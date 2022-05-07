15 Twitter accounts all Clemson football fans need to follow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Robertson
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Clemson Tigers
    Clemson Tigers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Clemson has been one of the nation’s most prominent college football programs in the country over the past decade, so it comes as no surprise that the social media coverage of the Tigers has exploded.

As an avid football fan myself, staying updated through Twitter on Clemson recruiting, games, players and press conferences has become a daily ritual. There has never been a time when there is this much information available at our fingertips, and we can learn so much about the Tigers’ program through social media.

Here are 15 Twitter accounts that all Clemson fans should follow to stay in the know.

Clemson football, @ClemsonFB

About: This is the official Twitter account of the Clemson Tigers football program.

The Clemson Insider, @ClemsonInsider

About: The Twitter account for arguably the most well-known Clemson media organization. Part of the USA TODAY Sports Network.

Barstool Clemson, @BarstoolClemson

About: Barstool Sports’ Twitter account covering all things Clemson. From videos of Dabo Swinney sledding to humorous commentary about Clemson’s performance, this account is a must-follow.

Clemson Sports, @ClemsonSports

About: Twitter account for an excellent multimedia Clemson publication that has articles, radio, podcasts and more.

Grace Raynor, @gmraynor

About: Clemson football beat reporter for The Athletic. Covers in-depth and behind-the-scenes stories that you can’t get anywhere else.

TigerNet, @ClemsonTigerNet

About: Twitter account for the largest and oldest Clemson sports website. Provides very interesting, timely and unique stories.

Davis Potter, @DavisEPotter

About: Clemson beat writer for The Clemson Insider. Covers all things Clemson, but has timely, accurate and captivating football articles with excellent inside sourcing.

Matt Connolly, @MattOnClemson

About: Clemson beat reporter for On3Sports. Provides fantastic recruiting information and keeps fans updated with press conference updates.

Kyle Coulter, @KyleCoulter_

About: Director of Creative Solutions for Clemson football. Creates some of the most captivating content in college football, sharing it on Twitter for all fans to see.

Clemson Highlights, @ClemsonRT

About: Twitter account that posts daily Clemson football highlights from all eras.

Tiger Commenter, @TigerCommenter

About: Clemson football fan account that gives commentary on Clemson football games, stories and players.

The Players Club Podcast, @playersclub_pod

About: Twitter account for former Clemson running back Darien Rencher’s podcast. Posts clips from unique one-on-one interviews with former and current Clemson players and coaches.

Will Vandervort, @steelerwill

About: Twitter account for Clemson beat reporter for Sports Illustrated. With Vandervort covering Clemson for decades, he will give complete coverage of Clemson football and meaningful statistics relating to the Tigers’ performance.

Ross Taylor, @ClemsonFBRoss

About: Twitter account for Assistant Athletic Director for Clemson football Communications. Will post updates and historical background on all things Clemson football related.

Clemson 247Sports, @Clemson247

About: Clemson account for 247Sports. Gives insight into everything recruiting-related for Clemson football.

[mm-video type=video id=01g1vwgzwvw2p2dbemxp playlist_id=01fvdd1xkgcx6zr5s5 player_id=01eqbvp13nn1gy6hd4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01g1vwgzwvw2p2dbemxp/01g1vwgzwvw2p2dbemxp-297473a96b7980d2fca566d20edf4433.jpg][listicle id=1405]

1

1

Recommended Stories