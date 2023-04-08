15 NFL draft prospects who are perfect fits for the Eagles’ offensive scheme

The NFL draft is full of elite and dynamic offensive talent, but the biggest key to building the perfect roster is selecting players that fit an urgent need.

Brian Johnson was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator in a move that was expected after Steichen accepted the Colts’ head coaching job.

Sirianni hired Johnson in 2021 when he became the Eagles’ head coach. Johnson was the University of Florida’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Johnson began coaching in 2011 at Utah, where he was a star quarterback under Urban Meyer. Johnson rose and played a crucial role in Dak Prescott earning All-SEC honors at Mississippi State.

His most important job will be to ensure the NFL’s most dominant offense keeps its identity while taking the next step in efficiency and innovation.

We’re looking at ten prospects who’ll fit his scheme with the fast-approaching NFL draft just three weeks away.

Eagles offensive scheme

Johnson is the offensive coordinator, but it’s Nick Sirianni’s scheme and playbook.

On offense, Sirianni is a big believer in utilizing screen passes and play-action passes to complement the NFL’s most potent rushing attack.

During Sirianni’s run as offensive coordinator with the Colts, Indianapolis heavily incorporated running backs into the passing game, both through screens and routes out of the backfield.

Philadelphia utilizes a read-option rushing attack with both gap and zone schemes while combining principles of the Air Raid system through the air, using two All-Pro caliber wide receivers and a top-five tight end who is among the NFL’s best at yards after the catch.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas



Robinson is a three-down back with excellent size, vision, and burst.

Robinson logged 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground last season while breaking 91 tackles, and he’d bring a Marshall Faulk-style smoothness to the running back position alongside Jalen Hurts.

The Longhorns star is a dynamic three-down running back that would make the Eagles much more explosive, and he’d complement Rashaad Penny thanks to his abilities as a pass catcher.

Philadelphia wouldn’t usually take a running back at No. 10 overall.

Still, Robinson is dynamic, and the extra first-round pick for a team with Super Bowl aspirations wouldn’t be the worst move a general manager could make.

On a rookie deal, Robinson would allow Brian Johnson’s offense to take shape with a game-changing dual-threat running back to help alleviate pressure off All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Peter Skoronski , Northwestern, OT

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Skoronski is a steady, reliable tackle prospect who is athletic enough to slide down to the guard position.

A star at Northwestern, Skoronski would chart a similar path to that of Cam Jurgens in 2022, and he’d likely see time at guard and tackle while developing under Jeff Stoutland.

Skoronski could be a better fit at guard than tackle, even though he started 33 games at left tackle in college.

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

A stud left tackle, the 6-4 310-pound Jones didn’t allow a sack in 2022 while also being one of the best run-blockers in the nation.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State , WR

It’s unlikely to happen, but the former Ohio State wide receiver would cause havoc for opposing defenses from the slot wide receiver position.

The preseason All-American saw action in just two games after sustaining an injury.

2021 was a different story; the polished pass catcher led Ohio State with 1,606 yards receiving, a Big Ten record.

He finished things off by catching 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl.

Darnell Washington, Georgia, TE

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A massive tight end with wide receiver athleticism, Washington can power through press coverage with upper-body strength.

Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama · RB · Junior

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Gibbs led the Crimson Tide with 926 yards on 151 rushing attempts for 6.1 yards per carry and seven touchdowns.

A dynamic dual threat that plays similarly to Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook, Gibbs led Alabama in receptions with 44 for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

O'Cyrus Torrence Florida · IOL · Senior

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

A monster run blocker (6-5, 337 pounds) with excellent size, Torrance is built for the Eagles’ downhill, power-based running attack.

He’d be a plug-and-play guy immediately if Philadelphia chose not to start Cam Jurgens.

Torrence is a massive offensive guard with excellent instincts and plays strength. In pass protection, he can bend his knees and play with balance. He has an immediate anchor and ample space for his quarterback to climb into the pocket.

Torrence started in eleven games this season and was the first Gators offensive guard to be named a Consensus All-American and the 34th in Florida history… Named an All-American by AFCA, Sporting News, AP, FWAA, and Walter Camp, and was named to the AP All-SEC First Team.

Cody Mauch North Dakota State · OT · Senior (RS)

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

At the Senior Bowl, Mauch was named the National team’s OL Practice Player-of-Week by vote from his peers in National DL and LB groups.

Mauch played left tackle for the Bison but spent time at guard during the Senior Bowl.

Cody Mauch is looking very solid today pic.twitter.com/ncPgpgHhzG — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 1, 2023

An excellent athlete who plays with balance and awareness, Mauch fits what Philadelphia likes to do up front.

Jalin Hyatt Tennessee · WR · Junior



Ncaa Football Tennessee Volunteers At Vanderbilt Commodores

Hyatt dominated in 2022, winning the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in the nation. He averaged nearly 19 yards per catch lined up in the slot in Josh Heupel’s spread attack, catching a ton of quick hitters and over-the-top balls.

Sam LaPorta Iowa · TE · Senior



Iowavswisconsin 20221112 Bh

LaPorta is a very athletic tight end who was held back by a minimal offense at Iowa. He lines up in-line, flexed in the slot, and on the perimeter.

Steve Avila TCU · IOL · Senior (RS)

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A big, physical player, Avila moved to left guard (zero sacks allowed) after spending the prior two years at the center position.

Zach Charbonnet UCLA · RB · Senior

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Big, fast, and physical both between the tackles and in the open field, Charbonnet is a handful to bring down despite not being overly elusive.

Charbonnet scored 11 touchdowns at Michigan in 2019 before transferring to UCLA, where he ran for 1,137 yards and 13 scores (5.6 average), and in 2020 he ran for 1,359 with 14 (7.0).

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

During his final season with former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, Thompson-Robinson completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards, 27 touchdowns, and ten interceptions for the Bruins in 2022, adding 12 rushing touchdowns.

At UCLA, the 23-year-old signal-caller completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 10,710 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions in his five seasons.

Similar to Jalen Hurts in size and stature(6-1, 205), Thompson-Robinson was also efficient on the ground, totaling 1,826 rushing yards in his career, including a career-high 645 yards last season.

Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Duncan was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention and offers intriguing speed and athleticism at the offensive tackle position.

He’s still rough around the edges but Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan has outstanding blind side traits. Incredibly patient, premier foot quickness. He never looks rushed. pic.twitter.com/wENszSwO1y — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 3, 2023

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The more I watch Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo the more I am really impressed with his game. Beautiful route running here pic.twitter.com/EqLXjAMyji — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) February 3, 2023

Mingo appeared in 41 games over four seasons at Ole Miss, logging 112 receptions for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns.

2022 was Mingo’s most productive season, as he caught 51 balls for 861 yards and five TDs.

One of the best reps of the day in the American WRs group by Jonathan Mingo pic.twitter.com/7mSNpOjo3x — Greg Moore II (@FBWO_) February 3, 2023

Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears continues to cook down here at the Senior Bowl! pic.twitter.com/saZ4enCaNS — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) February 2, 2023

Spears was the MVP for Tulane (12-2), which won the AAC and upset USC in the Cotton Bowl.

During his career at Tulane, Spears rushed for 2,910 yards, and in his final matchup against the Trojans in the Cotton Bowl, he went for 205 yards on 17 carries, including four touchdowns. In the AAC title game against UCF, he rushed for 199 yards on 22 carries.

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears just lit it up in his one on one. The keep Tyjae in New Orleans train keeps getting stronger. 🚂 pic.twitter.com/vW6C2VJtm1 — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 2, 2023

