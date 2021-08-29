These 15 Patriots are unlikely to play in Preseason Week 3

The New England Patriots had 15 players who did not dress for their third preseason game against the New York Giants.

The list of players without pads includes quarterback Jarrett Stidham, receiver N’Keal Harry, cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Jon Jones, safeties Josh Bledsoe and Myles Bryant, linebackers Cam McGrone, Anfernee Jennings and Terez Hall, center David Andrews, running back Brandon Bolden, tight ends Matt LaCosse and Hunter Henry and defensive linemen Nick Thurman and Byron Cowart.

These players are almost certainly not going to play on Sunday, with all of them dealing with injuries. With Andrews out, center Ted Karrass will likely start. Jones suffered an injury on Thursday, and the Patriots traded for cornerback Shaun Wade that day.

It will be interesting to see how much the Patriots decide to play starter Cam Newton and backup quarterback Mac Jones. We also haven’t seen much of newcomers Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith. Perhaps they will get more playing time.

