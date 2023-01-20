15 Most Impactful Bears of 2022: No. 11 Khalil Herbert

The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season, where they finished 3-14 and lost their final 10 games of the year. But the future is bright heading into this 2023 offseason, as GM Ryan Poles has the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, a boatload of salary cap space ($118 million) and a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be counting down our 15 Most Impactful Bears for the 2022 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season and look ahead to how they factor into 2023.

Next up at No. 11 is running back Khalil Herbert, who saw an expanded role and played a big part in Chicago’s top-ranked rushing attack.

Background

Position: Running back

Age: 24

Experience: 2nd year

2022 cap hit: $754,894

2022 stats

129 carries, 731 yards (5.7 yards per carry), 4 touchdowns

9 catches, 57 yards, 1 touchdown

13 games

2022 recap

Herbert played a big role in the success of Chicago’s top-ranked rushing attack. He saw an expanded role in his second season as part of a 1-2 punch with David Montgomery. In fact, Herbert was one of the most effective running backs in the league. He led all running backs in yards per attempt (5.7), and he showed his playmaking ability once he hits the open field. Herbert was sidelined for four games after suffering a hip injury in Week 10, but he returned in time to wrap up what was an impressive year for the second-year pro. While Herbert showed flashes as a runner, he still has room to improve. That includes as a blocker and pass catcher, which is where having someone like Montgomery as a complement comes in handy. Still, you have to wonder how Herbert’s success will impact Poles’ plans this offseason.

2023 outlook

Depending on how the offseason shakes out, Herbert could find himself thrust into an even bigger role in 2023, especially after an impressive season where he was among the league’s most efficient runners. David Montgomery is set to hit free agency, and if the Bears don’t choose to re-sign him, Herbert will be atop the depth chart. Assuming Montgomery doesn’t return, Chicago will look to add to the running back room, where there are options in free agency and the NFL draft. Barring a huge addition, Herbert should be the primary back heading into 2023.

