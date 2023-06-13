15 players to watch at Bears’ 2023 mandatory minicamp

The Chicago Bears wrapped organized team activities last week, and the attention now shifts to mandatory minicamp.

There are plenty of storylines and players to watch heading into these three days of practice before the team breaks for the summer ahead of training camp.

As the Bears kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, here’s a look at some players to keep an eye on:

QB Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Justin Fields is entering his second season in Luke Getsy’s offense, where he’s already feeling more comfortable. Following upgrades at pass catcher and along the offensive line, the Bears are expecting a big leap from Fields in a pivotal third season. Fields has been impressing during the offseason program, where coaches have praised a greater understanding of the offense, especially when it comes to the passing game.

WR DJ Moore

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The addition of DJ Moore this offseason has already been paying dividends for the Bears. The chemistry between Moore and Justin Fields has been a huge storyline this offseason, and it’s only just beginning. Moore has made some big plays during the open OTA sessions, and the expectation is that will continue during the final wave of the offseason program.

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tremaine Edmunds was the team’s biggest free agent acquisition, and he’ll be key in righting the ship on defense. Edmunds, who will start at MIKE linebacker, showed how he can impact a game during the second OTA practice when he picked off quarterback P.J. Walker and returned it for a score. Edmunds, along with T.J. Edwards, should help turn things around on defense.

RB Khalil Herbert

With David Montgomery now in Detroit, Khalil Herbert has an opportunity to establish himself as the lead back in Chicago’s committee approach. Herbert was one of the NFL’s most effective running backs last season, averaging a league-high 5.7 yards per carry. But Herbert will have to prove himself against D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson.

CB Jaylon Johnson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

After missing the first two weeks of OTAs, Jaylon Johnson was back at practice last week ahead of mandatory minicamp. Johnson is entering a contract year, and he’ll lead a cornerback group with some young pieces in Kyler Gordon and rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith. Johnson will look to prove he’s worthy of that contract extension, where he’s made it clear he wants to stay in Chicago.

OT Braxton Jones

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Braxton Jones is coming off an encouraging rookie season where he showed his potential as a long-term starter at left tackle. While it’s difficult to assess the offensive line during unpadded workouts, Jones has made strides in his development this offseason (including with strength and bend). While Jones did a solid job at left tackle last season, he’s going to need to step it up for this offense to take the next step.

DE DeMarcus Walker

The Bears still have some work to do at edge rusher, but DeMarcus Walker is the team’s biggest offseason addition at the position. Walker is penciled in as the top guy opposite Trevis Gipson, where he’ll be expected to lead a pass rush that ranked dead-last in 2022.

OT Darnell Wright

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

First-round pick Darnell Wright could arguably be the biggest impact rookie for the Bears this season. After all, the onus is on protecting Justin Fields, and that’s what Chicago brought him in to do. Wright is expected to start immediately at right tackle, where he’ll help hold down the right side of the offensive line alongside Nate Davis.

S Jaquan Brisker

Jaquan Brisker is coming off a solid rookie season, where he showed his potential to be a cornerstone piece on defense. Brisker is feeling more comfortable in his second year on defense. With improvements across the board on defense, Brisker has the potential for a breakout season in Year 2.

CB Kyler Gordon

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Gordon had an up-and-down rookie season, where he struggled in the beginning and got better as the season progressed. Gordon played both outside and nickel cornerback, which is difficult for a rookie. Now, Gordon is expected to play exclusively in the slot, which should help his continued development.

CB Tyrique Stevenson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Tyrique Stevenson has the potential to start immediately as a rookie. Stevenson, who Chicago traded up for in the second round, is battling for that third cornerback spot behind Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. While Stevenson has had some expected rookie struggles, he’s expected to be the guy on the outside opposite Johnson come the regular season.

WR Tyler Scott

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears have overhauled the receiving corp over the last year, including the addition of rookie Tyler Scott. With Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool sidelined (as they recover from injuries), Scott should benefit from increased reps with quarterback Justin Fields. Scott’s impressive speed has been on display this offseason, and he could be an impact contributor as a rookie.

DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Gervon Dexter is expected to serve a key role during his rookie season. Dexter is a dominant run stuffer, which is exactly what this Bears defense needs. While Dexter will start as a rotational piece behind Andrew Billings at 1-technique, he should challenge for reps as the season progresses.

RB Roschon Johnson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Rookie Roschon Johnson has generated a ton of hype this offseason for his potential as a key contributor on offense. Johnson will compete with veterans Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman for the lead back role in a committee rushing attack. Johnson brings a lot to the table, including pass catching and pass blocking ability.

S Eddie Jackson

Eddie Jackson returned to practice last week at OTAs as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury suffered last November. He was limited, participating in some individual and team sessions. We’ll see how involved Jackson is during minicamp or whether the team chooses to continue to ramp him up before training camp next month.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire