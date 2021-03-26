15 prospects to watch after Eagles trade down to No. 12 overall in the NFL draft

The NFL draft is a month away and as the Eagles prepare for a rebuild under new head coach Nick Sirianni, the franchise will undergo a facelift that could happen fast with 22-23 picks over the next two years.

The Eagles are currently slated to pick No. 12 overall in April’s draft after trading down from No. 6 Friday, and with players like Ja’Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts unlikely to be available, Philadelphia is choosing to stockpile picks.

Howie Roseman has to hit big in the first round, so here are 15 prospects to watch.

1. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern (6-4, 308)

Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

A 2020 opt-out, Slater is agile and plays with power, while taking away his opponent's best weapon at the point of contact. He's a manchild who is agile and plays with power while taking away his opponent’s best weapon at the point of contact. https://twitter.com/BigDuke50/status/1369375494672691204 Slater made his status legendary during his matchups with former Ohio State star and 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Chase Young. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1367556803563765763 Slater dominated Young at times during their Big 10 matchups and would certainly make life easier for Jalen Hurts twice a season in the NFC East.

2. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (5-10, 182)

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

The more explosive player of the Alabama duo, Waddle plays with speed and burst that many wide receivers in the NFL currently lack. Like Henry Ruggs before him, Waddle will need to improve on his route running at the next level.

3. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech (6-2, 205)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Farley does it all and his Virginia Tech pedigree should hold some weight. The former offensive player offers elite size, speed and will need to continue to improve at his route recognition.

4. Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama (6-2, 205)

A prodigy and son of an NFL star at the same position, Surtain is athletic, has the size and elite football IQ. He could struggle against explosive competition at the next level, though.

5. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (6-5, 315)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Darrisaw is a pro pass protector already and he's displayed the potential to be a dominant run blocker as well. The offensive line was top-10 during the Eagles' most successful run over the past few years and if they trade down, Roseman could look to start the rebuild in the trenches.

6. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (6-2, 220)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

An explosive athlete who can be dominant in space, Owusu-Koramoah will be a player to watch in this new wave of countering high-flying offenses. The former Notre Dame star flows to the ball, can play the pass, and is exceptional as a pass rusher.

7. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (6-3, 244)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Parsons is excellent in space and a three-down linebacker that could change the Eagles' fortunes.

8. Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia (6-2, 241)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A speedy edge rusher, Ojulari could be a first-round option if the Eagles move on from Derek Barnett.

9. Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama (6-5, 310)

Barmore is the No. 1 defensive tackle on the board and the Philadelphia native could be a replacement for Malik Jackson.

10. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC (6-4, 315)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vera-Tucker opted back into the 2020 season and moved to left tackle, earning a first-round grade for the Trojans. A versatile athlete, Vera-Tucker could be an option as the Eagles begin a rebuild.

11. Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan (6-3, 271)

A Brandon Graham clone, Paye is strong against the run as well as the pass.

12. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (6-1, 205)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The son of a former NFL star wide receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee is confident and could pair well with Darius Slay on the outside. The former Gamecocks star is aggressive and could remind some of Jalen Mills in coverage.

13. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri (6-0, 235)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Bolton skipped the Tigers' bowl game to focus on the NFL draft and he's currently the third-highest-rated inside linebacker available in the upcoming draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Bolton ranked fifth in the SEC with 95 tackles this season, while also logging five sacks and defended six passes after being named All-SEC in 2019.

14. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (5-11, 195)

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

A YAC monster and a player that excels at making defenders miss, Toney is the type of explosive player the Eagles thought they were getting in Jalen Reagor.

15. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State (6-0, 185)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace played the first half of Oklahoma State's Cheez-It Bowl win over Miami, and then shut it down after displaying the elite talent that put him on NFL draft radars back in 2018. Wallace was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2018, and appeared in 10 games this season, catching 59 passes for 922 yards and six touchdowns. For his career, Wallace caught 205 passes for 3,434 yards and 26 touchdowns and although he's a top-60 player, the star wideout could be a late first-round pick. Tylan Wallace plays with great strength and is capable of making plays downfield for any quarterback.

