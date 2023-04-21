15 late-round prospects Broncos could target in 2023 NFL draft

The Denver Broncos do not have first- or second-round picks to use in the 2023 NFL draft, so in order to have a great class (barring a trade up), general manager George Paton will have to find gems in the mid and late rounds of the draft.

The Broncos currently have five draft picks: Nos. 67 and 68 overall in the third round, No. 108 in the fourth, No. 139 in the fifth and No. 195 in the sixth. Denver does not currently hold a pick in the seventh round, but the club might acquire additional picks through draft-day trades.

Paton has made six trades through his first two drafts with the Broncos, trading down four times. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him trade down again this year to add more picks.

Today, we’re taking a quick look at 15 prospects that Denver could target in the fifth, sixth and seventh (late rounds) of the 2023 NFL draft.

