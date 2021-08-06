20 Polo Shirts That Won’t Make You Look Like Someone's Dad on the Golf Course

  • <p>A polo shirt has been a staple in the menswear universe for well, ever. Seriously—we’re talking since it first appeared during polo matches in the mid-1800s and reinvented by both John E. Brooks, a Brooks Brother legacy, in 1896 and Jean René Lacoste (yes, <em>that</em> one) in 1933, who reimagined the pique cotton short-sleeve style as we know it today for <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a37122478/novak-djokovic-tokyo-olympics-belgium-gymnasts-photo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tennis matches" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tennis matches</a>. </p><p>But the life of the polo has been quite dubious over the past few decades when you think about bad ‘70s iterations or the boxy cuts made famous by <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/technology-gear/g27207975/best-golf-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your dad’s golfing crew" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">your dad’s golfing crew</a>. Regardless of past notions, there’s nothing frumpy of the latest batch hitting now. This season’s polos are flattering (cut slimmer) and highly versatile with the ability to be dressed up with slacks and brogues for the office or down with <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/style/a19546067/25-best-jeans-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jeans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jeans</a> and <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/style/a19545684/best-sneakers-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sneakers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sneakers</a>. The best polo shirts will do it all for you this season—from staying cool and dry on the beach with moisture-wicking fabric, to looking seriously stylish as you hit the bar in a flattering fit. And once the temperatures start to drop, there's no doubt you'll want the best long-sleeve polo shirts in your arsenal, too. But until then, short sleeves will be where it's at.</p><p>Here, 20 no-fail polo shirts that’ll amp up your wardrobe this season.</p>
    20 Polo Shirts That Won’t Make You Look Like Someone's Dad on the Golf Course

    A polo shirt has been a staple in the menswear universe for well, ever. Seriously—we’re talking since it first appeared during polo matches in the mid-1800s and reinvented by both John E. Brooks, a Brooks Brother legacy, in 1896 and Jean René Lacoste (yes, that one) in 1933, who reimagined the pique cotton short-sleeve style as we know it today for tennis matches.

    But the life of the polo has been quite dubious over the past few decades when you think about bad ‘70s iterations or the boxy cuts made famous by your dad’s golfing crew. Regardless of past notions, there’s nothing frumpy of the latest batch hitting now. This season’s polos are flattering (cut slimmer) and highly versatile with the ability to be dressed up with slacks and brogues for the office or down with jeans and sneakers. The best polo shirts will do it all for you this season—from staying cool and dry on the beach with moisture-wicking fabric, to looking seriously stylish as you hit the bar in a flattering fit. And once the temperatures start to drop, there's no doubt you'll want the best long-sleeve polo shirts in your arsenal, too. But until then, short sleeves will be where it's at.

    Here, 20 no-fail polo shirts that’ll amp up your wardrobe this season.

<p>A polo shirt has been a staple in the menswear universe for well, ever. Seriously—we’re talking since it first appeared during polo matches in the mid-1800s and reinvented by both John E. Brooks, a Brooks Brother legacy, in 1896 and Jean René Lacoste (yes, <em>that</em> one) in 1933, who reimagined the pique cotton short-sleeve style as we know it today for <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a37122478/novak-djokovic-tokyo-olympics-belgium-gymnasts-photo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tennis matches" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tennis matches</a>. </p><p>But the life of the polo has been quite dubious over the past few decades when you think about bad ‘70s iterations or the boxy cuts made famous by <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/technology-gear/g27207975/best-golf-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your dad’s golfing crew" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">your dad’s golfing crew</a>. Regardless of past notions, there’s nothing frumpy of the latest batch hitting now. This season’s polos are flattering (cut slimmer) and highly versatile with the ability to be dressed up with slacks and brogues for the office or down with <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/style/a19546067/25-best-jeans-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jeans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jeans</a> and <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/style/a19545684/best-sneakers-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sneakers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sneakers</a>. The best polo shirts will do it all for you this season—from staying cool and dry on the beach with moisture-wicking fabric, to looking seriously stylish as you hit the bar in a flattering fit. And once the temperatures start to drop, there's no doubt you'll want the best long-sleeve polo shirts in your arsenal, too. But until then, short sleeves will be where it's at.</p><p>Here, 20 no-fail polo shirts that’ll amp up your wardrobe this season.</p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0736F4YBJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.19519678%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Fashion meets function with this breathable polo you can wear on and off the course, thanks to its anti-stink technology and on-trend design.</p>
<p><strong>Flint and Tinder</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fflint-and-tinder%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F57610-supima-air-knit-polo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>You’ll live in this crazy lightweight polo all season long with shorts, denim, dress pants, or even a printed swimsuit for that upcoming pool party.</p>
<p>mackweldon.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mackweldon.com%2Fproducts%2Fdryknit-polo%3Fcolor%3DTrue%2BNavy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>This might look like just another navy polo shirt, but like all stellar offerings from Mack Weldon, the technical fabric offers superior function with moisture-wicking technology that will keep you two degrees cooler. A polo that can actually help you to beat the heat? It’s a no-brainer. </p>
<p>paskho.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://paskho.com/collections/mens-travel-t-shirts/products/innovator-merino-silk-travel-polo-in-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>The soft feel of silk meets the breathability and natural moisture-wicking capabilities of merino with this eco-friendly polo shirt. If you’re heading out for a weekend getaway, this sleek style will be the MVP of your travel wardrobe to don for all occasions. </p>
<p><strong>Psycho Bunny</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fpsycho-bunny-mens-yelverton-polo-shirt%2F5922352&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Take the last few weeks of summer to really peacock with your style, so consider flexing a bright red stunner to reflect your warm-weather vibes.</p>
<p>onia.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fonia.com%2Fcollections%2Fpolos%2Fproducts%2Flinen-polo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>When it comes to choosing the perfect polo to conquer the heat, a lightweight linen option is as good as it gets for optimum breathability with a relaxed-yet-sophisticated vibe</p>
<p><strong>Men's Polo Shirt</strong></p><p>rhone.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rhone.com%2Fproducts%2Fcommuter-sport-polo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Four-way stretch not only makes this Rhone polo feel super comfortable, it also provides an opportunity to show off your gym gains when you size down. Whatever size you choose, you’ll enjoy the moisture-wicking and anti-odor technology for fresh style, even during a summer heat wave. </p>
<p><strong>A-COLD-WALL*</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Ftw%2Fshopping%2Fmen%2Fa-cold-wall-compass-polo-shirt-item-15631461.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p><del>$480</del><strong><br>$197</strong></p><p>Simply stylish with zipper and asymmetric details, A-COLD-WALL*’s polo will elevate your everyday style with no effort required. </p>
<p><strong>Arc'teryx</strong></p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/ARCTERYX-Captive-Polo-Black-Small/dp/B00GA61VYW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.19519678%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE </a></p><p>Elevate your casual game with this quick-drying shirt that will make your weekend hangs that much more comfortable.</p>
<p><strong>Ralph Lauren</strong></p><p>ralphlauren.com</p><p><strong>$98.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.com%2Fmen-clothing-polo-shirts%2Fthe-earth-polo%2F515240.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>The beauty of a Polo Ralph Lauren top is that you know it will never go out of style. You’ll wear it everywhere (to work, on the weekends, and so on) for years and years. This one in particular features fabric that's made entirely from recycled plastic water bottles.</p>
<p>bonobos.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbonobos.com%2Fproducts%2Fshort-sleeve-sweater-polo%3Fcolor%3Dkumquat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Looking for a polo shirt to take you from summer to fall? Look no further—you'll love wearing this polo into the chillier days of fall. Besides, how can you say no to this texture?</p>
<p>birdwell.com</p><p><strong>$79.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.birdwell.com/products/mens-terry-polo-navy?variant=29086786945106" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>It’s like a towel, but in the shape of a polo. Terry cloth fabric gives this men’s polo shirt a sporty vibe that’s easily elevates your beach style. </p>
<p>clubmonaco.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clubmonaco.com%2Fen%2Fmen-clothing-shirts%2Fstriped-short-sleeve-camp-shirt%2F581140.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When you want the crisp feel of a camp shirt but you love the look of a polo, Club Monaco will have you covered. Wear this with a pair of khakis and clean, white sneakers.</p>
<p><strong>LACOSTE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flacoste-slim-fit-pique-polo%2F4504790&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>There’s a reason why the Lacoste polo has been a staple since the 30s—it’s classic, sleek, and will never go out of style. This one in particular is cut slimmer for a current vibe. </p>
<p><strong>Horton</strong></p><p>orlebarbrown.com</p><p><strong>$445.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.orlebarbrown.com%2Fus%2Fmen%2Fpolo-shirts%2Fhorton%2F274237.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>If you’re going to splurge on a polo shirt, go for a knit polo with a rich texture that easily can be worn with your go-to shorts or under your summer suiting. Orlebar Brown’s chevron stunner looks incredibly expensive to sport to any formal occasion. Part of the brand’s James Bond collection, this polo shirt is just what a guy needs to have that 007 swagger this summer. </p>
<p><strong>AllSaints</strong></p><p>us.allsaints.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.us.allsaints.com%2Fmen%2Ft-shirts%2Fallsaints-reform-ss-polo-md113u%2F%3Fcolour%3D6666&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>This pink hue is particularly statement-making for this season, and will look fly with jeans or khakis. </p>
<p><strong>Men's Polo Golf Shirt</strong></p><p>rhone.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rhone.com%2Fproducts%2Fdelta-pique-polo-self-collar%3Fcolor%3D54&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Featuring a lightweight mesh fabric, cooling technology, and flat-lock stitching for chafe-free seams, this is the ultimate commuter polo to look sharp without worrying about sweat once you get to the office.</p>
<p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.fila.com/jacinth-polo/LM118963.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Kick it old school this summer with a serious ‘90s vibe and a bold color-blocking polo. It’s one of the few polo styles that pairs well with athletic joggers and shorts for next-level street style. </p>
<p>sunspel.com</p><p><strong>$135.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.sunspel.com/us/mens-cotton-riviera-polo-shirt-navy-mpol1026.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>If this polo is good enough for James Bond, it's good enough for us. Daniel Craig looked sharp sporting this shirt in <em>Casino Royale.</em></p>
<p>untuckit.com<br>$78.00</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.untuckit.com%2Fcollections%2Fwrinkle-free-polos%2Fproducts%2Fdamaschino-navy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Fstyle%2Fg19519678%2Fbest-polos-for-bar-or-beach%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY IT HERE">BUY IT HERE</a></p><p>Ideal for the dude on the go, this wrinkle-free pick will look fresh even after you pull it out of a suitcase. Bonus? The expert fit will give you that desired untucked-look (i.e. won’t bunch around your bottom area). </p>

Amp up your wardrobe with modern takes on this menswear staple.

