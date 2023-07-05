15 second-year NFL players who must step up in 2023 season

Not all rookies can be Sauce Gardner.

The New York Jets cornerback made everything look easy in his first year in the NFL, routinely locking down opponents and leading the league with 20 passes defensed. Gardner cruised to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and became the first rookie cornerback in 41 years to be named to the All-Pro team.

But there are other paths to success that aren't as straight as the one last year's No. 3 overall pick set out on.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For many of last year's selections, transitioning to professional play entailed significant challenges, whether in the form of rough patches or limited opportunities. With the benefit of a full offseason and a year of experience, however, a good deal of them will be called on to take on bigger roles this season.

Here are 15 NFL players who will be under pressure to step up in Year 2:

As a fifth-round pick, Howell appeared to be viewed as a developmental passer who faced long odds to be in consideration for a starting job anytime soon. Somehow, however, the former North Carolina signal-caller has been tabbed by Ron Rivera as the prohibitive favorite to lead Washington's offense after starting just one game – a Week 18 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The 6-1, 218-pound passer is hardly the game manager one might expect as the pilot for a team with a strong running game and stout defense, and veteran Jacoby Brissett is likely a steadier option for Rivera as he enters his hot-seat year. But Howell seems to have impressed the coaching staff in the past year by cleaning up his footwork and timing, and he offers intriguing upside as a dual-threat playmaker. Still, it remains to be seen what kind of tolerance Rivera and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will have for any early mistakes.

Advertisement

As the lone first-round quarterback on this list, Pickett has far more leeway than many others, especially as he enters Year 2 for a franchise known for its stability. The No. 20 overall selection from Pitt also made a nice course correction after throwing seven interceptions in his first four games as a starter. But it took a 7-2 surge in the second half of the season for Mike Tomlin to avoid the first losing mark of his career, and only one team had fewer total touchdowns than Pittsburgh's 29. With a solid collection of skill-position talent and an upgraded offensive line, Pickett will be expected to power a more efficient passing attack, providing a bigger spark after he threw for just seven touchdowns last season and ranked 32nd in yards per attempt (6.2).

Landing anywhere past the first few picks of Day 2 in the NFL draft can leave a quarterback in an inauspicious spot. Yet while fellow third-round choices Malik Willis and Matt Corral ended up with teams that have essentially shut out any starting opportunities for them, Ridder emerged from the spring as the Falcons' solution behind center. And Atlanta has done plenty to ease his burden, re-signing standout offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary and drafting all-purpose dynamo Bijan Robinson to provide another big-play threat. Ridder didn't eclipse 225 yards passing in any of his four starts as a rookie, and the ask of him should be somewhat limited given the Falcons' propensity for running and putting the ball in the hands of its playmakers. But Arthur Smith might have finite patience given that he is entering Year 3 without a winning season, and the signing of Taylor Heinicke gives the coach an alternative with starting experience if Ridder falters.

Advertisement

While the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask will no doubt be the focal point of the Buccaneers' training camp, repairing a league-worst run game is likely a priority for Todd Bowles and first-year offensive coordinator Dave Canales. A schematic shift should benefit many, including White, a third-rounder out of Arizona State who averaged just 3.73 yards per carry as a rookie. After Leonard Fournette's release, the 6-0, 214-pound ball carrier is set to take on a featured role in a backfield that offers little depth. White should be able to stay on the field as a reliable, three-down contributor after catching 50 passes last season. Big plays might be difficult to come by – just two of White's 129 carries last year went for more than 20 yards, with the longest going for 37 – but there's a solid opportunity for him to become Tampa Bay's first 1,000-yard rusher since Doug Martin in 2015.

The 2022 rookie class was defined in part by the swift star turns of several receivers, including Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. For Burks, however, the adjustment to the NFL entailed unfair comparisons to A.J. Brown, the similarly big-bodied receiver whose trade from the Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles enabled Tennessee to take the Arkansas product with the No. 18 pick. In an offense that sputtered to just 171.4 passing yards per game, the 6-2, 225-pound pass catcher managed just 33 receptions and 444 receiving yards. Yet a two-game stretch in which he netted 181 yards on 11 receptions – including a 51-yard gain in each contest – reinforced that this offense has yet to fully tap into his big-play potential. After the Titans released Robert Woods and did little else this offseason to add to a receiving corps lacking a respectable secondary option, Burks will be called on to shoulder a heavy load as a No. 1 target.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) celebrates with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) after a play during the first half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Any hopes of Moore immediately emerging as the Chiefs' next dynamic playmaker were quickly dashed, as the second-round pick from Western Michigan played on just 27.24% of the offense's snaps while fumbling away his chances to contribute as a punt returner. But after punctuating the uneven season with a 4-yard touchdown reception in Super Bowl 57, Moore looks positioned to find more success in his sophomore campaign. Both Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes lauded the 5-10, 195-pound receiver's performance in OTAs and minicamp, and the slot role is open for him following JuJu Smith-Schuster's departure. Given the lack of a true No. 1 target, Moore's development could be a meaningful X-factor in the defending champions' repeat bid.

A 6-2 pass catcher with 4.28-second 40-yard-dash speed no doubt had Bill Belichick envisioning a key piece in a more wide-open passing attack for Mac Jones. Instead, the Baylor receiver had a tough time working his way into an off-kilter offense, missing the first four games due to a broken collarbone and catching just 22 of his 45 targets while averaging a ho-hum 11.2 yards per reception. The arrival of offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien should provide Thornton a fresh start and more opportunities to show off his dynamic downfield ability. But the second-round pick still will have to claw for opportunities given that DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne all look to be above him in the current pecking order.

Advertisement

The Lions were prepared to wait for Williams to become a contributor, with the speedy receiver catching just one pass in six games after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the national championship game nearly 18 months ago. But a six-game suspension for gambling on non-NFL games now means the No. 12 pick – for whom Detroit traded up – won't be a steady presence in the offense until at least late October in his sophomore campaign. Lions coach Dan Campbell has stood by Williams, saying in May the receiver is "miles ahead" of where he was at this point last offseason. Still, with Detroit poised to have a strong shot at its first division title in 30 years, Jared Goff and Co. would greatly benefit from a dynamic complement to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had more than twice as many targets (146) as the next closest wideout on the roster last year.

Evan Neal, OT, New York Giants

Brian Daboll's first-year rescue plan for Daniel Jones was a success, so much so that the franchise signed the quarterback to a four-year, $160 million deal after his breakout season. But the Giants de-emphasized the deep passing game to get the attack back on track, as Jones ranked last among all qualified passers in intended average air yards with 6.3, according to Next Gen Stats. For the offense to make proper use of field-stretching tight end Darren Waller and the rest of a rebuilt receiving corps, Jones will need better protection from Neal. The No. 7 overall pick out of Alabama never found his footing as a rookie and surrendered 11 sacks, according to Sports Info Solutions. But playing at right tackle was bound to create some discomfort for a player who started at three different positions along the line in as many years in college. With the proper adjustments, Neal could enjoy a trajectory similar to that of Andrew Thomas, the Giants' standout left tackle and former top-five pick who shook off some early missteps. But in a division replete with formidable pass rushers, Neal will be put to the test if he doesn't develop in a hurry.

Advertisement

Keeping the likes of Jeffery Simmons and DeForest Buckner at bay isn't easy for any blocker, but Green had a particularly rough time adapting to pass blocking as a rookie. The No. 15 pick out of Texas A&M finished as Pro Football Focus' last-ranked offensive guard and committed 12 penalties on the year. Green's status for training camp is not yet clear after his arthroscopic knee surgery, but Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in April that the starting left guard has to "come up with solutions and find a way to get better" in Year 2. And after trading for veteran offensive guard Shaq Mason and drafting second-round center Juice Scruggs, Houston has made a commitment to improving its interior protection as it prepares to work in C.J. Stroud as its hopeful long-term answer at quarterback.

Travon Walker, OLB, Jacksonville Jaguars

While Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux put their pass-rush prowess on display as rookies, Walker spent the entire year trying to find his way as an edge threat. That was to be expected of a defender who operated primarily on the interior at Georgia as part of a deep rotation. But a No. 1 pick carries lofty expectations, and there's only so long that Walker can carry the project label without raising eyebrows. The 6-5, 272-pounder with 4.51-second speed in the 40-yard dash has all the physical tools to throw offensive tackles off balance, but he lacks a consistent plan to beat blockers beyond simply overwhelming them. If he develops an arsenal of moves, Walker could enhance Jacksonville's credentials as an aspiring AFC contender.

Advertisement

Nakobe Dean, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

With another crop of Georgia draftees arriving in Philly this year, don't forget about one of last offseason's Bulldog imports. After a Butkus Award-winning season in Athens, Dean tumbled to the third round and landed with a franchise that doesn't highly value its linebackers. But that doesn't diminish the role that the 5-11, 231-pounder will play for the defending NFC champions. Dean takes over on the inside for T.J. Edwards, who led the team in tackles and in March signed with the Chicago Bears. Manning the middle and calling plays will be significant responsibilities for a player who had just 34 snaps on defense as a rookie, but Dean is an instinctive defender who could be a highly active presence behind Philadelphia's well-stocked front.

Quay Walker, LB, Green Bay Packers

The lasting memories of Walker's disappointing debut campaign were two ejections: one in a Week 8 contest after shoving a Buffalo Bills practice squad player following a play, and the other in the regular-season finale for pushing a member of the Detroit Lions' medical team. Discipline issues were a throughline for Walker's year, as the No. 22 overall pick was too often out of position in the run game. At 6-4 and 240 pounds, Walker has shown glimpses of being a major asset in coverage and in rushing the passer. Keeping his cool and better diagnosing plays will be vital steps for the Georgia product, especially with the defense likely needing to shoulder a heavier burden amid the quarterback transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love.

Advertisement

Akayleb Evans, CB, Minnesota Vikings

A fourth-round pick out of Missouri, Evans might seem like an odd candidate to play such a large role for a reigning division champion early in his career. But the Vikings underwent a defensive overhaul this offseason after ceding the second-most passing yards (265.6 per game) of any team last year, and uncertainty remains at cornerback. Evans' rookie season was marred by his three stints in the concussion protocol, limiting him to 10 games and two starts. Still, he appears to have the early edge on rookie third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon and 2022 second-rounder Andrew Booth Jr. to be a fellow starter alongside Byron Murphy Jr. on the outside. And if new defensive coordinator Brian Flores hopes to unleash a much more blitz-heavy approach for the unit, he'll need stable play from the secondary.

Daxton Hill, S, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati appeared to be thinking a year ahead when it selected Hill with the No. 31 pick, setting up a successor for Jessie Bates III at safety. Now Bates is off to Atlanta, and Hill is set to take on a crucial role after handling special teams and spot coverage assignments as a rookie. Comfortable operating both out of the slot and up top, the Michigan product has the extensive playmaking range to be another versatile asset for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to leverage. But losing the experience and savvy of Bates and fellow starting safety Vonn Bell could take a toll on the unit, and Hill will be under pressure to keep the mistakes to a minimum.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL's 15 second-year players who must step up in 2023 season