15 players we love for the Bengals in the first round of 2022 draft

The Cincinnati Bengals pick the latest they have in the first round of an NFL draft in decades when the 2022 NFL draft starts on Thursday night.

There, the Bengals pick 31st and hope to land a Tee Higgins-styled prospect like they did at the top of Round 2. Based on projections and mock drafts, plenty of big names should still be on the board.

Below, we’ll outline 15 players we’d love to see the Bengals take. They fit the team’s usual profile — productive but with huge upside from proven winners. They also mostly fit the team’s major needs while slotting nicely into best-player available status.

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Landing the best player at his position in a draft class would be a huge win for the Bengals. That would be the case with Linderbaum, easily the best center. He’d start right away, sliding Ted Karras to left guard. He’s a quick, powerful player who fits what the offense wants to do. There’s a reason he’s been getting Jason Kelce comparisons.

Travis Jones, DT, UConn

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, UConn isn’t always known for their football. But they had a darn good player in Jones, who dominated in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. The Bengals can stand to add another young space-eater in the middle and Jones fits the bill perfectly. And a 4.92 40-yard dash at 6’4″ and 325 pounds? Yes, please.

He’s still developing, and yet he still posted 47 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in 2021 after not playing at all during the 2020 season as UConn lost their season due to COVID.

A three-headed monster of Jones, DJ Reader and BJ Hill would be quite a challenge for opposing offensive lines to handle.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best corners in the class, Booth checks all the Bengals boxes. He’s productive, big (6’0”) and from a winning program. He’s good pressing at the line and with the ball in the air. Even better, his best is yet to come as he needs some development, which makes him ideal to rotate in with Eli Apple.

Story continues

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

The Bengals will be looking for safety insurance in the event Jessie Bates does not sign a long-term deal with the team and leaves after next season. They won’t land Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, but Daxton Hill would be a very good option if they want to go the safety route on day one. Hill can also play in the nickel position, a role he filled very nicely while at Michigan.

The First Team All-Big Ten honoree recorded at least one interception in each of his three years at Michigan and was also second on the team with 69 tackles. Hill can do it all on defense.

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals need a big, versatile, powerful edge defender who can kick inside and put an endless motor to work to help relieve some of the stress on Trey Hendrickson and make up some of the ground lost with Larry Ogunjobi’s departure. That’s Karlaftis, who even has more room to grow as a player. He’d be an A+ pick.

Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bengals want to add to their offensive line depth at 31 and some of the top interior guys are gone, Kenyon Green is a fine fallback option. He does need to clean up his penalties, as he racked up seven penalties in 2021, including six holding calls. But he has plenty of positional versatility, including both guard spots (17 games at left guard, 15 games at right guard).

Green would likely compete with Jackson Carman for the starting left guard spot and would also be a quality backup for Alex Cappas. Protect Joe Burrow at all costs.

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is one of those picks that just oozes comfort. He’s a 6’3”, 312-pound guard with great power and little in the way of major concerns. He’s got a strong chance at being a starting guard in the NFL for a long, long time, though depth of the class and how teams view the position could push him to 31.

Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Smith would give the Bengals flexibility both inside at guard and outside at tackle. Smith has a mean streak, especially in the run game. Smith is extremely raw, with only 2.5 years of college experience under his belt. Cincinnati would give him an excellent opportunity to learn under OL coach Frank Pollack and work behind Jonah Williams and La’El Collins.

Time would also very much be on Smith’s and Cincinnati’s sides, as Smith just turned 21 this month. They’d have plenty of time to build Smith up and decide whether he is a guard or a tackle. Either way, they’d have a fine, young player if they take Smith.

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A 6’1” corner with press and zone experience, never mind 4.39 speed, Elam has eventual playmaker written all over his draft stock. He was right there alongside the draft’s best in terms of production and yardage allowed. Like Booth, he could come in and fill a role right away, if not shadow tight ends, while also boasting CB1 upside.

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Syndication: USA TODAY

Lewis Cine is a lot of fun, both on and off the field. He is extremely talented. Some have Cine as the No. 2 safety behind Kyle Hamilton and some even think he can be right up, talent-wise, with Hamilton.

Cine is everywhere on the field, especially as he was in the National Championship Game, where he earned Defensive MVP honors. At the very least, he’s a future replacement for Jessie Bates. Ideally, he creates a strong pairing with Bates in the defensive backfield.

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Gordon is only 5’11” but everything else about him is “yes please” material for a Bengals team that needs sure things. He’s a wicked athlete that pops on film and pops defenders with violent aggression. The ballhawk style of play could mean he’s a No. 1 corner in a hurry, likely on the boundary.

David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, the Achilles injury was a tough pill to swallow. But there’s no questioning his skill set. Heck, the guy was probably going to be a top-15, maybe top-10 pick before the injury. If he gets right, he’ll be a force on the outside getting after the quarterback. He had 11 sacks for the Wolverines and also set a single-season Michigan record with five forced fumbles. And with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard leading the charge, there would be no rush on Ojabo. When he does come back, he can start as a situational pass-rusher as he develops his game and eventually help create a three-headed monster on the outside.

Logan Hall, DL, Houston

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hall has the size, athleticism and burst for a versatile defensive lineman that the Bengals love. He doesn’t appear to be done growing or developing, either, which is a boon. That he’s a bit of an unknown from a positional standpoint is actually a good thing – he can play the edge in some formations and the inside in others before eventually locking down a starting role.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nakobe Dean may be on the smaller side at 5’11” and 229 pounds, but boy, can he fly around. Not many linebackers have the range and sideline-to-sideline skills as Dean does.

The Butkus Award winner and unanimous All-American totaled 143 tackles over the last two seasons, starting all 25 games. He racked up 10.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks in 15 games last season, being a key cog of Georgia’s ridiculously good defense and their National Championship run.

A linebacking duo of Dean and Logan Wilson, with some Germaine Pratt sprinkled in would give the Bengals a lot of range and ability behind their defensive front.

Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ebiketie’s actual draft stock with teams is very, very hard to get a read on. But he’s an uber-athletic, lengthy and fast pass-rusher whose film is just dynamite. Some of these moves when rushing the passer flirt with best-in-class material. Lou Anarumo could also have some fun by turning him loose all over the alignment.

1

1