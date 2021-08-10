15 Travel Books That Will Inspire You to Get Going

Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

When the Sandpearl Resort opened in 2007 with 253 rooms, almost twice as many as had been allowed on that sliver of Clearwater Beach, the owners had agreed to a compromise for public safety. In exchange for putting more people in the vulnerable coastal storm area, the city requires the resort to evacuate guests any time the National Weather Service issues a hurricane watch for Pinellas County, ...