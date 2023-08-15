Here are 15 of Polk County's best defensive lineman leading into the 2023 football season

Scoring points is fun. But if you can’t rush the quarterback and stop the run, your team will likely lose.

This isn’t anything new, as Polk County high school football coaches know this. Additionally, all the great Polk County teams had sensational pass rushers and run stoppers last year, including state champion Lakeland — the eighth time in school history ― and Lake Wales.

Below are the county’s top defensive linemen heading into the 2023 football season.

Jack Procter, Lakeland

A three-year letterman, including the 2022 season in which the Dreadnaughts posted a record eighth state championship, Procter, a lengthy 6-3, 190-pounder, has a nonstop motor. In last year's championship team, he put up 38 total tackles, including 28 solo and 10 assisted, while also racking up 8.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries.

Jai'shon Berry, Lake Wales

Berry is back as a senior for state champion Lake Wales. As a defensive tackle last year, the 6'1, 225-pounder put up 61 total tackles, including 34 solo and 27 assisted, while also posting 22 yards for loss, five sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Mark Michel, Ridge Community

Michel has a chance to be a great one for the Bolts. The 6-3, 260-pounder has tremendous athletic ability. He is also agile, hostile, and mobile, while truly enjoying the hard work it takes to be special.

Tony Cala, Santa Fe Catholic

Cala as a junior for Santa fe will see significant time at the defensive line position. Thanks to preparation, he looks much improved already. He is a very good pass rusher coming off the edge.

Melik Murray, George Jenkins

Murray as a junior at 6-3, 235 pounds, is big, long, and athletic. He is a hard worker in the trenches and can play outside or inside. Additionally, he has a high motor, striking at the point of attack for the Eagles.

Elliott Ortiz, George Jenkins

As a sophomore, Ortiz has a big motor and lots of skill from the inside. He played varsity as a freshman, and a year later he looks to have a breakout season.

Junior Sirmons, Lakeland Christian

Sirmons, standing at 6-2, 190 pounds, is a sophomore whose effort is relentless. Last year he had 25 tackles, including four solo and 21 assisted, while also registering two tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery.

Jaylen Evans, Lake Gibson

Evans, standing at 6-3, 245 pounds as a senior, is a returning starter who has been dominant all spring and summer. Also, he is a basketball player who uses his athleticism on the field, which makes him a nightmare to block when it's time to lace the cleats up. With a powerful stature and resume, he already has a couple offers, with UAB being the biggest. Last year, he racked up 40 tackles, including 21 solo and 19 assisted, while also putting up 10 yards for loss, a sack, one quarterback hurry and one caused fumble.

TJ Lane, Lake Gibson

Lane, standing at 5-10, 292 pounds as a senior, is athletic, big and strong. He is highly effective versus the run and a dominant pass rusher. Last year, he was up to 11 tackles, two QB hurries and one fumble recovery.

Jackson Waters, All Saints

Waters is new to the program and should be an impactful addition. He was a force to be reckoned with in All Saints spring game and brings speed, size and aggressiveness at 185 pounds as a sophomore that will be much needed. Overall, he's an exemplary athlete.

Ethan McArthur, Kathleen

McArthur last year played offensive tackle, but this year he will play defensive tackle, too. At 6 feet, 210 pounds as a junior, he's physical, relentless, and plays with an edge, and is primed for a breakout year.

Nate Gabriel, Auburndale

Gabriel is a wrestling state champion. And thanks to his 6-3, 285-pound frame and skill set that was easily transferable to the gridiron, he currently holds 20-plus Division I offers, though he has already signed with West Virginia. He is a playmaker on the defensive line and draws a double team in most instances. The multisport athlete has a great first step and has plenty of knock back when he tackles because of his tireless work ethic.

Ashton White, Fort Meade

Back as a top playmaker, White at 6 feet, 220 pounds as a senior is primed for another good season. Last year he racked up 40 tackles, including 35 solo and five assisted, while also putting up six sacks, one pick, two fumble recoveries and four caused fumbles.

Jeff Cook, Haines City

At a whopping 6-3, 190 pounds as a senior, Cook is ready for 2023. Last year he played in just three games, putting up four tackles and one sack.

Jay Wilkins, Jordan Christian

At 5'11, 235 pounds as a junior, Wilkins is ready to improve the Seahawks' overall record. Wilkins is a tireless worker who loves to compete.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: The 15 best defensive linemen in Polk County high school football