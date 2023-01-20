15 reasons why Eagles GM will look to trade a 2023 first-round pick for more draft assets in 2024

During the 2021 NFL offseason, Howie Roseman was able to trade Carson Wentz and land a pre-draft deal with the Dolphins, resulting in three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That helped spawn a potential Super Bowl run this season.

The Eagles are technically still in the midst of a rebuild and although they made the postseason two years in a row, roster uncertainty thanks to 2023 free agency could allow pushing the retool into 2024 as well.

Even with the postseason in full swing, it is never too early for a look ahead to the 2023 and 2024 NFL Drafts scenarios.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

Philadelphia has their franchise quarterback, but if Roseman still has dreams of redoing the Justin Jefferson fiasco the 2024 draft could offer several big named quarterbacks, an All-American pass catcher and several defenders to help offset potential losses.

If Philadelphia dreams of an all-world pass-rusher or stud wide receiver, an extra first-round pick would be gold a year from now when the team will have multiple second-round picks as well.

Here are some of the top 2024 signal-callers, a star running back, and one all-world wide receiver that could have Roseman waiting patiently for that greener pasture.

Top 2024 NFL Draft targets

(Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

1. Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes catch against Michigan defensive back Gemon Green during the first half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

You can never have enough good pass catchers and this Philadelphia native would give the Eagles an all-time great trio.

The son of an NFL legend and Hall of Famer, Marvin Harrison Jr. would be a top-two pick in the 2023 NFL draft a true sophomore.

Standing 6-foot-4, 205 pounds as a physical marvel, the Ohio State star receiver caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.

A unanimous All-American selection, Harrison Jr. is a more athletic version of DeVonta Smith, with the size of an A.J. Brown or Zach Pascal.

2. Caleb Williams

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Crazy things happen when you start talking about elite quarterback contracts and a potential reset at the position due to a haggle over guaranteed money wouldn’t be out of the question for any NFL franchise.

Williams or UNC quarterback Drake Maye would likely be the No. 1 overall picks if both players were eligible.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner can’t make Patrick Mahomes-style throws and has thrown 63 touchdown passes at Oklahoma and USC, while also rushing for another 16 scores and throwing just nine interceptions.

The next big thing in the NFL, Williams could have every franchise outside of Buffalo, Kansas City, Cincinnati and Los Angeles (Chargers) intrigued about an all-time upgrade.

3. Jared Verse

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Graham wants to return for another year, and Derek Barnett’s two-year extension ends next offseason.

Verse has improved every season at the collegiate level, going from Albany to Florida State. Built like another former Seminole, Josh Sweat, Verse had nine sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss this season, his first in Tallahassee.

4. Drake Maye, UNC

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Maye would likely be the No. 1 overall pick if eligible for the 2022 NFL draft after tossing 38 touchdown passes to seven interceptions in his first season as a starter for North Carolina.

Add in the almost 800 rushing yards and you have a dual-threat star at the next level.

5. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin



Ncaa Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Badgers have another workhorse preparing for NFL greatness.

Allen has logged Back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons and tt 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, he would give the Eagles the three-down running back capable of alleviating some of the stress from Jalen Hurts.

6. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State



Ceb Osu22mar Kwr 25

Henderson was in and out of the lineup for most of 2022 after injuring his ankle in the Buckeyes’ third game against Toledo.

Henderson rushed for 571 yards and six touchdowns on 107 carries (5.34 yards per carry) this season after he rushed for 1,255 yards and 15 touchdowns on 184 attempts (6.82 yards per carry) as a true freshman.

7. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Likely to be overshadowed by Harrision Jr., Egbuka had 74 catches, for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022 and would replace Quez Watkins as a deep threat.

8. Kamren Kinchens, Miami (FL)

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A ball-hawking free safety with deep range, Kinchens logged six interceptions for the Hurricanes in 2022, tied for third-most in FBS.

9. Lathan Ransom, Ohio State



Ceb Osu22mar Kwr 60

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Ramson is a talented safety and fits the mode of a C.J. Gardner-Johnson, playing in the box, in space, or with the range in coverage.

10. Cooper DeJean, Iowa, CB



Syndication The Tennessean

DeJean led the Iowa defense with five interceptions, seven pass breakups, 67 tackles, and scored three defensive touchdowns.

Playing with solid size at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, DeJean would be a candidate to play safety/slot in the versatile scheme the Eagles employ.

11. Kalen King, Penn State, CB

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Overshadowed at Penn State by Joey Porter Jr, King had three interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

King has excellent ball skills and could be the player selected to help with the eventual transition away from Darius Slay.

12. Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If Philadelphia doesn’t target a cornerback early in 2023, Lassiter could be the guy in 2024.

Overshadowed by Kelee Ringo, the 6-foot, 180-pound Lassiter has the length, and footwork to become a solid NFL starting cornerback.

13. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

The son of Eagles royalty, this could be a homerun pick of Nakobe Dean doesn’t pan out or T.J. Edwards lands a huge free agent deal.

A local star at St. Joseph’s Prep, Trotter Jr. had 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in the ACC this season.

The Eagles don’t usually target a linebacker in the first round, but he could be a player to watch.

14.Olu Fashanu, Penn State

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Sticking with the theme of offensive tackle, Fashanu likely would have been a first-round pick had he declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

He’ll now anchor a talented offensive line at State College, and he could be a player to watch after not allowing a single sack this season.

15.JC Latham, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

A natural right tackle and the top player in his position, Latham compares to Lane Johnson as an athletic monster at 6-foot-6 and 326 pounds.

A talented pass protector as well, Latham could be for Johnson what Cam Jurgens was for Jason Kelce.

