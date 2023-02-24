The NFL offseason is just weeks from officially getting underway and as teams look to cut costs and get under the salary cap, several big names could land in new places.

Teams cut salaries each and every offseason, with some key names landing in the perfect spots for success, while others are just starting the spiral of a career decline or potential retirement.

James Bradberry was a salary cap casualty of the Giants in 2021, with the new head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen needing to trim $12 million of cap space.

Bradberry signed in Philadelphia for $7.5 million, turning that opportunity into an All-Pro season and a chance for a huge payday on the open market.

With the new league year fast approaching, here are 15 potential salary cap casualties the Eagles could target in NFL free agency.

Frank Clark, DE, Chiefs

Clark dominated the postseason again, this time with three sacks through the first two rounds after six total on the season

With $10 million of Clark’s $20.5 million 2023 salary becoming fully guaranteed in the first week of the 2023 league year, Kansas City has a looming decision to make.

Clark has a $30.175 million cap hit in 2023 and has made the Pro Bowl in three out of four years with Kansas City and had 10.5 sacks in 12 postseason starts.

Williams Jackson III, Steelers, CB

The Steelers took a chance on the former first-round pick at the NFL trade deadline, acquiring him and a conditional seventh-round pick for a sixth-rounder.

Jackson didn’t play a down for the Steelers during the 2022 season, and despite being under contract for next season, he could be cut for salary cap purposes.

The Steelers could cut him loose and save $12.75 million.

Keenan Allen, Chargers

Allen will be 31 next season and he’s played his entire 10-year career with the Chargers, making the Pro Bowl five times, but the organization is $23.4 million over the cap and can save $14.8 million by releasing Allen.

He played just 10 games last year and a massive deal for Justin Herbert is on the horizon.

Allen could perfectly blend with DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

Adam Thielen, Vikings

Another third-receiver option with accolades, Thielen has been with the Vikings since 2014 but could be on the move this offseason. Thielen has 30 touchdowns in the last three years despite Justin Jefferson’s arrival, but Minnesota would save $6.4 million by releasing the veteran.

Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

With much of the offseason buzz in Cincinnati centered on what the Bengals will do with Tee Higgins, the talented Boyd could be a casualty.

Boyd is entering the final year of his contract, and Cincinnati can save nearly $9 million by cutting him.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Broncos

Edmonds signed a two-year deal with Miami last offseason, but was traded to Denver at the trade deadline as a salary dump and finished the season with only 402 yards from scrimmage in 13 games.

The Broncos can save nearly $6 million against the cap with no dead money.

Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens

Edwards averaged 5.0 yards per carry last season, yet he managed to play only nine games for the Ravens. Baltimore can save over $4.3 million by cutting the running back.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers

Fournette lost playing time to rookie Rachaad White in the second half of 2022, and with his most productive days behind him after averaging only 3.5 yards per carry last season, the Bucs can save nearly $3.5 million next season by cutting the veteran.

Casey Hayward, CB, Falcons

The Falcons can save $5 million against the cap by cutting the veteran cornerback and Philadelphia could be in the market.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Bills

A third-down running back and kick returner, Hines could be a cap casualty as the Bills could save $4.8 million by cutting him this offseason.

Carl Lawson, DE, Jets

Returning from an Achilles injury last season, Lawson recorded seven sacks in 17 games. The Jets could look to cut Lawson — saving over $15 million on the cap.

Robert Woods, WR, Titans

Woods was just cut after he was unable to replace A.J. Brown as Tennessee’s No. 1 wideout. Returning from injury, Woods had only 53 catches for 527 yards in 17 games and the Titans just cleared $12 million against the cap in 2023 by moving on from Woods.

If Philadelphia is unsure about Quez Watkins, Woods could be an option as the third wide receiver.

Shaquill Griffin, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

If Philadelphia cannot re-sign James Bradberry, Griffin could be a solid fallback option if released.

The 27-year-old earned a 72.0 grade in 2021 from Pro Football Focus, but only saw action in five games with the Jaguars in 2022.

Griffin has a cap hit of $17.2 million and will have his list of suitors on the open market.

Khalil Mack, Edge, Los Angeles Chargers

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Mack has been a game-wrecking dynamo for years now and the pass-rusher has a $27.4 million cap hit for 2023, a figure that doesn’t line up with his recent production.

Mack hasn’t recorded a double-digit sack season since 2018, but he could fit well with the Eagles’ rotational pass rush unit.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reports that cutting Mack would save the Chargers nearly $23 million if he’s designated as a post-June 1 release.

Leonard Floyd, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams

The talented pass rusher has a salary cap figure of $22 million for next season. Releasing him would save the Rams $15 million.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire