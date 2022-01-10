15 potential Lions to watch in the college football championship game
The final college football game of the season hits the ground running on Monday night. Georgia and Alabama will match up for the second time this season, with the winner earning the CFP national championship.
Befitting the top two programs in the country, there are loads of future NFL players on both squads. Not all are first-round talents or perfect fits for the Lions, however. Here are 15 players from the CFP championship that Detroit fans should know for 2022 NFL draft purposes.
Alabama WR Jameson Williams
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia EDGE Travon Walker
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia DT Jordan Davis
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama S Jordan Battle
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
Alabama LB Christian Harris
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia WR George Pickens
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia S Lewis Cine
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis
[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]
Georgia CB Derion Kendrick
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama LB Henry To'o To'o
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt
Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama OG Emil Ekiyor
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama DT DJ Dale
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama S Daniel Wright
(AP Photo/Marvin Gentry)
