage should skyrocket. If he maintains his productivity, he'll be among WNC's best backs.

West Henderson sophomore running back Zane McCraw runs the ball against Oak Grove Friday night in the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs at West Henderson High School in Hendersonville, NC. West defeated Oak Grove 45-24 to advance.

Cole McGee

Mountain Heritage | Defensive back

McGee was fourth in North Carolina with nine interceptions a year ago. The All-WNC first-team selection recorded 57 tackles.

Matthew Mehaffey

Pisgah | Defensive back

Mehaffey made the All-WNC team last season after recording 95 tackles and two interceptions.

Brody Orton

Murphy | Offensive line, Defensive line

Orton was second on the Bulldogs in tackles, just behind Breazeale. He was equally solid as an offensive guard for a prolific Murphy rushing attack.

Tyvon Patterson

Reynolds | Wide receiver

Patterson saw a majority of his action last year at running back, but with senior Max Guest returning and a thin wide receiver room, Patterson will evolve into a dual threat. He had 851 rush yards, 142 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago.

AC Reynolds sophomore receiver Tyvon Patterson runs the ball against North Gaston Friday night in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs at AC Reynolds High School in Asheville, NC.

Ryan Payne

Murphy | Defensive back

Payne was another two-way All-WNC star for the Bulldogs. He had five interceptions and 44 tackles at cornerback and caught 254 passing yards and four touchdowns on offense.

Lawson Reynolds

Erwin | Wide receiver

Last year, Reynolds was a favorite target of freshman quarterback Caden Ingle, as he caught a team high 41 passes for 420 yards. He was also one of the Warriors' better defenders, recording 92 tackles from the cornerback position.

Addix Sutton

Franklin | Running back

With coach Josh Brooks returning, Sutton will help provide more stability to the Panthers. A year ago, Sutton ran for 588 yards and two touchdowns and caught 5 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. He had 62 tackles on defense.

BACK TO FRANKLIN: Why Josh Brooks is returning to coach Franklin football 99 days after resigning

Cade Young

West Henderson | Quarterback

Young took over under center in the back half of the season to lead the Falcons to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs. He threw for 1,836 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 69% completion.

Evan Gerike is the high school sports reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Email him at egerike@citizentimes.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @EvanGerike. Please support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: WNC football: 15 juniors to watch during 2024 NCHSAA season