15 Most Impactful Bears of 2022: No. 14 Kyler Gordon

The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season, where they finished 3-14 and lost their final 10 games of the year. But the future is bright heading into this 2023 offseason, as GM Ryan Poles has the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, a boatload of salary cap space ($118 million) and a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be counting down our 15 Most Impactful Bears for the 2022 season. We’ll recap their 2022 season and look ahead to how they factor into 2023.

At No. 14 is cornerback Kyler Gordon, who was picked on repeatedly by opposing quarterbacks to start his rookie season, but responded with excellent performances to end the year.

Background

Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) celebrates his fumble recovery in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Cornerback

Age: 23

Experience: Rookie

2022 cap hit: $1,578,714

2022 stats

Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) runs the ball after an interception during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

71 combined tackles (2 for loss)

3 interceptions

6 passes defensed

1 forced fumble

1 fumble recovered

2022 recap

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) runs on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Gordon was the top pick for the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft and was thrown into the fire immediately as the team’s starting nickel corner. He was picked on constantly by opposing quarterbacks, notably in Week 2 against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers where he allowed 10 catches on 13 targets for 163 yards and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus.

But as the season progressed, so did Gordon. He found his footing in the secondary and played opponents tougher. His three interceptions all came in his last eight games, including two in a row against Pro Bowl quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen. Gordon was reading plays more effectively as the year wore on and showed he was worthy of being picked so high in the draft.

2023 outlook

Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) makes an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon and veteran Jaylon Johnson will once again be counted on to anchor the Bears cornerback position in 2023. The question is, where will Gordon line up? For most of his rookie season, the former Washington standout played nickel corner. He was asked to move outside at times due to injuries, but he got more and more comfortable playing inside. Will the Bears look to move him back outside like they originally planned when he was drafted?

Either way, the expectations for Gordon will be that he plays to the level we saw over the second half of the season and not the first half. Hopefully with an improved defensive line and pass rush, his job will be easier than it was this season.

