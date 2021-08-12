These 15 Patriots won’t play vs. Washington in preseason Week 1
As the New England Patriots get set to take on the Washington Football Team, several players will be inactive for Thursday’s contest. 15 players in total will not appear in Thursday night’s game, and did not take part in pregame warm-ups.
Both sides of the football will not see key players as the evaluation period begins for players on the bubble. Some of the names on this list such as Jarrett Stidham, Chase Winovich, and Stephon Gilmore have been on the physically unable to perform list since training camp began.
The full list of inactives for Thursday is as follows.
QB Jarrett Stidham
K Nick Folk
WR Nelson Agholor
CB Stephon Gilmore
RB Brandon Bolden
S Adrian Colbert
S Joshuah Bledsoe
LB Cameron McGrone
LS Joe Cardona
OLB Chase Winovich
LB Anfernee Jennings
LB Terez Hall
C David Andrews
TE Hunter Henry
DT Byron Cowart
The absences on these players gives an opportunity for others to step up and show that they belong on a roster.