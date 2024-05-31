15-Year-Old Dirt Bike Star Amelia Kotze Dead After Mid-Race Crash: ‘Now Race in Heaven’

Kotze died at the age of 15 after “succumbing to injuries” she sustained at the Central Coast Cup

Amelia kotze racing/instagram Australian dirt bike star Amelia Kotze

A teenage dirt bike racer has died after crashing on her bike during an event.

Australian organization Motorcycling New South Wales (NSW) announced Amelia Kotze died at the age of 15 after “succumbing to injuries” sustained during one of its events, the Central Coast Cup, held on Saturday, May 25.

Australian news site news.com.au reported that emergency services were called to the Allen Park track in Somersby, which is about an hour north of Sydney. Kotze sustained life-threatening injuries during the accident, according to the outlet and 7 News Australia.

She was flown to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead in Sydney and placed in the intensive care unit, where she died on Tuesday, May 28.

Gofundme A photo of 15-Year-Old Dirt Bike Star Amelia Kotze next to her bike.

Kotze was a rising star in the dirt bike world, having secured the Junior Girls State Titles in Victoria in November 2023 and having previously competed in the NSW Junior Track Championships and Australian Dirt Track Championships.

She also earned the Motorcycling NSW’s prestigious title of Junior Female Rider of the Year at its awards ceremony last year.

Motorcycling NSW remembered the motorcyclist as “a beacon of talent, determination, and sportsmanship.”

“Amelia was a favourite among peers and competitors alike,” Motorcycling NSW said in a statement. “Her loss is deeply felt across our community, and she will be remembered not only for her incredible achievements on the track but also for the joy and inspiration she brought to all who knew her.”

“In this time of immense sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with Amelia’s family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her,” the company continued. “We extend our heartfelt condolences and support to her loved ones during this difficult period.

Her family shared on a GoFundMe that she was “an absolute inspiration to all that met her, and an astounding champion on and off the track.” As of Friday, May 31, the family had raised $14,000 AUD ($9,000) of its $20,000 AUD goal.

“Our little champion of the track has finished her race here with us and has gained her wings to now race in heaven,” the family wrote in an update. “You were such an inspiration to everyone and you will be dearly missed by all.. Hold the throttle on babe, Fly high and ride hard beautiful girl.”

“Forever #789 xoxo,” they concluded the message with her race number.



