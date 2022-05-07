15 Twitter accounts all Clemson football fans need to follow

Clemson has been one of the nation’s most prominent college football programs in the country over the past decade, so it comes as no surprise that the social media coverage of the Tigers has exploded.

As an avid football fan myself, staying updated through Twitter on Clemson recruiting, games, players and press conferences has become a daily ritual. There has never been a time when there is this much information available at our fingertips, and we can learn so much about the Tigers’ program through social media.

Here are 15 Twitter accounts that all Clemson fans should follow to stay in the know.

Clemson football, @ClemsonFB

About: This is the official Twitter account of the Clemson Tigers football program.

You know the headlines, but the story is far from over. @_jross8 is @NFL bound. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/R1QfYovkBL — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 4, 2022

The Clemson Insider, @ClemsonInsider

About: The Twitter account for arguably the most well-known Clemson media organization. Part of the USA TODAY Sports Network.

Vikings front-office member explains what is 'special' about Boothhttps://t.co/KsV4btxLFY — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) May 4, 2022

Barstool Clemson, @BarstoolClemson

About: Barstool Sports’ Twitter account covering all things Clemson. From videos of Dabo Swinney sledding to humorous commentary about Clemson’s performance, this account is a must-follow.

Dabo Swinney does not shy away from a Clemson snow day 🐐 pic.twitter.com/84Tw7fSQRF — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) January 16, 2022

Clemson Sports, @ClemsonSports

Story continues

About: Twitter account for an excellent multimedia Clemson publication that has articles, radio, podcasts and more.

Swinney: QB room "as good as he's had" at Clemson https://t.co/MMkP7IE7X5 — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) May 6, 2022

Grace Raynor, @gmraynor

About: Clemson football beat reporter for The Athletic. Covers in-depth and behind-the-scenes stories that you can’t get anywhere else.

It's a shame Justyn Ross couldn't make money off his brand at the peak of his career in 2018. But it's equally encouraging players behind him will be able to do so. Column for @TheAthleticCFB: https://t.co/esPc8Qvfgt — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) May 3, 2022

TigerNet, @ClemsonTigerNet

About: Twitter account for the largest and oldest Clemson sports website. Provides very interesting, timely and unique stories.

Levon Kirkland loves the meanness Trenton Simpson shows on the field https://t.co/IDo0z2A7X3 — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) May 5, 2022

Davis Potter, @DavisEPotter

About: Clemson beat writer for The Clemson Insider. Covers all things Clemson, but has timely, accurate and captivating football articles with excellent inside sourcing.

Dabo Swinney and his staff have started learning some things about this year’s team. Of course, there’s still plenty to figure out before Clemson plays a game this fall. Here are four lingering questions as the Tigers exit the spring:https://t.co/nYy9a6F3AR — Davis Potter (@DavisEPotter) April 25, 2022

Matt Connolly, @MattOnClemson

About: Clemson beat reporter for On3Sports. Provides fantastic recruiting information and keeps fans updated with press conference updates.

Justyn Ross battled a foot injury all of 2021, missed 3 games, had inconsistent QB play and still far and away led Clemson in receptions/yards. He should've come off the board long before now. If he can get back to freshman level or even close he's a 1st or 2nd round talent — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) April 30, 2022

Kyle Coulter, @KyleCoulter_

About: Director of Creative Solutions for Clemson football. Creates some of the most captivating content in college football, sharing it on Twitter for all fans to see.

Always love the calm before the storm… pic.twitter.com/JQuVPl4Y5T — ᴋʏʟᴇ ᴄᴏᴜʟᴛᴇʀ (@KyleCoulter_) January 6, 2022

Clemson Highlights, @ClemsonRT

About: Twitter account that posts daily Clemson football highlights from all eras.

Defensive Line Hype Video (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/ZncnXwlVtz — Clemson Highlights (@ClemsonRT) May 6, 2022

Tiger Commenter, @TigerCommenter

About: Clemson football fan account that gives commentary on Clemson football games, stories and players.

It’s one half of a meaningless scrimmage with several starters out, but the kid from Texas has been better. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) April 9, 2022

The Players Club Podcast, @playersclub_pod

About: Twitter account for former Clemson running back Darien Rencher’s podcast. Posts clips from unique one-on-one interviews with former and current Clemson players and coaches.

@thekjhenry, former 5⭐️ recruit, talks about THE moment @ClemsonFB won him over as recruit. Probably not what you’d expect. Full Episode: https://t.co/CuEhayL96e pic.twitter.com/84hAksG8Lq — The Players Club Podcast (@playersclub_pod) April 15, 2022

Will Vandervort, @steelerwill

About: Twitter account for Clemson beat reporter for Sports Illustrated. With Vandervort covering Clemson for decades, he will give complete coverage of Clemson football and meaningful statistics relating to the Tigers’ performance.

#Clemson finishes the 2022 #NFLDraft with just 2 players selected. The last time Clemson had just 2 players picked in a draft was in 2008. Tommy Bowden was the head coach then. It marks the fewest selected in the Dabo Swinney era. The previous low was 3 in the 2018 NFL Draft. — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) April 30, 2022

Ross Taylor, @ClemsonFBRoss

About: Twitter account for Assistant Athletic Director for Clemson football Communications. Will post updates and historical background on all things Clemson football related.

One of my favorite draft items to watch – will a team draft Clemson teammates for the 7th time since 2015? '15: ATL (Beasley, Jarrett)

'16: MIN (Alexander, Kearse)

'17: HOU (Watson, Watkins)

'19: OAK (Ferrell, Mullen, Renfrow)

'20: LV (Muse, Simpson)

'21: JAX (Lawrence, Etienne) — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 28, 2022

Clemson 247Sports, @Clemson247

About: Clemson account for 247Sports. Gives insight into everything recruiting-related for Clemson football.

Decision coming soon for a Clemson target: https://t.co/zdsnpZOB3p — Clemson247 (@Clemson247) May 4, 2022

[mm-video type=video id=01g1vwgzwvw2p2dbemxp playlist_id=01fvdd1xkgcx6zr5s5 player_id=01eqbvp13nn1gy6hd4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01g1vwgzwvw2p2dbemxp/01g1vwgzwvw2p2dbemxp-297473a96b7980d2fca566d20edf4433.jpg][listicle id=1405]

1

1