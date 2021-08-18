15 takeaways from the Eagles joint practices with the Patriots

The Eagles hosted the Patriots on Tuesday morning for the second of two joint practices before both teams meet on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

After two days of sessions and intense competition, we’ve come away with 15 takeaways and observations.

Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws during a joint practice with New England Patriots at the Eagles NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Hurts was steady during 11-on-11 drills and made several accurate and efficient throws over the two days.

Jalen Reagor

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Reagor put his stamp on a dominant two days by 'Mossing' Patriots cornerback Michael Jackson.

Injuries

10. Derek Barnett: $10,051,000

Derek Barnett (shoulder), Javon Hargrave (ankle), and Jake Elliott (ankle) are all day-to-day and the Birds could decide to bring in a kicker on short notice.

DeVonta Smith returned

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith during a joint practice with the New England Patriots at the Eagles NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Smith returned for the team portion of drills today and although he wasn't targeted, the Heisman Trophy winner looked smooth in his return to the lineup.

K'Von Wallace brings the attitude

Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace speaks with members of the media after a joint practice with the New England Patriots at the Eagles NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Wallace will add to and continue Brandon Graham's tradition of trash talk on the defensive side of the ball. The former Clemson star spent the afternoon heckling Cam Newton for constantly checking down. Wallas is engaged and versatile.

Story continues

Quez Watkins emergence

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

We'll need to see it on a consistent basis, but Watkins making a name for himself can only enhance Jalen Hurts' chances at success.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside participates in a drill during organized team activities at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Whether it was his size advantage or the smallish New England secondary, but the second-round pick flashed his talent over the two days of sessions. His best chances for success are playing out of the slot and red zone usage.

Tyree Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson catches a ball during a joint practice with the New England Patriots at the Eagles NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Jackson had a rough Monday, but he was able to bounce back and has put himself in a prime position to earn a roster spot.

Travis Fulgham stalling out

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham eyes the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

New England's physical secondary caused Fulgham problems over the two days of action and it actually allowed Arcega-Whiteside to gain ground in their competition. These are the moments that have caused Fulgham to get cut during stops in Green Bay and Detroit.

Darius Slay dominant

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Elijah Riley celebrate his interception with cornerback Darius Slay during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Slay had a solid two days and looks primed for another Pro Bowl nod.

Eagles linebackers growth

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Eric Wilson #50 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eric Wilson, T.J. Edwards, and Alex Singleton all saw success in pass coverage against Mac Jones and Cam Newton, a huge change from years past.

Eagles pass rush specialist

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson, right, trips up Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Johnson, Genard Avery, and Tarron Jackson could all carve out roles as pass rushers in some of Jonathan Gannon's special schemes.

Kayode Awosika

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Kayode Awosika (72) takes a water break during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A versatile and talented offensive lineman, Awosika can play the interior or outside on both sides of the ball. In similar scenarios that we've seen Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta develop, Awosika should make the practice squad.

Eagles roster cuts

Jul 29, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kerryon Johnson (34) in action during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia needed to trim their roster to 85 players today, and they did so by waiving Kerryon Johnson, Luke Juriga, and Casey Tucker.

Eagles bring in former WR to help position group

Sep 19, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Eddie Royal (19) carries the ball past Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) during the second half at Soldier Field. Philadelphia won 29-14. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL receiver Eddie Royal landed a coaching intern with the Eagles this summer. After Tuesdays practice, he spent 45 minutes with Travis Fulgham and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside getting in extra work.

1

1