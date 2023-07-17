15 Spartans named to 2024 Shrine Bowl watch list

Numerous Spartans have been tabbed as candidates to play in this next year’s Shrine Bowl.

The Shrine Bowl released its top 1,000 players that are draft eligible for next year, and 15 Spartans cracked the list. Some of the notable Michigan State football players to make the list are: wide receiver Tre Mosley, linebacker Jacoby Windmon, linebacker Cal Haladay, tight end Maliq Carr and running back Jalen Berger.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete breakdown from Stephen Brooks of 247Sports:

15 Michigan State players have made the @ShrineBowl 1,000 (basically a 2024 Shrine Bowl watch list for draft-eligible players). pic.twitter.com/4rdDJ2x0ZM — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) July 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire