15-year-old amateur Asterisk Talley shines at U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club

LANCASTER — While even the most experienced golfers had trouble playing the strenuous course at Lancaster Country Club this week during the 2024 U.S Women’s Open, a young amateur was able to keep her composure and then some throughout the tournament.

15-year-old Asterisk Talley from Chowchilla, California shot an impressive 1-over 141 through the opening two rounds in order to make the cut. Just a freshman in high school, Talley was the youngest competitor in the field at the U.S Women’s Open and was tied for fifth heading into the weekend.

On Saturday, Talley shot an 8-over 78 before shooting a 3-over 73 on Sunday to finish with a four-round score of 12-over 292.

Despite the weekend struggles, Talley bested several big name golfers who missed the cut, including past champions In Gee Chun, Allisen Corpuz, LPGA No. 1 Nelly Korda, 2023 NCAA Division I champion Rose Zhang and 15-time LPGA winner Lexi Thompson.

In addition, her score of 12-over 292 was good enough to place her tied for the low amateur score alongside Megan Schofill and Catherine Park.

Asterisk Talley hitting out of the Fairway Friday at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

“I feel like my expectations were to at least make the cut; that’s what I wanted to do,” Talley told the USGA on Friday. “I feel like I’m doing what I want so far, and I’m really happy with where I am.”

Aside from a triple bogey on the 513-yard, par-5 seventh on Thursday, Talley posted a solid opening round score of even par 70. She made birdies on the sixth, the 11th, 13th and the 16th before bogeying the 179-yard, par-3 17th.

On Friday, Talley birdied the 183-yard, par-3 eighth to finish the front nine with a 1-under 34 going out, but bogeyed the tantalizing 174-yard, par-3 12th and the 439-yard, par-4 18th.

Asterisk Talley putting Friday at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

Foreshadowing what may become a regular occurrence in her future, a large crowd of spectators gathered to greet Talley coming off the green on the 18th Friday, asking for autographs and offering words of praise.

Asterisk Talley signs autographs for fans both young and old following her round Friday at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

Disregarding the added attention and excitement surrounding her, Talley seemed unaffected by any nerves both on the green and in the media room fielding questions.

Asterisk Talley speaking to the media after her round Friday at the 2024. U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

“I feel like I’m really calm on the golf course,” Talley said Friday. “People always tell me that, too. I don’t really get like really hyped on the golf course. I feel like when I make a birdie, I’m like, ‘Well, whatever,’ and if I make a bogey, it’s like, ‘Well, I’ll birdie the next hole.’

“I’m not really a feisty competitor. I feel like I’m a calm, collected person.”

Indeed calm, cool and collected, Talley’s recent play exemplifies how composure on the course leads to success.

So far this year, Talley earned a win in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley and placed eighth in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She also recently won the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball title on May 15th with Sarah Lim.

In 2023, Talley won the Rolex Girls Junior Championship and competed in the Junior Solheim Cup.

As she explained following her round Thursday, the win in the Four-Ball gave Talley the confidence to put on a strong showing heading into her debut performance at the U.S Women’s Open.

Asterisk Talley Sunday at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

“I feel like any USGA will prepare you for any tournament you have coming up,” Talley said. “They always say the courses are similar. They’re always tough. There’s nothing too different about them except for just the course in general, how it plays. But I feel like the rough and stuff, you just have to stay in the fairway and on the greens, and if you do that, you’ll be fine.”

Talley’s game is highlighted by her impressive driving distance off the tee. She informed the USGA at Friday’s press conference that she is usually able to hit her driver around 275 yards.

Her longest drive of the tournament came on Thursday when she hit 302 yards off the tee on the 417-yard, par-4 11th. She hit her approach 120 yards to 14 feet and three inches away from the hole before draining the long putt for birdie.

Asterisk Talley hitting driver Friday at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

Also on Thursday, on the 421-yard, par-4 15th, Talley drove the ball 286 yards down the left side of the fairway into the rough, before hitting her approach shot 144 yards onto the green about 57 feet from the hole where she would two-putt.

Her average drive distance over four days was 266 yards and her driving accuracy was 58.82 percent. In addition to her poise at such a young age, it seems as though the phenom is not afraid to let it fly.

“I feel like (being fearless) sometimes that’s good and bad on the golf course for me because I feel like I’m always calm on the golf course,” Talley said Thursday. “I don’t really get nervous. But at the same time, my course management is kind of fearless in a way because I always go for everything, or I used to go for everything, and I feel like that’s where it comes from.

“Sometimes it’s not good when you’re fearless going for a pin and you hit it in the water. I feel like that’s kind of where it comes from, but sometimes it’s good whether you’re not nervous and you just keep your composure throughout the round.”

Asterisk Talley Sunday at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

With such potential accompanied by heightened publicity, it would be understandable for anyone to feel a sense of nervousness. However, Talley showed no outward signs of worry throughout her four days of action while learning how the professional game differs from junior competition.

“I feel like I’m kind of used to it,” Talley said of the added media surrounding her Friday. “But at the same time, I haven’t been in one of these (U.S Women’s Open). It’s not that bad.

“Just the way they (the pros) play golf is different than playing junior golf because they take more time. They manage the course a lot better than us young people. I feel like we just play golf as we go, and I feel like they’re more strategic and they plan it out more. I feel like we just kind of hit the shot and we’re like, ‘whatever.’

Asterisk Talley hitting out of a bunker at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

Although the weekend was not necessarily the ending she hoped for, playing four rounds at one of the toughest courses around with the best in the game will be an experience that Talley will always treasure.

“I want my first Open to be memorable and for it to always be something I can look back on and say I had the time of my life,” Talley said Friday. “I feel like earlier in the week I wasn’t having a lot of fun. Then when I started playing the tournament rounds I had so much fun out here. I’m having the best time of my life, so I hope that I can look back and just remember this time.”

Asterisk Talley walking off the course following her round Friday at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)