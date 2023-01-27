15 Most Impactful Bears of 2022: No. 4 Luke Getsy

The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season, where they finished 3-14 and lost their final 10 games of the year. But the future is bright heading into this 2023 offseason, as GM Ryan Poles has the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, a boatload of salary cap space ($118 million) and a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be counting down our 15 Most Impactful Bears for the 2022 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season and look ahead to how they factor into 2023.

At No. 4 is our first coach on the list, Luke Getsy, who helped unleash the potential of Fields and the running game midway through the season with his key offensive adjustments.

Background

Position: Offensive coordinator

Age: 38

Experience: 1st year

2022 cap hit: N/A

2022 recap

The Bears established an offensive identity in 2022 and that was thanks to Getsy. The first-year offensive coordinator leaned on the running game all year long, setting a team record for most rushing yards in a season with 3,014 yards. Getsy’s offense wasn’t flashy, but it was effective at times as the Bears increased their points per game by 1.3 from 2021.

The highlight of Getsy’s offense came following the team’s loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Getsy and the coaching staff went back to the drawing board and decided to lean on their strengths moving forward. That turned out to be Fields’ explosiveness with run pass option (RPO) plays. The result was a historic stretch for Fields and the offense.

The Bears averaged 29.6 points per game over the five-game stretch following their mini bye week, with Fields taking over games thanks to his running ability. Getsy drew up plays that embraced his quarterback’s athleticism and it paid off in a big way. Fields broke the single-game rushing record by a quarterback and set multiple records over the second half of the season.

While Getsy had his share of success, there were glaring areas that showed room for improvement. He sometimes coached too conservatively, whether it was in the red zone or after a big pass play that saw the offense sputter. He could make key adjustments for a few series, then revert back to safe run calls instead of trying to push the ball downfield. Still, you don’t develop the best rushing offense in the NFL by accident and Getsy did just that in his first season.

2023 outlook

For a hot minute, it seemed as if Getsy could be a dark horse candidate to become a head coach in 2023. Those rumblings quickly dissipated with the Bears entering a tailspin, but that’s good news for the team. For the first time in a few years, Fields will be operating in the same offense for two seasons in a row. When it comes to developing a young quarterback, continuity is key and Getsy will look to continue his development as well.

At just 38 years old, Getsy is still a very young coach and just came off his first season as a play caller. Coaches need time to develop too and Getsy is a prime example of that. He’s shown a key football acumen but has areas where he can improve. With continuity in the scheme and (hopefully) an improved roster that will be assembled this offseason, Getsy’s offense should take a big step in 2023. Otherwise, another reset could be in order.

