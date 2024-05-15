15 players to leave Newcastle after poor season

Argentina international Matias Moroni joined Newcastle from Leicester Tigers in 2022 [Getty Images]

Newcastle Falcons have announced 15 players will leave Kingston Park at the end of the season.

Josh Barton, Phil Brantingham, Sam Clark, Sam Cross, Mark Dormer, Rory Jennings, Louie Johnson, Charlie Maddison, Matias Moroni, Guy Pepper, Vereimi Qorowale, Iwan Stephens, Josh Thomas, Michael van Vuuren and George Wacokecoke are all departing.

Newcastle sit bottom of the Premiership without a win since March last year.

“It has been a tough season but the lads can be proud of the attitude and work ethic they have shown," chairman of rugby Matt Thompson said.

“It’s always hard saying goodbye to popular and talented members of our playing group, a number of whom have been here for a long time and made a great contribution."

He added: “We are already well on with putting together our squad for next season and beyond, with Steve Diamond in charge of what will be a highly competitive group.

"Our supporters have been fantastic in their backing of the club, and I’m sure they’ll be equally generous in showing their appreciation for the players who are moving on.”

Brantingham has already agreed to join Saracens, while Pepper will join Bath, who beat Newcastle 28-17 on Friday.