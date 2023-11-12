15 Shreveport-Bossier athletes on Shreveport Times Week 12 football poll

Following an outstanding ninth week of football action, 15 athletes were selected for the 12th Shreveport Times Football Player of the Week ballot of 2023.

Supporters of the athletes can visit shreveporttimes.com to cast a vote for their favorite through Thursday evening. The winner will receive a duffle bag and a meal card courtesy of sponsors Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and Cosse and Silmon Orthodontics and will be announced on Friday.

Previous winners this season include Calvary’s Landon Sylvie and Huntington’s Jamarion Washington as the Preseason Fan’s Choice Player of the Year.

The Week 12 ballot includes Bennie Walters, Benton; Semaj Snow, Woodlawn; Cedric Dennis, BTW; Noah Slaughter, Byrd; Tyreek Robinson, Evangel; Amarion; Dorsey, Green Oaks; Ry’Kelon Van Zandt, Mansfield; Jaylen Franklin, Homer; Cameron Mitchell, Minden; Carmaro Mayo, Parkway; Xander Thomason, North Webster; Hakeem Norman, Huntington; Jaden Terry, Northwood; Reagan Coyle, Loyola and Landry Powell, Glenbrook.

They were chosen because of their performance last week or because their names were submitted by their coach.

The Football High School Athlete of the Week selection will run throughout the Louisiana football season thanks to Raising Cane’s. Coaches and school administrators can submit their candidates for the recognition to jwatson@shreveporttimes.com.

Previous winners:

Week 1: Landon Sylvie, Calvary

Week 2: Jayden Gladney, Airline

Week 3: Trysten Hopper, North DeSoto

Week 4: Deacon Lafolette, Many

Week 5: Malachi Johnson, Byrd

Week 6: Lake Bates, North DeSoto

Week 7: Tylen Singleton, Many

Week 8: Ashton Fullwood, Byrd

Week 9: Hutch Grace, Calvary

Week 10: Ethan Sands, Calvary

Week 11: Miller Malley, Benton

Preseason POY: Jamarion Washington, Huntington

