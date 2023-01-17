With a 7-10 finish in 2022, the New Orleans Saints fell short of the playoffs. Ahead of the season, many expected to see the Saints move along to postseason play after what was considered a successful free agency and draft haul. Unfortunately, things did not go the way many expected in the Big Easy. Leaving a lot of questions to answer this offseason.

That makes two years in a row that the Saints have had their years end earlier than anticipated. However, even a 17-game stretch littered with single-score losses, penalties, injuries, missed field goal and costly decisions is not enough to keep the Saints from feeling they can compete. New Orleans will focus on reloading its roster and answering some major question marks this summer. So, with the hopes of rebounding in 2023 and returning to postseason play, here are 15 moves the Saints should make to get back to the playoffs in 2023:

Trade Sean Payton

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

There is no mystery here. The Saints 2023 offseason has to kick off with a successful trade of former head coach Sean Payton. Preferably getting a deal done that yields a 2023 first-round pick back to the franchise. That pick would be the central building block of the return, of course. Ideally additional draft compensation would be on the way as well both for this year’s draft and next. Regardless, a selection in the opening round of this year’s draft would do wonders for the Saints.

If New Orleans manages to get a first rounder in both 2023 and 2024, that could put them in line to select 5 top-round talents in three seasons. That’s a massive win for a team that is still far from being in dismay. Trading Payton is the key to that kind of reinvestment into the youth of what is already a talented roster with solid building blocks.

With the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos already in line for the Payton sweepstakes, things could have worked out better for the Saints. Say a Los Angeles Chargers job opening for instance. But things are far from abysmal for the team who will look to trade away their past in order to fortify their future this offseason.

Hire a flashy, new offensive coordinator

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Saints longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael deserved to get his shot in 2022 as the team’s full-time play caller. Unfortunately, the result was not what the organization had hoped. Carmichael pioneered the lowest-ranked scoring offense (No. 22) in New Orleans since 2005, called an offense that led to head coach Dennis Allen calling for “more creative ways” to use star running back Alvin Kamara in December and never quite settled on a consistent identity for the offense. It is not all on him; the Saints’ quarterback situation was dicey at best with veteran passer Andy Dalton at the helm for most of the season after being brought in to be a backup. But nonetheless, situation issues on third downs and red zone possessions, personnel concerns in pivotal moments and other choices have led to what could be a one-and-done situation as the team’s primary play caller.

There are several good options out there to pursue as offensive coordinator should the Saints make the decision to move on from Carmichael. Some young and others more experienced and proven. New Orleans should focus on bringing in a coordinator that can thrust them into today’s NFL, game-plan for a mobile quarterback and be willing to build an offense around Kamara and offensive weapon Taysom Hill (that is, if Payton doesn’t trade for him). Then, utilizing the dazzling skills sets of young wide receiver Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed on a consistent basis. A healthy blend of creativity, risk and leaning on stars would be a welcome return to exciting offensive play in New Orleans.

Draft a quarterback with Payton's picks

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Assuming the Saints land a first-round selection in this year’s draft, (which any open team aside from the Cardinals should yield) the should spend that selection on a rookie quarterback they love. Say the Saints trade Payton to the Broncos. Denver holds the San Francisco 49ers selection in the opening round. While that will not put New Orleans in striking distance of the top quarterbacks in the class, it gives them a chance to land a second-round prospect they love but get the fifth-year option on their contract.

What if the Saints fall in love with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker this offseason and his medicals all check out? Well, they would be in smart company to draft him in the first round with the pick they secure from the Payton trade as opposed to waiting around until Day 2. This would be akin to what the Baltimore Ravens did back in 2018. They traded into the bottom of the first round to select Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. And although they have been dragging their feet in re-signing the former NFL MVP, they got five years of his rookie deal. That’s a dream scenario for the Saints who have been working with more sizable veteran quarterback contracts for over a decade.

Sign a veteran quarterback

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Before they get to the draft, even if they feel confidently about landing the signal caller of their choosing, the Saints should invest in a veteran backup. They could choose to bring Dalton back in 2023 after clearly liking what he brought to the table in 2022. Or they could go a different direction like Jacoby Brissett or even reuniting with Teddy Bridgewater. Ultimately, that will be impacted by the highly-anticipated offensive coordinator decision.

The value of a veteran quarterback is amplified when there is a young quarterback in the picture. That would be the intent of this signing. To help mentor or even bridge to the aforementioned rookie selection. If the Saints were to draft Hooker, he may not be available to start the season in 2023. Instead of rushing him out on the field, an experienced NFL passer could lead the way until he’s ready. Getting the most talented option available is what keeps their season alive while the young signal caller develops in the background before taking the reigns in the stretch run of the season.

Re-sign Juwan Johnson

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This is a must for the Saints. The converted wide receiver tied for the NFC South lead in receiving touchdowns (7) along with Panthers wideout D.J. Moore. He developed impressively as a blocker and may be the best pass-catching tight end in New Orleans since Jimmy Graham. New Orleans should not have much trouble keeping Johnson around as he is a restricted free agent in 2023. A second-round tender should do the trick as they work on a long-term deal in the process.

Re-sign Kaden Elliss

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Elliss was one of the biggest pleasant surprises in 2022. Keeping him as his rookie contract expires aids beyond next season though. How many years of Pro Bowl linebacker Demario Davis have left? Contractually, just two. Davis has been outstanding on the field, yes. But what he has done in concert with linebacker coach Mike Hodges to help develop the youth in his position group deserves praise as well. Elliss is one of the benefactors of that mentorship.

He and former Ohio State Buckeye Pete Werner could very well be the future of the Saints linebacker room. A future that is sure to be bright with such young talent and dedication. 2022 draft pick D’Marco Jackson could enter the fold as well. But for the Saints, keeping Elliss in New Orleans is an absolute must this offseason as opposing run games get stronger, base defenses grow more common and the future is taken into account.

Draft Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There has always been a stigma about the Saints drafting LSU Tigers, but what about the Tulane Green Wave players? New Orleans went on a role early in their existence drafting 8 Tulane players between 1971 and 1985. Since then? Not one. That could change this offseason. The Saints are in desperate need of more talent in their running back room behind Alvin Kamara. They claimed former Arizona Cardinals draft pick Eno Benjamin off of waivers picking up his contract through 2023. But another couple of shots at the position would be far from a bad choice.

Spears is an excellent option who can run between the tackle, get the corner, catch the ball and is a tough one to tackle. He was already headed to the NFL after a standout season in Uptown but things took a major step forward for the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder out of Ponchatoula, La. With only one season above 200 carries, he is the type of back with a lot of tread on the tires that the Saints love in the draft. 1,581 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns in 2022 sure doesn’t hurt either.

Re-sign David Onyemata

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Honestly, the Saints could just run back this year’s defensive interior group in 2023 with one addition (next on this list) and be in a good place. Re-signing Onyemata would be a wise move for the Saints. Assuming they do not lose co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen this offseason, the big defensive tackle has been a core part of the unit Nielsen constructed.

The 2016 draft pick has been re-signed in New Orleans before, reaching a 3-year $26 million extension in 2020. After not really hitting his breakout potential in the last couple of years, a third contract may not carry the same value. Which would be of benefit to the Saints who don’t have the best salary cap situation awaiting them. Though, not the worst they’ve seen either.

Acquire a wrecking ball defensive tackle

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Whether via free agency, the trade market or through the draft, the Saints need a big, imposing interior defender that can help reset the line of scrimmage, command double-teams and wreck shop on the inside. That was a big missing piece for them in 2022 while interior play became part of the reason the team struggled against the run. While allowing rushing yardage in the NFL is far from the worst outcome for a defense, that area of the game as been their calling card for some time. Their identity. As the offense is rebuilt in 2023, allowing opposing teams to string together long drives is not the greatest complementary play on the defensive side.

Free agent targets like Dre’Mont Jones and Da’Ron Payne would be great, but pricey. More cost-effective options could be seen in A’Shawn Robinson, (the Saints Twitter Pod jokes would be immaculate), Larry Ogunjobi and even a potential reunion with Sheldon Rankins could be in the cards. As for the draft, Baylor interior lineman Siaki Ika would be an outstanding acquisition along with Gervon Dexter of Florida and Keondre Coburn of Texas could all be had at different areas of this year’s draft.

Add a contested catch specialist

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

This was one that Allen pointed out himself. With the immense talent the team now has a wide receiver, it is time for them to get picky as to how they add to the position. With it looking more and more likely by the day that wideout Michael Thomas and the organization are headed toward an eventual split, a pass-catcher that can “go up and get it” would be a huge asset for the Saints in 2023.

Now, while this framework will often be discussed among wide receiver options, one must assume that a pass-catching threat to pair with Johnson at tight end would be a welcome option as well. Thomas caught an impressive 61.9% of his career contested catch opportunities, per Pro Football Focus. Finding someone that could bring that kind of conversion rate will not be easy, but the search should start sooner rather than later. Prospects like Georgia tight end Darnell Washington and Iowa State wideout Xavier Hutchinson are some names to watch among many.

Cross-train Paulson Adebo or Alontae Taylor in the slot

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

One of the biggest conundrums that awaits the Saints in 2023 will be the decision around who will start opposite cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Both Adebo and Taylor had impressive rookie seasons, one after the other. But New Orleans could benefit here from a little bit of a “chess not checkers” approach over the offseason. Why not have all three players on the field together?

This was suggested with regularity throughout this season by Saints fans, but there was a challenge in the actual execution of that plan. Neither Adebo nor Taylor had much career experience in the slot, college years included. The Saints were wise to not thrust one of the two into that role without proper preparation. But now the requisite time for that prep is available. If they can get one of the two ready to go on the inside to start the season, the secondary would be stellar (save an expected suspension for safety Marcus Maye). And hey, if it does not work out in practice, you have excellent depth at one of the top-5 most important positions on the field.

Shore up depth on the offensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

However they do it, this needs to be a priority for the Saints. The amount of injuries they sustain in the trenches is downright baffling sometimes. During the 2022 season all five of their starting offensive linemen missed time with injuries and several depth pieces including first-round tackle Trevor Penning. This has to be a spot where New Orleans builds up a reserve of healthy offensive linemen ready to step in when called upon. Easier said than done, but must be a concerted effort his summer.

Draft a polished, athletic speed rusher

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Saints have a type and they will not deny it. They love big, strong edge defenders who can transition speed to power and push offensive linemen back into the laps of opposing quarterbacks. They love guys who will be just as valuable in the run game as they are in the passing game as well. However, it’s about time the Saints invest in some speed at the position. With 2018 first-round pick Marcus Davenport potentially out the door this offseason and question marks at the position behind veteran Cameron Jordan and 2022 breakout player Carl Granderson, it is a perfect time to expand the prototype.

The Saints could continue to pile on their preferred build in the meanwhile even! Just as long as they take some time to invest in speed, bend and athleticism at the position as well. New Orleans has a problem defending mobile quarterbacks and a couple of speedy defenders off the edge could help them tremendously in this area. And let’s face it, the NFL loves some speed rushers, the Saints should take a shot here too.

Figure out the injury issues

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Now, I lack the requisite depth and intelligence to suggest how this happens. I know, great analysis. But goodness gracious the Saints’ injury luck is the stuff of nightmares. The team set an NFL record with 58 total starters (including four different quarterbacks) in 2021 only to them follow up in 2022 with over 80 games missed by projected starters, per NOLA.com’s Luke Johnson. That is so far from good luck that we can’t be sure that “bad luck” even does it justice.

The tricky part is considering the nature of the injuries and ailments that struck the team in 2022. Lacerated kidneys, broken vertebrae, cluster headaches and a mass of impact injuries are tough to weed out. How do you prevent a player from experiencing debilitating migraines or preemptively fortify another’s kidneys? You can’t. But there is clearly something here to mine and address. Both Allen and general manager Mickey Loomis seems very intent upon this in their end-of-year pressers.

Bring in competition at kicker

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Looking a bit further ahead here to training camp, but the Saints could benefit from generating some competition for Wil Lutz. Lutz has been excellent for New Orleans throughout his career all told. He was sorely missed in 2021 when the Saints rotated several kickers in his season-long absence. But last year was Lutz’s most challenging year yet.

Lutz missed 8 kicks and posted the NFL’s second-lowest field goal percentage (74.2) among kickers with at least 25 tries. That’s a concerning trend for a guy coming off of a serious core injury that sidelined him for all of 2021. New Orleans would be wise to at least heed this season as a potential warning when it comes to the otherwise outstanding kicker. They should be in no rush to move on from him, but genuine competition in camp could be wroth their time.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire