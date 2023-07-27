15 takeaways from second practice at Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their first open practice during training camp on Thursday, bringing us one step closer to the start of the 2023 season.

It was the first open practice of the summer, which allowed fans to get a first look at the Bears before the 2023 season. There were plenty of standout performances — both expected and unexpected.

There was plenty to digest from practice and press conferences with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, running back Khalil Herbert and linebackers T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn.

Following Thursday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the second day of Bears training camp:

Justin Fields and DJ Moore continue to impress

Rookie Tyler Scott is FAST

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears knew what they were getting in fourth-round rookie Tyler Scott, who was an absolute speedster, who’s repeatedly clocked in a 4.29 40-yard time. Apparently, that alone doesn’t do his speed justice.

Scott had an impressive practice, where his speed and separation were the standout for many in attendance. Granted, Scott was going against second-team defensive backs. But there’s real hope for how he can be utilized in Luke Getsy’s offense.

Rookie WR Tyler Scott’s speed and separation is another highlight so far today in Bears camp. I’d like to see him against the best DBs. But you can see the wheels and deep ball ability. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 27, 2023

Seeing some of the straight line speed and explosiveness out of WR Tyler Scott in one on one drills. Justin Fields hit him with a deep ball and Scott had big separation on Michael Ojemudia, a third year DB out of Iowa. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) July 27, 2023

Velus Jones Jr. had a great day

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Velus Jones Jr. enters training camp as a player on the roster bubble in what’s become a crowded wide receiver room. It feels like the top four wideouts are set with DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Tyler Scott, which leaves two spots between Jones, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis.

Jones is certainly making the most of his opportunities so far in camp, and he turned in a solid practice on Thursday — making contributions on offense and special teams.

Jones made some nice catches, including a deep touchdown from P.J. Walker during 1-on-1 drills. He also saw looks at kickoff and punt returner on special teams, which could help him earn one of those final roster spots.

I haven’t tweeted much about Velus Jones Jr., but he is having a good day. Made a contested catch in 7 on 7 and fought back for the ball thrown by Justin Fields. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 27, 2023

“Velus has been a guy who has always worked really hard at it,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Thursday. “He is doing his assignments at a much higher rate now.”

Tensions were high during practice

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It’s only the second day of practice, but it sounds like tensions were high in the trenches during Thursday’s workout.

Defensive tackle Justin Jones got in center Cody Whitehair’s face at one point.

#Bears first outdoor practice is Spirited in the trenches. Justin Jones getting in Cody Whitehair’s face. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) July 27, 2023

Then defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker was out there bringing fire and passion on defense — something that’s been evident in the first couple of practices.

New Bears DL DeMarcus Walker definitely adds a needed edge/fire to the defense. Two days in a row now you can see it — and hear it. That’s in individual drills and team. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 27, 2023

Just wait until the pads come on next week.

Rookie Tyrique Stevenson benefitting from going against DJ Moore

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has had his hands full with receiver DJ Moore through these first couple of training camp practices. Moore has gotten the best of Stevenson on several occasions for some impressive highlights shared by the team.

But don’t start worrying about Stevenson. After all, he’s going against a really good receiver in Moore. And while Moore has made some impressive catches, Stevenson has been solid in coverage.

Stevenson had solid coverage again. DJ Moore is just really good. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 27, 2023

Going against Moore will serve as a great learning experience for Stevenson, who will likely be the target of opposing offenses this season.

Things weren’t as clean as Day 1

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Matt Eberflus admitted he was surprise how smooth things operated on offense during the first training camp practice on Wednesday. Well, things weren’t as clean on Day 2.

According to Bear Report’s Zack Pearson, there were a good number of drops during Thursday’s practice, as well as a fumble by rookie running back Roschon Johnson.

Matt Eberflus probably won’t be happy with the drops today. Too many of those today. Also a fumble by Roschon Johnson #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 27, 2023

Luke Getsy didn’t sound too worried about pre-snap penalties and drops on Thursday, which he believes will get cleaned up along the way.

“Try not to get too excited one way or the other,” he said.

Battle at return specialist

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

For your daily special teams update: There’s competition at return specialist between some of the team’s fastest players. Velus Jones Jr. and Tyler Scott rotated fielding punts while Jones and Khalil Herbert took turns on kickoff returns.

Taking turns with Velus Jones. — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 27, 2023

Khalil Herbert and Velus Jones getting the bulk of kickoff return reps #Bears — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) July 27, 2023

It’s notable for Jones, who received reps both on punts and kick returns. With Jones battling for a roster spot in a crowded receivers room, he could prove his worth both on offense and special teams.

Terrell Lewis continues to stand out

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears edge rusher situation is one that will be monitored throughout the summer, especially as they lack a star at the position. But there’s one under-the-radar player who’s been making a name for himself during the offseason and now training camp: Terrell Lewis.

Lewis had some good reps during Thursday’s practice, where he continues to be a standout. He also nearly intercepted a Justin Fields pass.

Keep noticing Terrell Lewis on plays today. Good reps from him. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 27, 2023

Terrell Lewis nearly intercepts a dump down from Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/dodkHqqudg — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 27, 2023

Charles Tillman chatted with Jaylon Johnson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Former Bears great Charles “Peanut” Tillman was spotted at Thursday’s practice, where he was chatting with CB1 Jaylon Johnson during warmups.

Johnson is entering a contract year with Chicago, where he’ll be looking to join fellow draft mate Cole Kmet in inking an extension with the team. Getting tips from one of the greats should certainly help.

Couple of 33's talkin' shop 🥜🥊 pic.twitter.com/8ENjETNX9L — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 27, 2023

Khalil Herbert expects to be starting running back

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Running back is one of the top position battles to monitor this summer, where third-year veteran Khalil Herbert is the presumptive starter. But he’ll have to hold off the likes of D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson.

So does Herbert expect to be the lead back this season?

“I mean…Yeah,” he said. “That’s my expectation.”

Herbert explained that’s the mindset among the entire running back room.

“That’s like coming to work and expecting to lose,” he said. “You don’t ever come expecting to lose. In everything I do, I expect to compete, I expect to win.”

Luke Getsy having “deeper conversations” with Justin Fields

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Quarterback Justin Fields is entering his second season in Luke Getsy’s offense, where the third-year signal caller has already said he feels more comfortable in Year 2.

Getsy praised Fields, and others on offense, for having a much better understanding of the offense this year, which has allowed them to have “deeper conversations” about different concepts. He also said they want to get a little crazy and have some fun with the offense.

“It’s fun to be able to talk deeper into the concepts,” Getsy said. “…We’re using our brains a little more… They’re putting their flavor on it.”

Jack Sanborn close to being full go

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Jack Sanborn was one of the standout rookies last season, and he’s primed to serve another key role this season. Sanborn has been rehabbing an ankle injury this offseason, and he’s been in a ramp-up mode during the first couple of training camp practices.

But Sanborn said he’s “close” to being full go. He doesn’t know the exact time period — he’ll listen to the trainers and coaches — but he feels like he’s almost there.

LB hands drills. Jack Sanborn hasn’t let the ball hit the ground yet. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/KiloPHqpZi — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 27, 2023

With Sanborn still in ramp-up mode, rookie Noah Sewell has seen a good amount of reps with the first-team defense, alongside veterans Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, at the SAM spot. Sanborn should slide back in there once he’s full go.

T.J. Edwards believes Justin Fields can make Jalen Hurts-like leap in Year 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

All eyes are on Justin Fields heading into the 2023 season, as many expect him to have a breakout season with a revamped offense, including a new WR1 in DJ Moore.

T.J. Edwards watched his former Eagles teammate Jalen Hurts make a substantial leap last season, and he believes Fields can accomplish the same.

“The one thing that you noticed about Jalen was just his work ethic,” Edwards said. “That’s really what jumpstarted his progression so quickly. You see similarities with what’s going on here.”

Khalil Herbert sounds off on running back value

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

There’s been plenty of discussion about valuing the running back position in today’s NFL, which is dominated by the passing game. Some of the league’s top backs, like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, are

Herbert was asked about running backs debate, where he said he believes there’s still value in the position.

“I don’t see it as pressure,” Herbert said. “…our position is valuable, want to see guys get paid what they’re worth.”

Recently, a group of the NFL’s top running backs organized a meeting to discuss next steps in what’s been a diminishing market.

“I wasn’t invited to the running back Zoom call,” Herbert said.

Injury updates

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Bears got out of their second training camp practice nearly clean. According to 670 the Score’s Chris Emma, linebacker Dylan Cole was spotted walking gingerly to the locker room during practice. No word on his status.

Bears linebacker Dylan Cole walked gingerly to the locker room. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 27, 2023

There was a scare with wide receiver Chase Claypool, who came up limping after one play. But he walked it off and returned to the huddle to continue practice.

Justin Fields fits it in to Chase Claypool. He hits the deck and comes up with a slight limp for a few steps and then gathered himself and ran back to the huddle. pic.twitter.com/ohcFocJXVC — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 27, 2023

