Find out which 15 running backs we suggest you keep an eye on headed into the season

As we continue our series on some of the top position players to watch in the Rockford area leading up to the 2023 high school football season, we now turn our attention to the guys who often bask in the spotlight the most: the running backs.

These are the guys that power the potent rushing attacks that we have all over the Rockford area. Some teams even have multiple guys who could have made the list.

Here are 15 of the top running backs to watch in the Rockford area in the smaller schools (Class 1A-3A) and in the bigger schools (Class 4A-8A), listed alphabetically:

SMALL SCHOOLS

Caden Considine, Byron

Considine slowly took the reins of the Byron offense as a freshman last year and wound up leading the team to the Class 3A state semifinals and leading the team in rushing. That was after he never carried the ball in youth football due to his size. He rushed for 785 yards and 9 TDs last year, and now he's 5-11 and 200 pounds and one year older, and should once again be one of the main ballcarriers for Byron's fierce rushing attack. And: "He looks so much more comfortable this season," Byron head coach Jeff Boyer said.

Tucker Delaney, Rockford Christian

This senior running back was a spot-starter last year but will be used heavily this season. Although Rockford Christian was down to 15 players in the preseason (when multiple players from last year decided to play golf instead), the Royal Lions are going to play, and as long as they can stay healthy, talent like Delaney should help keep them in games. "The kids want to play despite our numbers," Rockford Christian head coach Terry Gulley said, "which just goes to show the heart and dedication they have."

Gage Dunker, Lena-Winslow

Dunker was the second-leading rusher in the NUIC last year with 1,445 yards and 28 TDs, behind only his Le-Win teammate Gunnar Lobdell, who had 1,529 yards and 24 TDs before graduating in the spring. Now Dunker may be the lone returning starter on offense for Le-Win but don't expect the Panthers' run game to slow down much this year after they went 14-0 and won their third straight Class 1A state title last postseason.

Karl Hubb, Stockton

Hubb was part of Stockton's running back by committee last season, and he still powered his way to 428 yards on the ground with 5 TDs. Under new head coach Sean Downey, this squad will run a lot of three-running-back sets, but expect Hubb to get chances to get hot. "He'll be one of our workhorses," Downey said. "And he'll be asked to do a lot in this offense."

Connor McKibben, North Boone

While McKibben's rushing totals may not blow anybody away this season, he will be one of the best dual threats around, just because of his skill set and the type of offense the Vikings run. North Boone, which spreads it out on offense and throws the ball as much or more than any other team in the Rockford area, also had two on our list of top pass catchers to watch, and McKibben could be considered a third.

Micah Nelson, Forreston

Nelson will share the carries with backfield mate Kaleb Sanders, a first-team all-conference running back as a junior last year, but he will get his chances to shine. Nelson missed the last six games of last season with an injury, and still had 513 yards on the ground and scored 7 TDs. This year, he's one of 10 seniors on a Cardinals' team that should be poised for a nice postseason run.

Braden Rogers, Stillman Valley

Rogers was mainly a short-yardage guy for the Cardinals last year when he gained 104 yards and scored 2 TDs on 30 carries. But this year his role will grow exponentially, and he will be one of the squad's workhorses at fullback, and could have a chance at getting hot each Friday night.

Logan Weems, Oregon

Weems will be part of a two-headed monster in the backfield with speedster Noah Reber, but Weems has the power to be a goal-line guy, and the speed to break off big chunks as well. At 5-9, 175 pounds, Weems has put the time in during the offseason, and appears highly motivated. "Oh," Oregon head coach Broc Kundert exclaimed, "he'll put his shoulder down and run right over you."

LARGE SCHOOLS

Nico Bertolino, Belvidere North

Bertolino ranks with East running back Javius Catlin and Freeport receiver Dedric Macon as the best big-play threat in the NIC-10. He ran for 665 yards as a junior, averaging 10.1 yards per carry. He had fewer than half as many carries as North’s fullback last year and also fewer than returning quarterback Maddox Gyllenswan, but Bertolino was the player rivals feared most. With good reason. “When we get the ball in his hands, something electric is going to happen,” North coach Jeff Beck said. “Teams actively game planned to get the ball out of his hands. That allowed us to have other people have success. We use him as a decoy often. Teams pay special attention when he goes in motion.”

Javius Catlin, East

Catlin has a chance to pass Harlem’s Brenton Shaw (3,615 yards) as the NIC-10’s all-time leading rusher — even though he has never led the league in rushing, lost half a season to COVID as a freshman and missed three games with injury as a junior. Catlin was second in the league in rushing his freshman and sophomore seasons and had 2,289 career yards, averaging 7.1 per carry. Catlin is a home-run threat that every team focuses on against East the way Detroit Lions’ foes used to key on Barry Sanders. “He is a great practice player who outworks everybody and has great talent,” East coach Gary Griffin said. “If everyone else around him plays well, he will play well.”

Jason Dean, Belvidere

The 6-foot, 160-pound Dean had a somewhat modest total of 415 yards rushing as a junior, but he averaged 6.3 yards per carry and did it on an 0-9 team that struggled mightily on offense — except when he had the ball. “He’s probably the best athlete in the school,” Belvidere coach Tony Ambrogio said of the Bucs’ basketball/football star. “He lined up everywhere in the backfield except quarterback... He’s everything you would want in a running back.”

Patrick DuBose, Jr., Auburn

DuBose ran for 607 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. No one else for Auburn had even 180 yards on the ground. The 5-9, 230-pounder also plays linebacker and is the NIC-10’s answer to Larry Czonka of the 17-0 Dolphins in 1972 — he either bounces off tacklers or runs them over. “That first guy,” Auburn coach Willie Tolon said, “is not going to get him.”

Rasheed Johnson, Boylan

Johnson is a bruising 6-1, 175-pound senior who is physical, fast and versatile, also playing safety on defense. He ranked sixth in the conference with 686 yards rushing last year on only 63 carries. His 10.9 yards per carry average was one of the highest in NIC-10 history and he also tied for the league lead with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Erich Metzger, Rochelle

Rochelle’s top three running backs had over 3,600 yards on the ground last year. The top two graduated. That makes Metzger, a 5-10, 175-pound junior fullback, the favorite to lead the area in rushing — even more than Harlem’s Jahmani Muhammad. Metzger had 843 yards as a sophomore, averaging 6.3 yards a carry. “He’s the bell cow in our offense,” Rochelle coach Kyle Kissack said. “The fullback is our mainstay. His toughness and his agility will be key.”

Jahmani Muhammad, Harlem

The 5-8, 155-pound junior was named All-State last year, when he crushed the NIC-10 record for yards by a sophomore with 1,586. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry and ran for 12 TDs. He is also an explosive kick-off returner. “Jahmani’s return, pass catching and cutting ability are generational,” Harlem coach Bob Moynihan said. “He has sub-4.5 speed.”

