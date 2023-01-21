15 Most Impactful Bears of 2022: No. 10 Jaylon Johnson

The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season, where they finished 3-14 and lost their final 10 games of the year. But the future is bright heading into this 2023 offseason, as GM Ryan Poles has the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, a boatload of salary cap space ($118 million) and a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be counting down our 15 Most Impactful Bears for the 2022 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season and look ahead to how they factor into 2023.

Heading into the top 10 is cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who took significant strides both on and off the field in his third season.

Background

Position: Cornerback

Age: 23

Experience: 3rd year

2022 cap hit: $1,764,211

2022 stats

35 combined tackles (1 for loss)

1 forced fumble

1 fumble recovery

7 passes defensed

2022 recap

Johnson started out the 2022 season on his own island as teams wouldn’t even throw his way early in the season. He wasn’t targeted in the Bears’ first couple of games with teams opting to attack the other cornerbacks instead. He did create havoc, though, forcing a fumble in the Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson missed a few games shortly after due to injury and returned for a tough stretch against some of the better offenses in the league. He did well against the Dallas Cowboys, but struggled at times against the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. He saved the best for last, however, countering nearly every punch from the Philadelphia Eagles offense and A.J. Brown in his last game played. Johnson had three passes defensed in his best performance of the season before he was shut down for the final few games. His pass coverage skills improved overall, allowing an opposing quarterback rating of 94.6, down five points from 2021.

To cap it all off, Johnson was named the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, given to the player in the league who makes a difference in the community with their charitable work.

2023 outlook

Early in the 2022 offseason, Johnson admitted he didn’t initially embrace head coach Matt Eberflus’ style and philosophies. Now, he’s seen as a key leader on his defense and is up for a contract extension this offseason, something he would like to see get done. Johnson and the other cornerbacks had to navigate the 2022 season with very little pressure from the front seven, something that made their job more difficult than normal. With the Bears expected to improve in that area this offseason, that can only mean good things for Johnson.

No matter what happens, however, Johnson will once again be counted on as a leader in the secondary and will likely remain the top cornerback in 2023. The question is, will he get extended before the season begins?

