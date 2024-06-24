15-year-old Carlsbad local Julieta Pareja breaks record as youngest SoCal Pro Series Champion.

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Carlsbad’s Julieta Pareja wins her first ever Pro Final after claiming the SoCal Pro Series Womens Single Title in three sets over UCLA’s Kimmi Hance (5-7, 6-1, 6-4).

At the age of 15, Pareja becomes the youngest ever player, male or female, to win a SoCal Pro Series Final.

Julieta just finished her Freshman year in high school at Carlsbad Seaside Academy.

