15 players invited to attend the 2023 WNBA draft

The 2023 WNBA draft will air live on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. While over 100 players declared, only 15 prospects were invited to attend the draft in person in Spring Studios, located in the Tribeca section of New York.

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, Maryland guard Diamond Miller, Stanford guard/forward Haley Jones and Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist are among some of the top prospects invited to attend.

The other prospects who will be in attendance are forward Laeticia Amihere (South Carolina), guard Brea Beal (South Carolina), guard Grace Berger (Indiana), guard Zia Cooke (South Carolina), guard Jordan Horston (Tennessee), guard/forward Ashley Joens (Iowa State), forward Dorka Juhász (Connecticut), guard/forward Lou Lopez Sénéchal (Connecticut), guard Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State), guard Alexis Morris (LSU), and forward/center Stephanie Soares (Iowa State).

In preparation for the draft, ESPN2 will broadcast the WNBA Draft Preview Show on April 8 at 11:30 a.m. EDT and re-air it on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EDT. LaChina Robinson will host the 30-minute special with analyst Rebecca Lobo.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire