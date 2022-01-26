15 takeaways from Bills’ Brandon Beane’s end of season press conference

Here are 15 takeaways from Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s end of season press conference on Wednesday:

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Beane is not on the sideline calling any sort of plays on game day. He has no insight into what happened on the field when the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday despite being up on the scoreboard with 13 seconds left. Those details remain with the coaching staff led by Sean McDermott.

However, Beane does feel for you, Bills fans. He, like many folks in Buffalo, can’t bring himself to even take another look.

“I haven’t watched the film to be honest with you,” Beane said.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t get it done,” Beane added. “There’s nothing I can say that can fix it. I wish I could fix it, I’ve thought about it a million times.

“We didn’t do what we needed to do when we had them there for that 13 seconds.”

2021 was not a step back

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) . (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)\

The Bills lost in the second round of the playoffs. In last year’s postseason, they did in the third.

Despite that, Beane said he believes the organization “did not take a step back.” The reason being was heavily attached to Kansas City. Beane pointed out that Buffalo beat them once during the season then nearly did this past weekend.

“Compared to where we were a year ago, we hung in with them, it probably wasn’t as close that score. We went to the AFC championship and… they didn’t run us out of the gym but we never really made it a game,” Beane said.

“This year we went on the road, played there really well in Week 5 and beat them and I think that gave us some confidence. We had to go back on the road again and– that game could have gone either way. I truly believe if we played them 10 times, it’s probably five to five,” he added. “I think we took some steps in the right direction even if we didn’t make it as far as we did a year ago.”

Free agency might not explode

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Beane admitted his team might not be big spenders in free agency this upcoming spring.

“We’ll still have to make some moves but I wouldn’t see us being like big spenders but we’ll definitely look to fill some spots from the outside as well as retain some of our guys,” Beane said.

He also added: “The cap matters, too. There may be some guys on this team I want to keep that– I can’t keep them all.”

Speaking of the salary cap, for some context: The Bills currently have around $2.9 million in cap space per Spotrac. That’s a reason why Beane might feel hamstrung, but expect him to at least find a little breathing room somewhere. He renegotiated a lot of contracts a year ago.

The $2.9 figure is only the 24th most in the NFL.

The speed debate

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Despite it being a close one in KC, the Chiefs’ speed clearly made a difference. Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a speed demon.

On Tuesday, McDermott said this about the quickness the Chiefs have:

“I think that’s a valid point. (The Chiefs’ speed) is unique… “They got a lot of guys that can fly. It does impact the game.”

By comparison, Beane quelled the idea that Buffalo will only attack adding speed, especially defensively. First, Beane gave credit to that side of the ball.

“Their offense got the better of our defense the other night. They do that to a lot of teams,” Beane said. “That quarterback is outstanding, Tyreek Hill is a unique guy. If you guys see a guy like Tyreek Hill out there, let me know, I’d love to have him.

But just focus on adding speed to combat their speed?

No, no.

“Not necessarily. They still have to be a good football player. You don’t want to put a bunch of track guys out here and say we’re going to keep up with them but they don’t have instincts. I’m always looking for speed. Size, speed, those are prototype thing we’re looking for at whatever position it is,” Beane said. “But you’ve got to be careful you’re not just chasing speed.”

Rookie notes

Bills rookie Greg Rousseau (USAT photo)

Here’s a bit of a player-by-player breakdown of what Beane said about some of his rookie draft picks:

DE Greg Rousseau: “For a guy who sat out a year due to COVID, I thought he did a great job,” Beane said. “Probably definitely hit the rookie wall in there.” The GM went on to say he thought Rousseau “came on late.”

DE Boogie Basham: The most interesting rookie comments were on the second-round pick. Beane suggested that Basham was inactive at times simply because of experience. “Boogie fell out of the numbers. It wasn’t anything that we were disappointed in him but you got some vets and you’re honestly going to rely on those if it’s close.” Beane later added he wants Basham to come “fight for a starting job” in 2022.

OL Spencer Brown: Beane liked what Brown did in his first season. Like Rousseau, he referenced maybe a little bit of a “rookie wall” but the GM thought Brown overcame that. Finally Beane said the Bills wanted to “ease in” Brown, which is why he was not a Day 1 starter.

OL Tommy Doyle: The bar is put higher for Doyle next season. Not only did Beane say Doyle made the “biggest jump” of any rookie, he added “we expect a lot from Tommy” in 2022.

S Damar Hamlin: Beane also praised Hamlin as a special teamer but said the realistic thing: He’s behind Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer at safety.

D-line comments

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) . (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

As an overall group, Beane said he thought the defensive line was both good and bad, at times, in 2021.

“I think in certain games we did. I think in some games there we would have liked to have more [from the D-line], if I’m being honest.

“I like where we’re at, I like where we’re heading,” but the GM added: “I’m always going to put resources into the front. It’s just how I believe it should be built. Don’t ever be shocked if you see us trying to add there, free agency or the draft.”

For some player-by-player breakdown:

DT Star Lotulelei: Beane called him “a force” early in the year. However, he added that Lotulelei hampered by testing positive for COVID.

DT Ed Oliver: Loves him. Beane said the Bills will be picking his the fifth-year option on his rookie contract this spring. “I haven’t done it, but yeah. You’ve heard me rave about him.”

DT Harrison Phillips: A pending free agent, Beane said he wants Phillips to come back. “Who doesn’t love Harry?” The GM went on to add: “We’ll have to figure out what his value is, that’s kind of been my conversation with him. Really proud of him. We drafted him here and would love to see him continue his career here.”

DE Jerry Hughes: It’s hard to read Beane’s thoughts on the longest-tenured Bill. Beane said Hughes wants to play, but as of now, he might test the market if you combine this with Beane’s thoughts on younger draft picks: “As of now, he sounded to me like he wants to play. We’ll look at that and consider. As of now, I don’t really have– we’ll have to see how all the pieces, how all the money works and we’ll go from there.”

Don't write off Cole

Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Cole Beasley is not a free agent but he is a player the Bills could release to potentially find some cap room. Just don’t expect it after Beane’s presser.

“Cole can still play,” Beane said.

“He’s still under contract,” Beane added “I would anticipate Cole being back.”

Beasley, 32, is singed through 2022. His cap his stay around the same as it was this season ($7.5M), but his dead cap hit drops from $8.4M to $1.5M, per Spotrac.

Rolling back run game?

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26). (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Last offseason Beane said the Bills really needed a better rushing attack. This time around, the way Buffalo ended the season better in that area, he sounds happy with the way things are.

“We definitely found a rhythm,” Beane said. “Something to build on, hopefully next year we won’t start out with a lull.”

Beane went on to praise the improvement of the offensive line in general, especially toward the end of the year. The only player really mentioned by name was Ryan Bates, who is a pending free agent.

“Got to give a lot of credit to Batesy,” Beane said. “We didn’t miss a beat.”

The intriguing comment relating to Bates involved left tackle Dion Dawkins.

“I think Dion played some of his best football with Bates next to him,” Beane said.

Is Bates a priority re-signing?

Change OT rules with a twist

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Count Beane as one player who wants the overtime rules to change. But not all of them.

In the regular season, Beane said it’s not bad. In the postseason, he wants something new and wants to have a discussion on it this offseason with the rest of the NFL.

“I would definitely love to see– it brought back to the table. I’m not saying I have the exact idea, but I think there’s some ways to do it,” Beane said.

The GM’s comments match an NFL study from earlier this week.

In the regular season, the coin-toss winner under the current rules have won around 52 percent of the time. In the playoffs, the coin-toss winner has a 10-1 record.

That’s a huge difference.

Bring Mitch back?

Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky (USAT photo)

Bring quarterback Mitchell Trubisky back?

If the price is right and Trubisky does not find a better chance to start, sign Beane up.

“Mitch was outstanding and I know that he’s going to go out and get a chance to play,” Beane said. “What a fit here he was.”

He did not reveal who, but per Beane, someone called about trading for Trubisky at the deadline. The Bills said no.

“I couldn’t part with him,” Beane said. “I’ve told him, if he doesn’t get what he wants [this offseason as a free agent], we got a spot for him.”

A few cornerback comments

Buffalo Bills’ Levi Wallace . (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Bills might have a new cornerback or two in 2022.

Beane started off by admitting he does not know if Tre’Davious White will be ready or not for training camp. An ACL tear is a serious injury, so it sounded like grabbing some insurance might be on the table.

Beane then discussed Buffalo’s other starter, Levi Wallace. He’s a free agent and the general manger had this to say about him:

“It’s definitely something I’ll pay attention to in free agency. Levi (Wallace) is a free agent. He tested the waters last year and we were able to get him back. He’s a guy that we’ll definitely talk to and we’d love to get him back if he wants to be back. That, time will tell there.”

Special teams

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Not a good day for punter Matt Haack.

“Inconsistent year,” Beane said, who also called Haack a hard worker. “Will I look at it in the offseason? Yes.”

But on the good side, Beane explained he never really considered moving on from Haack because of his chemistry holding for kicker Tyler Bass. He went on to give Bass huge praise.

“Tyler Bass was having a Pro Bowl year,” Beane said. “He got robbed, in my mind. He had a heck of year. If people had to kick in the elements that he kicked in? His numbers would be better if he wasn’t necessarily playing here.”

Replacing Joe?

Joe Schoen, Beane’ assistant general manager, was hired by the Giants. But as of now, no replacement is coming. If that does happen, Beane said it won’t be until after the draft.

However, he did add that instead of doing that, Schoen’s old job responsibilities might just be divided up between other front office members. Some mentioned were Brian Gaine (senior personnel advisor) and Terrance Gray (director of college scouting).

Emmanuel

Emmanuel Sanders #1 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Beane praised Sanders a lot, saying “he brought the veteran experience we were looking for.”

But the GM said he’s unsure what Sanders is thinking. He might hang ’em up, even.

“I don’t know what his plan is next. I think he’s hinted before that this might be his last year, but I have not had a sit down with him,” Beane said. “If he said he wanted to come back, I would definitely listen. We would have to work the business out.”

The “business” part makes one think that Beane believes it’s Gabriel Davis time across from Stefon Diggs at wide receiver… for good reason, too.

No home away from home

NFL logo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. (Press Association via AP Images)

The Bills at home overseas? After doing some of that in Toronto, no one wants to give up home games to do so. If that won’t happen, Beane into the idea of London or Germany.

Beane candidly added, though: “I want to play in front of Bills Mafia” whenever he can, as much as he can.

