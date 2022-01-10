15 potential Lions to watch in the college football championship game

The final college football game of the season hits the ground running on Monday night. Georgia and Alabama will match up for the second time this season, with the winner earning the CFP national championship.

Befitting the top two programs in the country, there are loads of future NFL players on both squads. Not all are first-round talents or perfect fits for the Lions, however. Here are 15 players from the CFP championship that Detroit fans should know for 2022 NFL draft purposes.

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Alabama S Jordan Battle

Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

Alabama LB Christian Harris

Georgia WR George Pickens

Georgia S Lewis Cine

Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis

Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

Alabama LB Henry To'o To'o

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

Alabama OG Emil Ekiyor

Alabama DT DJ Dale

Alabama S Daniel Wright

