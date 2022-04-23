15 players we love for the Packers in the first round of 2022 draft

The Green Bay Packers are one of several teams entering the 2022 NFL draft with two first-round picks. General manager Brian Gutekunst will probably have to do some waiting on Thursday night, but with picks No. 22 and No. 28 in his possession, he’ll have a real opportunity to add top-tier talent to an already talented roster during the first round of the draft.

Who will he be targeting come late Thursday night?

Packers Wire managing editor Zach Kruse and contributors Brennen Rupp and Brandon Carwile pick their favorite options for the Packers in the first round:

WR George Pickens, Georgia

The Packers need an “X” receiver, and Pickens looks like the prototype. He’s 6-3, with excellent athleticism for his size, including the short-area quickness needed to beat press coverage and the deep speed to run past defenders and win vertically. Add in highlight-reel body control with the ball in the air and arguably the best hands in the class, and Pickens has all the tools necessary for playing out an island against the game’s best corners. He was a dominant player as a true freshman in the SEC (eight touchdowns in 14 games) and only just turned 21 in March. Matt LaFleur and the Packers will love his competitive juice, especially as a blocker. Without a significant knee injury suffered last March, Pickens could have solidified himself as the No. 1 receiver in the class. The Packers, picking at No. 22 and 28, will appreciate the discount. In my eyes, he’s the best fit and most likely receiver for the Packers in this draft. — Zach Kruse

S Daxton Hill, Michigan

There’s a decent chance Hill will emerge as one of the NFL’s dominant slot defenders. He possesses a wingspan of 79″ and some of the quickest feet in the class (6.57-second three-cone drill), giving him the length to disrupt passing lanes and the quickness to stay in the hip pocket of the game’s slot receivers. Not sold? Hill also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds and consistently showed the toughness and play style for defending the run and blitzing the quarterback at a high level. He can play in the deep half, but having the athletic clone of Stephon Gilmore closer to the line of scrimmage will be more valuable. Even at 191 pounds, Hill stayed healthy and didn’t miss games. The Packers don’t have an obvious No. 3 safety or slot defender, and Hill is a perfect match for both roles. He could be an instant impact player in Green Bay even in a deep and talented secondary. His tape and traits suggest he’ll be a smothering coverage player against the pass and a highly capable player against the run. I wouldn’t hesitate to take him at No. 22 or 28. — Zach Kruse

Edge rusher George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis is a powerful edge rusher that has thunder in his hands to drive offensive lineman back. The three-year starter has a quick first step and plays with good leg drive. He has a deep bag of tricks as a pass-rusher and finished his career at Purdue with 14.5 sacks (played in just three games in 2020). According to Pro Football Focus, Karlaftis finished this past season with 35 pressures.

Karlaftis is strong at the point of attack against the run. While he’s a good athlete, he doesn’t have great lateral quickness. He also doesn’t have great length and can struggle to disengage. A team will no doubt be drafting him for his pass-rushing chops, but it’s also worth noting that he finished his career at Purdue with 30.5 tackles for loss in 27 games. He may not be as strong against the run as Jermaine Johnson, but he’ll make the occasional splash play.

If Karlaftis lands in Green Bay, he’d give Joe Barry a versatile piece that he could move around the front seven. He’s powerful and strong enough to line up on the interior in certain packages. He could stand up as an outside linebacker. He’d provide quality depth behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, but Barry could get creative and find ways to get all three of them on the field at the same time.

The Purdue edge rusher has long been somebody that screamed “Gutekunst” type first-round selection. He’s an elite athlete. He plays a premium position and he’s only 21 years old. It’s not out of the question that Gutekunst moves up to snag Karlaftis. If that happens, there will be a new Greek Freak in the state of Wisconsin. — Brennen Rupp

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Arguably the best route runner in this year’s draft could be available to the Packers in the first round. Green Bay needs a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver to replace Davante Adams, and Olave has that potential as one of the top receiver prospects. In four seasons with the Buckeyes, he totaled 175 receptions for 2,702 yards and a program-record of 35 touchdowns. These numbers are even more impressive considering the number of wide receivers to come out of the Buckeyes program in recent years.

Olave projects as a Z receiver with slot potential as well. He has a slight frame, standing at 6-0 and weighing just 187 pounds, but whatever Olave lacks in size, he makes up in explosiveness. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Olave ran a 4.39, which matches up with the imposing play speed he put on tape. Olave can blow past defenders at the line of scrimmage and then use his impeccable footwork to create more separation. Route running is his strongest attribute as Olave can set guys up with his smooth mode of operation and elite burst.

For the Packers, Olave would immediately be WR1 if they fail to add anyone via a trade. That’s not to say Olave is a clear-cut No. 1 no matter what. Ideally, he is a high-end two or a middle-of-the-pack one, like Tyler Lockett in Seattle. Olave may experience some growing pains as he transitions to the next level. He will need to adjust to the physical demands of the NFL, but because his ball skills and route-running are well beyond his years, it shouldn’t be a problem in the long run. — Brandon Carwile

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Alabama has turned into a wide receiver factory with Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III all being selected in the first round over the past two years. Jameson Williams is next in line.

Williams tore his ACL in the National Championship Game and will likely miss most, if not all his rookie season. That shouldn’t stop the Packers from taking arguably the most talented wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Ohio State transfer just plays at a different speed than everybody else on the field. He led the SEC in yards per reception (19.9) and is just able to find a different gear. Williams is naturally explosive and destroys pursuit angles with the ball in his hands.

Williams isn’t the route running technician that Jeudy was coming out of Alabama. However, Williams explodes in and out of his breaks without gearing down. He challenges cornerbacks vertically with his blazing speed and does a good job of selling double moves.

On top of all that he brings to the table as a wide receiver, Williams also has special teams experience as a returner and a gunner. This past season he had to kick return touchdowns and averaged 35.2 yards per return on 10 attempts.

The Packers are in need of a new No. 1 wide receiver and Williams has all the traits to be a team’s top wide receiver. Green Bay may have to wait a year for a return on their investment. With his speed and playmaking ability, he’ll prove to be worth the wait. If Williams is still somehow on the board when the Packers are on the clock with the 22nd overall pick, Gutekunst shouldn’t take long to phone in the pick. — Brennen Rupp

OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

Taking an interior offensive lineman in the first round might be a little rich, especially with three young starters in place (Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Royce Newman) and an All-Pro level talent (Elgton Jenkins) capable of moving back inside once he’s healthy. But Johnson will be tempting in the first round because he’s an incredible talent and a safe bet to be a long-time starter at guard. Imagine an offensive line with David Bakhtiari, Runyan, Myers, Johnson and Jenkins from left to right. That has the potential to be the best in football for many years. Getting an elite-level guard would give Jenkins even more freedom to kick outside and play tackle, the more valuable position. Johnson, a two-time team captain who played in 58 straight games and started at three different positions, tested like an elite athlete and is only 22 years old. Like Jenkins, he could play all five positions in a pinch. It’s difficult to envision him becoming anything less than an effective starter at guard. — Zach Kruse

DL Travis Jones, UConn

Is defensive tackle a huge need for the Packers? Maybe not after signing Jarran Reed, but it’s a position where you can never have too much depth. The team has started to take baby steps toward surrounding Kenny Clark with talent, but there is still work to be done. Jones would be a low-risk pick with tremendous upside after dominating for three seasons at a struggling program. Jones racked up 134 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks for the Huskies and now has entered the first-round conversation thanks to elite athletic testing. At the combine, he ran a 4.92 40-yard dash and a 7.33 three-cone drill at 6-4, 325 pounds.

Jones was one of the best run-stuffers in college football last year, using his staggering size and strength to stop ball carriers in their tracks. He has starting potential right out of the gate, even though that won’t be necessary for Green Bay. Jones would bolster the Packers’ defensive line without the need to play every down. Clark sat most of his rookie season, and Jones could follow a similar path. He would be a rotational player on early downs with the potential to become a key contributor by the end of the season.

Green Bay recently added another run stopper in Reed, who flashed some pass-rushing prowess during his time in Seattle but has predominantly made his living as a reliable run defender. Jones could see a similar trajectory early on, but his pass-rushing ability shouldn’t be overlooked. Once Jones improves his hand usage while his first step becomes more explosive, he will eventually be an every-down player. He would be great insurance at an important position, and perhaps, he and Clark could be one of the best tackle tandems in the NFL one day. — Brandon Carwile

OL Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Smith checks a lot of boxes for the Packers. He’s a huge human (6-5, 324) and a fit athletically. He just turned 21 years old. He plays a premium position (likely right tackle, but with versatility to play guard). The end of the first round might be a little early to take him, but it’s impossible to dismiss a player with top-end potential at a key spot on the offensive line. He’s far from a finished product and landing with Adam Stenavich and Luke Butkus in Green Bay could be perfect for unlocking all his gifts as a blocker. His size, athleticism, experience at left tackle (23 starts) and on-field temperament/playstyle look like a first-round combination for the Packers. — Zach Kruse

Edge rusher David Ojabo, Michigan

Ojabo suffered a significant Achilles injury and may need something resembling a medical redshirt during his first season in the NFL, but the Packers – with Rashan Gary and Preston Smith at edge rusher – have the time to develop the Michigan star without needing him to play right away. While Ojabo is still learning the game, he’s also still only 21 years old, and his top-tier athleticism and breakout 2021 season (11 sacks, five forced fumbles) help provide the foundation of a disruptive edge player. The Packers need a developmental player at outside linebacker, and Ojabo could be a special pass-rusher in time. The injury might knock him out of the first round, but teams are usually willing to gamble on his skillset. His body type and athleticism are reminiscent of Whitney Mercilus. — Zach Kruse

S Lewis Cine, Georgia

Cine was the underrated all-star of Georgia’s incredible defense. He not only possesses the speed to be a rangy player in the deep half but also the physicality and insatiable appetite for destruction of a throwback safety. His explosive traits allow him to fly downhill in search of big hits on receivers and disruptive plays against the run. Imagine a more athletic version of Adrian Amos. Cine is 22 years old, with three quality seasons starting at a top program and elite physical gifts, putting him squarely on the Packers’ first-round radar. The draft is about long-term roster planning, and Amos could be gone as soon as 2023. There’s no better replacement in this draft than Cine, who might lack some bulk (199 pounds) but makes up for it in so many different ways. He can do it all at safety and is a first-round level talent all day. — Zach Kruse

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

When talking about best fits for Green Bay, Watson must be at the top of the list. He has ideal size and speed after running a 4.36 at 6-4 and embodies what this team looks for at the position. His freakish size and athleticism were on full display during his productive career for the FCS powerhouse. Watson was a three-year starter and a two-time All-American, finishing with 105 receptions for 2,140 yards and 18 career touchdowns.

Watson did it all for the Bisons as a receiver, runner, and kick returner. He will predominately line up on the outside at the next level but has experience in the slot and also lined up in the backfield. This guy is an explosive play waiting to happen. He was responsible for a whopping 57 plays that went for 20-plus yards in his career. He can take the top off a defense on a go-route or create a home run play with his feet on a reverse. The Packers will also really like Watson’s mindset and approach to the game. He’s a team-first guy who is not afraid to do the dirty work. They would especially appreciate his blocking ability as one of the best blocking receivers in the class.

One of the biggest risers during the pre-draft process, Watson could be a man of many hats in Green Bay. He could be the team’s starting kick returner while also contributing as a key gadget piece. As a receiver, there is a lot to like and not like. His speed makes him a strong vertical threat, although it is very linear. He’s not a polished route-runner and struggles to change directions with precision. The good news is this is an area he continues to improve. Overall, Watson would be a great locker room guy in Green Bay and a player you can build the room around even if he is not a renowned Pro-Bowler. — Brandon Carwile

DL Logan Hall, Houston

Hall is a disruptive player with a relentless motor. The Houston defensive lineman lived in the opponents’ backfield this past season. He finished the season with 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

The former three-star recruit is strong at the point of attack and does a great job of splitting double teams. He has stack and shed ability. He has good change of direction skills and is able to make plays up and down the line of scrimmage.

As a pass-rusher, Hall is twitched-up. He can line up on the edge or in the interior. He is a powerful and explosive pass rusher that converts speed to power. With his power, Hall is able to consistently push the pocket and disrupt the action in the backfield. He has strong, violent hands, with a devastating bullrush.

Hall is a versatile defensive lineman. He lined up all over the defensive line for the Cougars. With his versatility, athleticism and age (22) Hall could be a player Gutekunst targets with the 28th overall pick. He could line up as the five-tech or he could provide quality depth at outside linebacker behind Gary and Smith.

The biggest question mark teams may have about Hall is where to play him long term? Teams are always in the market for players with his power and twitch. Draft him and figure that out once you get him into the building.

Regardless of where Hall lines up, he looks the part with his frame, power and quickness off the snap. A team can never have enough pass rushers and Hall would provide an immediate impact as a designated pass rusher. — Brennen Rupp

WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

He might come off the board in the first 10 picks, complicating the Packers’ path to getting him. But Wilson, a twitchy mover who is only 21 years old and possibly the No. 1 receiver in the draft class, could be a trade-up target at some point on Thursday night. He averaged 15.4 yards per catch, caught 23 touchdown passes in 33 games and dominated coverage at all levels. The Packers need an elite separator after losing Davante Adams, and Wilson fits the bill as well as anyone in the class. Could he be the next Stefon Diggs? — Zach Kruse

S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

The 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year finished this past season with 75 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Pitre has spent the past two seasons playing the Star position for the Bears and has thrived playing in the slot. His greatest strength is his football IQ. He sees things before they happen.

Against the run, Pitre isn’t just a willing participant. He’s there to wreck stuff. He’s tough as nails and plays bigger than his 5-10, 198-pound frame. Over the past two seasons, Pitre has recorded 29.5 tackles for loss.

The Baylor defensive back is one of the most effective blitzers in the 2022 draft class. He times it up perfectly and shows great closing burst to the quarterback.

In coverage, Pitre has good short-area quickness and closes quickly on routes to break up passes at the catch point.

The Packers could be losing both Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage next offseason. It would not be surprising to see Gutekunst select a safety in the first round.

Pitre is a playmaker. He has a knack for making splash plays, whether that be making tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Blowing up bubble/wide receiver screens. Impacting the quarterback’s timing by getting home on a blitz. Forcing turnovers.

Pitre is a ready-made slot defender. He could step in from day one and provide versatility and playmaking ability to Green Bay’s already talented secondary. — Brennen Rupp

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Burks was fed manufactured touches at Arkansas and then didn’t test well during the pre-draft process, presenting a few bright red flags as he transitions to the next level, but his size, versatility and ability to create with the ball in his hands make him an easy fit for Matt LaFleur and the Packers. If nothing else, the Packers can create easy ways of getting him the ball early in his career to maximize his value while he learns everything else about getting open and operating at receiver in a pro offense. Burks plays fast at 225 pounds and he won a lot of contested catches in the air as a perimeter receiver. There’s some risk here, but the payoff could be huge. If all goes right, Burks could be the next A.J. Brown or Alshon Jeffery. — Zach Kruse

