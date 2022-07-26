15 schools the Big Ten should consider adding

With UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten conference earlier this month, the questions turn to where the league goes from here.

Signs in college football are pointing toward a slow buildup of massive conferences, and the Big Ten may be only just beginning their additions.

With the Bruins and Trojans joining in, it’s clear that geography is no longer an obstacle. The bottom line will surpass all in terms of what the conference looks like in a few years.

So, who are the most likely candidates for the Big Ten to add if the conference chooses to go even bigger? In no particular order, here is a look at the best options from across the college sports landscape:

Miami Hurricanes

Jan 22, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head football coach Mario Cristobal reacts while hyping up the crowd during the second half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami checks a number of boxes for a potential Big Ten school. The money is there, the tradition of success in football is there, and new head coach Mario Cristobal is looking to bring the Hurricanes back to the top of the sport. The ‘Canes have a strong alumni network and group of loyal fans that could make them an attractive option for the conference.

Oregon Ducks

Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks players fans pose for a photo as they celebrate following a 26-16 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon move makes a ton of sense after the departure of USC and UCLA from the Pac-12. The Ducks have a national brand that has seen extended, consistent success in football and basketball. They could pod with USC and UCLA, along with another west coast school or two, to create easier scheduling for the conference.

Stanford Cardinal

Dec 1, 2018; Berkeley, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Bryce Love (20) rounds the corner for extra yards on a rushing play against the California Golden Bears in the second quarter of the 121st Big Game, at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Stanford fit feels like a tougher sell than a school like Oregon. While being one of the strongest academic institutions in the world, the Cardinal have been up and down on the field/court. Their rivalry with Notre Dame could be a selling point, but would the conference take both the Cardinal and their crosstown rival Cal given the struggles they’ve had in major sports?

Cal Golden Bears

Dec 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Nikko Remigio (4) runs the ball against USC Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Cal brings similar issues to Stanford, but you would think the two schools would want to move together. The Golden Bears have had their struggles in both major sports over recent years, but still provide a strong west coast brand in the Bay Area.

Washington Huskies

Jan 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies football head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington would be an excellent addition to the USC/UCLA pod if the Big Ten wants to add in the west coast. The Seattle market is one that the Huskies dominate, and they have had their share of recent success in football. They pair well with Oregon as a west coast addition to the conference.

Utah Utes

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah has enjoyed a ton of recent success on the football field, most recently taking Ohio State down to the wire in the 2021 Rose Bowl game. Can that success spur them into a major step up?

Kansas Jayhawks

Feb 27, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks about Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett (0) after his team defeated the Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Well, the Kansas debate is an easy one to frame. One of the best basketball programs in the history of the sport and a football program that, well, yeah. The 2022 national champions have a massive base of hardcore fans that make Phog Allen Fieldhouse one of the best venues in college basketball.

Duke Blue Devils

Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) holds a piece oft he net as they celebrate their win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the finals of the West regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. The Duke Blue Devils won 78-69. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

While the football program isn’t in the depths of Kansas’, Duke provides a similar combination of blue blood basketball and mediocre football history. If the ACC begins to lose members, the Duke-North Carolina combo should be as attractive as any rivalry to a super conference.

North Carolina

Mar 11, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) runs the offense against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half in the quarterfinal round of the 2021 ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning national runner-up squad would be a package deal with Duke. If the Clemson domino falls, the ACC could be in scramble mode.

Clemson Tigers

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) and teammates celebrate their win after the game at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Clemson won 30-0.

Clemson U Of Sc Football In Columbia

Football brings in the money, and therefore will always be at the top of the list when a conference is considering expansion. Clemson has been one of the best programs in the nation in recent history, and the Tigers have made noise about a move out of the ACC before.

Arizona Wildcats

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona brings another attractive name out of the west coast. While the Wildcats have struggled on the football field, the basketball program sells out game after game and has been a consistent, ranked squad over the past few decades.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Oklahoma State would be an excellent grab if the Big 12 begins to lose pieces. The Cowboys have had a solid amount of success on the football field and have a notable fan base in a market that the Big Ten has yet to tap into.

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell conducts warm-ups in Doak Campbell Stadium before the Garnet and Gold spring game kickoff Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Speaking of untapped markets, the Big Ten finding their way into Florida would be a massive win. Florida State provides a football program that has proven their ability to win at the highest level despite recent struggles.

Baylor Bears

The 2021 national champions on the hardwood have also shown their ability to succeed on the turf. Baylor would be one of the best gets if the Big 12 starts to drop teams as the Bears provide a recent tradition of winning in both major revenue sports.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) scores a touchdown on s 16-yard reception during there fourth quarter of their game Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Notre Dame beat Wisconsin 41-13.

Notre Dame makes way too much sense. No brand on this list is bigger than the Fighting Irish, proved by their ability to stay independent and negotiate contracts with NBC. The Fighting Irish’s weekly average TV audience was 3.61 million during the 2015-19 seasons, which led all schools not in the Big Ten or SEC.

1

1