15 things to know about new Bills pass rusher Von Miller

So close back in the day...

Miller has been a known commodity since 2011. In that year’s draft, he was selected by the Denver Broncos at No. 2 overall. Only Cam Newton to the Carolina Panthers went before Miller.

So close…

The Bills selected Marcell Dareus third-overall, right after Miller…

Two-time champ and MVP

Why else do you know of Miller? Talk about a decorated player. Just a quick rundown to know:

Two-time Super Bowl champion, including last season with the Rams

Super Bowl 50 MVP with the Broncos

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Three-time, first-team All-Pro

Four-time, second-team All-Pro

Eight-time Pro Bowler

NFL 2010 All-Decade Team

115.5 career sacks (150 games played)

His deal isn't what it seems

When announced, it appeared the Bills ridiculously overpaid to get Miller to Buffalo. It’s not what it seems.

Sure, Miller is getting a ton of dough–but the 32-year-old is not going to see that entire $120 million or the reported six years of the contract.

As Spotrac breaks down, it’s about half of what it appears at surface level:

On his previous 6 year contract, Von Miller got $70M guaranteed, $42M at signing. His 6 year contract with the #Bills contains $52M guaranteed, $32M fully guaranteed at signing. It appears to be a 3 years, $53M deal for practical purposes. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 16, 2022

Rams wanted him to stay, Broncos wanted him back

Miller chose the Bills over some other competitors. Other teams wanted him, the one who did the most appears to be his former team in the Rams.

Per NFL Network, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay went into the feels to try and get Miller to re-sign after his team traded for him at the deadline in 2021:

Los Angeles did not give up through Wednesday, with coach Sean McVay emotionally appealing to Miller to stay, per Ian Rapoport. But Buffalo’s quiet work on Miller, which took up the entire day, ended up winning out.

Plus his home for many years in Denver were also certainly interested. Even wide receiver Courtland Sutton was making pushes to his former teammate on Instagram.

Worried career was over, but wants to play awhile longer

In terms of longevity, here’s two things to know about Miller. In 2020 he did not play after what was described as a “freak” ankle injury. He missed the entire season in Denver.

During that time, he went to a bit of a dark place, saying he didn’t know if he would play again.

“A year ago, I didn’t even know if I was gonna play football again. I didn’t know. I had so much going on in my life. I was injured. And then just dealing with so many things off the football field. I had my son, and just to be honest, I was scared about that. I didn’t know what to expect. I had so many different things that I was dealing with. I didn’t know if the Broncos were going to pick up my option,” Miller said.

Jump ahead to July 2021, Miller said he hopes to play several more years.

“I would like to keep playing. Whether that’s here with the Denver Broncos or somewhere else, I’m totally at peace with that,” Miller said Tuesday, via ESPN. “I want to play five to seven more years, I think I said that a couple weeks ago.”

Weak Tyrod thing

In terms of memories of Miller against the Bills, the top one that comes to mind involves Tyrod Taylor. The former Bills quarterback hit the ground during a 2017 game against the Broncos in Buffalo. Miller pretended to help up Taylor, but then ran away playing a little joke.

Taylor was not mad at all, and yet, Miller was flagged for the very weak foul:

lol at everything here pic.twitter.com/5SjJ38kbTz — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) September 24, 2017

“Me and Von came out the same year. We are good friends and we were actually laughing on the field,” said Taylor after the game. “I do not think he knew, I honestly did not know at the time it was going to be a flag, like I said we were laughing.”

Earned more money than any Bronco ever

Miller gets paid now as he always has for being an elite player. Rams Wire previous broke it down:

During the course of his career in Denver, Miller earned a whopping $143.7 million, helped by his record-setting six-year, $114 million contract in 2016. According to Spotrac, his career earnings in Denver are $52 million more than any other player in franchise history.

He has long-term NFL aspirations

Earlier this offseason, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL. In it, racism in hiring is cited.

In response, Miller decided he wants to be part of the solution by becoming a general manager after his playing career:

Brian Flores’ lawsuit is serving as inspiration for Rams DE Von Miller, who said this today: “That gives me an extra incentive to become a GM … so I can change things for the better. Said he wants to chase that “dream”of being in a front office whatever he’s done playing. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) February 3, 2022

Mamba mentality

Like many athletes, Miller is inspired by the late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant. Ahead of the NFC championship game a few months ago, he visited Bryant’s crash site. He’s also shared several message relating to him on social media:

“What would Kobe do”? That’s exactly what I’m going to do. pic.twitter.com/AkKhYakUqH — Von Miller (@VonMiller) September 10, 2020

And a photo of the two:

TV star(ish)

Miller’s so well-known that he’s a bit of a pop culture icon as well. His fame has gotten him on the small screen several times. He’s been on shows such as “Wheel of Fortune” as recently as January 2021. He’s also starred in a NFL Super Bowl commercial:

I’m on the prowl. Keep ya 👀 out. Watch the #NFL100 commercial before the #SBLIII halftime show. pic.twitter.com/ZoEskcZKUl — Von Miller (@VonMiller) January 31, 2019

Most notably, Miller was on “Dancing with the Stars.” Check him out:

Has a Twitch channel

When not dancing on the stage, Miller clicks back and relaxes with some video games. He has his own streaming channel on Twitch, even. Miller has more than 32,000 followers.

Some off-field issues

No one is perfect.

In 2013, Miller was suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. That same year, he was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for driving-related charge in 2012. In 2016, Miller was involved in a sex tape case. Per the New York Daily News a judge ruled in his favor and it was destroyed.

Pass rush summit

Miller has held a “pass rush summit” every offseason since the summer of 2016. It’s an effort to provide an environment for those types of players to learn from their peers. It’s been a very popular thing amongst NFL players, so much so that a group of tight ends decided to start their own “summit” last offseason.

Serious about his eyewear

On the field, Miller isn’t ever wearing glasses. Off it, he often does. Miller is known for his eyewear, but he does help out in that regard, too.

“Von’s Vision Foundation” aims “to provide low-income students with eye care and fashionable corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life.”

He owns a chicken farm

It’s true. Graduating from Texans A&M with a degree in poultry science. ESPN profiled it:

