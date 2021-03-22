#15 Oral Roberts stuns #7 Florida, advancing to Sweet 16
Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek talks about Oral Roberts' shocking victory over the Gators, including the play of Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas.
Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek talks about Oral Roberts' shocking victory over the Gators, including the play of Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas.
The Gators couldn't escape the Cinderella factor in Sunday's second round loss against Oral Roberts.
With the shocking upset of Illinois and Wisconsin and Rutgers losing, the Big Ten has struggled mightily in the 2021 men's NCAA Tournament.
Max Abmas leads the nation in scoring and is used to playing a ton of minutes.
VSiN makes its picks and predictions against the spread for Sunday's second-round games in the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Oral Roberts upset No. 2 Ohio State on the first full day of March Madness, and had many asking ... uh, what is Oral Roberts?
A big second half pushed Tennessee to a victory over their cross-state competitors to advance to the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament.
Buddy Boeheim carried his father, Jim, to the Hall of Fame coach's 20th Sweet 16 appearance, scoring 22 of his 25 points after halftime to lead 11th-seeded Syracuse past third-seeded West Virginia 75-72 in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
The USC coaching staff has spent the second half of the weekend studying Kansas and preparing for the No. 6-seeded Trojans' second-round NCAA tournament clash with the No. 3 Jayhawks on Monday night. David McCormack, the Jayhawks' 6-foot-10, 250-pound junior forward, returned from a COVID-19 absence to tally 22 points and 9 rebounds in Kansas' 93-84 comeback win over Eastern Washington in first-round action Saturday.
Two days after knocking off No. 2 seed Ohio State, Oral Roberts marched into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a stunning win over Florida.
An unidentified father was arrested after he allegedly brought his child to the San Diego Zoo before dropping the suspected 2-year-old in the elephant habitat.
Ortiz outboxed former world champion Maurice Hooker most of the way and then picked it up when he needed to, dropping Hooker at the end of the sixth and stopping him 36 seconds into the seventh.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Oral Roberts pulled off yet another upset to become just the second No. 15 seed in NCAA Tournament history to advance to the round of 16 with an 81-78 victory over Florida on Sunday night. Kevin Obanor and Max Abams carried the Golden Eagles out of an 11-point deficit to knock off No. 7 seed Florida. Oral Roberts, which opened the tournament with a stunning upset over No. 2 seed Ohio State, will next try to knock off No. 3 seed Arkansas next weekend.
A Yahoo user named Tiffany had Virginia beating the Bobcats after picking Oral Roberts to beat Ohio State and North Texas to beat Purdue.
The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.
The duo were a dynamic tight end duo for the Patriots and Gronkowski hasn't addressed the charges in eight years.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
The Bears' plight is a reminder: It's hard to find a quarterback.
Many women’s soccer junkies who’ve followed the sport since its humble beginnings are adamant that Akers is the greatest player of all time.
The NBA world was a much different place for women in 1997.
NEW YORK (AP) Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was fined $35,000 on Friday for saying conversations with referees are ''just a bunch of lies'' while questioning why more fouls weren't called against Dallas in LA's 105-89 loss to the Mavericks. George said after Wednesday's game that it was ''insane'' the Clippers weren't getting to the free throw line more on drives to the basket, then was asked what conversations with officials are like when players don't think they're getting the calls. ''Just a bunch of lies,'' George said.