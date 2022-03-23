15 prospects to watch if the Eagles trade down in the NFL draft

The Eagles will be the team to watch during the 2022 NFL draft and if Howie Roseman really is unsure about the future of Jalen Hurts, then Philadelphia could look to push a first round pick back into 2023.

The Eagles will pick at 15th, 16th and 19th overall, and even if they use two of the those picks, Philadelphia truly could choose to trade back, while still able to accumulate top notch talent.

The draft’s first round will continue to fluctuate as teams around the league jockey for quarterback arm talent and dynamic pass rushers.

We’ve identified 15 players Philadelphia could target if they trade down in round one.

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Auburn Tigers defensive back Roger McCreary (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Ncaa Football Alabamaat Auburn

Williams might have been a top-10 pick had he not torn an ACL in the national championship loss to Georgia.

DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

American Team defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt of Georgia runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Jordan Davis’ running mate in Athens is huge himself, standing 6-3 and 304 pounds by comparison.

Wyatt has the size and versatility that should allow him to operate in multiple fronts.

WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) looks over to the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

A home run hitter from Penn State that can dictate coverage from the slot or outside.

G Zion Johnson, Boston College

National Team offensive lineman Zion Johnson of Boston College (77) snaps the ball to National Team quarterback Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati (9) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Story continues

The former Boston College star is a monster at guard.

DE/OLB David Ojabo, Michigan

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo cheers the crowd before a play against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

The 6-4, 250-pounder erupted for 11 sacks in 2021 at Michigan, but could slide down or out of the first round after tearing his Achilles during his pro day.

DE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

National Team defensive lineman Boye Mafe of Minnesota (34) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Mafe had seven sacks in 2021, and his pass rushing prowess could complement Haason Reddick.

Treylon Burks WR Arkansas

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (WO05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Burks dominates the contest 50/50 ball better than any receiver in college football.

[pickup_prop id=”14633″>

Roger McCreary CB AUBURN

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) in the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The former Auburn cornerback is SEC tested and a shutdown cornerback.

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) brings in a pass from quarterback JT Daniels (18) for a catch during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Georgia and Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021. Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ncaa Football Chick Fil A Peach Bowl Georgia Vs Cincinnati

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Nov 06, 2021; Laramie, WY, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) makes a catch against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Nov 21, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Kaiir Elam (5) intercepts a pass intended for Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Chris Pierce Jr. (19) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) and Nakobe Dean (17) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) pressures Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Jones, DT, UConn

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga (69) spars with National defensive lineman Travis Jones of Connecticut (57) during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, USA.

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

1

1