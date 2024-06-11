15 Tigers earn preseason honors from Phil Steele

MEMPHIS – What a time to be a Memphis football fan as Ryan Silverfield and the Tigers just keep the momentum rolling.

After hosting four star quarterback Antwan Hill Junior over the weekend, drawing huge interest from rappers Quavo and Memphis native Moneybagg Yo, Silverfield and the U of M land their first commitment for the class of 2025. It’s Texas wide receiver Xavier Johnson. The pledge coming not long after Johnson had decommitted from SMU.

Then there’s the talent already on the roster.

Seth Henigan, Roc Taylor, offensive lineman Xavier Hill, return man Sutton Smith and Chandler Martin all named to Phil Steele’s preseason first team all-AAC team.

And that’s just the first team. 15 total Tigers earning preseason recognition.

Speaking of Martin, the talented linebacker also earning All American honors from Steele. Martin tabbed a fourth team preseason All American after leading the Tigers last year with 95 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions.

But despite all the accolades, Silverfield remains focused on the job at hand.

“We got to get in better shape and then once training camp gets here, we’ve got to make sure that we’re hitting on all cylinders,” Silverfield said. “Ready to roll. Rev it up all the way for that first game.”

A first game that comes on August 31st against North Alabama.

