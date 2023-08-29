15 recently released players Cowboys should consider adding

Cutdown day in the NFL has arrived, and while the Dallas Cowboys had tough decisions of their own to make, there were 31 other teams also trimming their rosters. Every team in the league needed to have their 53-man roster set by 4PM EST which means there are plenty of options for the Cowboys to sift through.

These are the players the Cowboys should consider either making waiver claims for or signing in an effort to improve their team before the regular season begins.

Players with fewer than four accrued seasons will be on waivers and claims will processed by noon on Wednesday. For players who have played more than four years in the league, they became free agents immediately. This means the Cowboys will need to work quickly to sign any veteran who they really like, or put in claims for younger guys who have been released.

Let the madness begin.

CB - Bradley Roby

The New Orleans Saints are releasing this veteran CB who has 11 career interceptions, and Roby could make a better option than some of the young Cowboys CBs not named DaRon Bland.

OL - David Quessenberry

The Buffalo Bills are cutting ties with a veteran offensive lineman who has played both tackle spots, starting 26 games over the course of his five-year career. The Cowboys could use some veteran help on the offensive line and Quessenberry could be an answer.

WR - Jamison Crowder

The Cowboys have a strong group of WRs at the top, but they don’t have a reliable guy at the backend of the position. Crowder, who was released by the New York Giants, would be a great pickup. The veteran has played for the Washington Commanders, New York Jets, and recently for the Buffalo Bills, collecting 415 career receptions and 28 touchdowns.

As an added bonus, Crowder being cut by the Giants, Dallas’ Week 1 opponent, could help give some information about New York’s offense. Every little bit helps.

LB - Deion Jones

Injuries and lack of quality options have left the Cowboys’ defense short at LB. Jones was released by the Carolina Panthers after singing before the start of training camp.

Before his stint with the Panthers, Jones was a Pro Bowl player under Dan Quinn with the Atlanta Falcons and played with the Cleveland Browns last year. Jones has five 100+ tackle seasons to his name, his last one coming in 2021.

A familiarity with Quinn makes this a solid match for a LB depleted defense.

OT - Tyre Phillips

If the Cowboys are still looking for a quality swing tackle option, Phillips could fill that role. Phillips has started 18 games over three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and Giants. He also has guard flexibility.

LB - Nicholas Morrow

The six-year veteran LB was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles, who signed him this offseason. Morrow had stops with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears, with whom he had a career year with in 2022, registering 116 tackles.

Dallas was interested in Morrow this offseason, which could be a sign the team likes the 28-year olds game.

The Cowboys currently don’t have a backup center after releasing Matt Farniok, so adding Larsen might make sense. Larsen has started 29 games over the course of his eight year career, but was released by the Washington Commanders.

OL - Alex Leatherwood

The former first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 has proven to be a bust. Leatherwood has played both guard and tackle with the Raiders and the Bears, but failed to meet expectations.

This would be a shot in the dark as a reclamation project, but he does have some tools to work with.

OL - Gernaine Ifedi

Ifedi has played multiple positions on the offensive line for four teams and has 83 starts to his name, but was recently cut by the Detroit Lions.

LB - Christian Kirksey

After keeping just four traditional LBs, the Cowboys could use a solid veteran LB. Kirksey is a nine-year veteran who had 124 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions last season. There’s still some tread left on these tires.

C - Darryl Williams

Williams has been in the NFL for four seasons with very little palying time, but he’s still 26-years old and play a position where the Cowboys need a backup.

LB - Carlo Kemp

Kemp found some success in the USFL before being signed by the Los Angeles Chargers, who released the 25-year old LB.

CB - Greedy Williams

Williams has 21 starts in his first three seasons, but was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles.

CB - Anthony Averett

The veteran CB has 27 starts in six seasons with the Ravens and Raiders, but he was released by the San Francsico 49ers.

WR - Alex Erickson

Erickson is a veteran WR who also offers special teams appeal, he played for the Cincinnati Bengals for five seasons, before bouncing around the last two years and being cut by the New York Jets.

