15 Packers fighting for a roster spot in final preseason game vs. Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers will play the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in their final preseason game before final roster cuts have to be made by Tuesday, Aug. 29. Every snap for every player matters, but they will be particularly important for these 15 players, who are looking to make one last push towards a spot on the 53-man roster.

Being admittedly assumptive at a few positions, I have 42 roster spots accounted for, which leaves 11 up for grabs heading into this final game. For many of these back-end of the roster players, it’s important to keep in mind that special teams contributions will play a key role in many instances when it comes to determining those final spots.

Here are my 15 players to watch closely on Saturday, as they all fight for the few roster spots that remain on this Green Bay Packers team.

Running back

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 19: Patrick Taylor #27 of the Green Bay Packers runs for an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Patrick Taylor

As I’ve mentioned before, Patrick Taylor is the team’s third running back, the question is whether or not the Packers roster three running backs on the initial 53-man or just two.

Both Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur have given us the answers to the test in terms of what they are looking for in a third running back. Of course, there is a certain prerequisite that this player has to hit as a ball carrier, but more so, their ability to block and play special teams will be the deciding factor, both of which are areas where Taylor stands out from the others in that room competing for this role.

Emanuel Wilson has done a tremendous job with the opportunities he’s been giving as a ball carrier, but in those key aspects of blocking and playing special teams, Matt LaFleur has said that those are areas where he will have to be more consistent. LaFleur also added that his conditioning needs to improve as well. For these reasons, I think he is a prime practice squad candidate right now.

Wide Receiver

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath runs through a ball security drill during practice on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Malik Heath

In my “Observations and Takeaways” article following Wednesday’s practice, I wrote that Malik Heath wasn’t only with the A group in practice, which features starters on both sides of the ball, but he was actively being rotated in at receiver with the starting offense. And you guessed it, he continued to make plays. All signs point to Heath making the final 53 between his ability to make plays on offense, coupled with him being a willing blocker and taking on a larger special teams role from Week 1 to Week 2 of the preseason, but he has one more preseason game to go earn that spot.

Due to injury, Grant DuBose hasn’t had the same runway as Heath to showcase what he can do, but in team drills over the last two weeks of practices, he has been able to make at least a catch or two in most practices and has been working with the second-team offense as of late. Just like with the running back position, blocking and special teams play will be an important part of deciding which receivers on the back end of this roster make the team. DuBose played four special teams snaps against New England, according to PFF, and is a capable blocker as well.

Offensive line

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Royce Newman (70) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Sean Rhyan was credited with allowing a few pressures in the Cincinnati game, one of which played a role in a Sean Clifford interception. However, outside of those few and obvious miscues, Rhyan has been pretty steady in training camp up to this point, playing guard with the second-team offense. His improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 is most noticeable in one-on-ones, where he has faired quite well this summer.

Royce Newman

Between the Packers’ annual Family Night Practice and the first preseason game, Royce Newman had two rough weeks of training camp. He did, however, bounce back well against New England, giving up no pressures in that game. Newman has experience and can play multiple positions, which we know the Packers covet, but when he’s struggled, he’s really struggled. If the Packers choose to roster nine offensive linemen, which they often have on the initial 53, he could be he odd man out.

Interior Defensive Line

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jonathan Ford (99) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

Jonathan Ford

From a numbers standpoint, I’m not sure keeping a sixth interior defensive lineman, who will see very little playing time, is the best use of a roster spot. Keeping Jonathan Ford, from a skill set perspective, and what he will be asked to do is also a bit redundant with TJ Slaton on the roster. But with that said, based on performance, Ford is very deserving of a roster spot. He has been able to generate regular push in the run game throughout training camp, and as we all know, that’s an area where this Packers defense has to improve. As Brian Gutekunst said, the Packers have pass rush options inside, but it all starts with stopping the run.

Edge Rusher

Jul 26, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (57) during the first day of training camp at Ray Nitschke Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

Brenton Cox

In other years, Brenton Cox may have a more clear path to making the Packers final roster. However, with the depth of the edge rusher unit this season, he most likely, will have to force the Packers into keeping a sixth player at that position, which is going very heavy and means going light elsewhere. Training camp started off quietly for Cox, but since that first preseason game, we have seen quite a few flashes from him. With that said, development is still needed, as evidenced by his one-on-one matchups with Zach Tom this week. Throughout the offseason, I’ve compared Cox to 2022 Caleb Jones, another undrafted rookie, who the Packers rostered as the 11th offensive lineman (which is a lot) to basically red-shirt his first season. Perhaps they take a similar approach with Cox at edge rusher.

Linebacker

Cornerback

Green Bay Packers safety Innis Gaines (38) practices during the second day of the team’s 2023 training camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Seeger Gray/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Innis Gaines

As I wrote recently, since returning from injury this week, the Packers have taken a long look at Innis Gaines, throwing him right back into the mix. Gaines has a path to contributing to this roster this season and can handle a number of responsibilities. As talented as the cornerback room, Keisean Nixon is the only true-slot option that we know will be on the final roster. Gaines has the ability to provide a backup option inside, spending all summer in the nickel with the second unit. He also has experience at safety if the Packers are in a pinch, and was a core special teams player at the end of last season and has been playing with the starters on a few different phases this summer. Perhaps if Eric Stokes begins the season on the PUP list, Gaines could be the fifth cornerback.

Ballentine is in a similar position as Gaines. He also returned from injury this week and was thrown back into the mix as well, potentially telling us that the Packers are also taking a good look at him when it comes to those final roster spots that are available. Ballentine has spent most of the offseason playing on the boundary with the second-team defense and, more importantly, has been a key player on special teams, both this summer and at the end of last season.

Safety

Special teams

Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan (41) punts the ball during practice on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Daniel Whelan

It’s evident that Daniel Whelan packs a lot of power as a punter. Rich Bisaccia also mentioned last Friday that he has gotten a lot better as a holder as well, which is going to be an important factor in deciding who the punter will be. There is certainly some risk that comes with relying on a rookie kicker and a rookie holder, but the Packers have shown at other position groups that they are willing to weather that storm. If Green Bay releases Pat O’Donnell, they save $1.5 million in cap space.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire