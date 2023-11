15 Peoria-area players named 2023 all-state by Illinois High School Football Coaches Association

The 2023 Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state team features an array of Peoria-area players.

Washington senior running back Kainon McQueary highlights the 18 members of the Class 6A team named by a statewide coaches panel. The Panthers (11-1) host reigning 6A state champion East St. Louis (10-2) at Babcook Field in the 6A semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Below is a complete list of first-team all-state players from the Peoria area, split by class. The full list is available at pjstar.com

Class 1A — Zeb Rashid (Annawan/Wethersfield, RB/LB, junior); Luke Nelson (ROWVA/Williamsfield, OL/DL, senior)

Class 3A — Chase Litwiller (Olympia, LB/TE, senior); Noah LaPorte (Princeton, WR/DB, junior); Payne Miller (Princeton, OL/DL, senior)

Class 4A — Braden Clark (Kewanee, QB/DB/K, senior); Michael McLaughlin (Peoria Notre Dame, OL/DL, senior)

Class 5A — Gary Rutherford (Peoria High, LB/WR, senior)

Class 6A — Kainon McQueary (Washington, RB/DB, senior)

IHSA football playoffs bracket 2023: Teams, pairings, schedule, game times

Among those named honorable mention all-state are: 1A — Maximus Bray (St. Bede, QB/DB, senior), Luke Rewerts (Stark County, QB, senior); 2A — Kamren Schumacher (El Paso-Gridley, QB/LB, senior); 3A — Nolen Yeary (Olympia, OL/DL, senior); 4A — Alejandro Duarte (Kewanee, RB/LB, junior); 5A — Ty Dykes (Metamora, OL/DL, junior).

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: IHSA football: Peoria-area players named 2023 all-state by IHSFCA