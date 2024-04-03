15 Mitchell-area prep track and field athletes to watch in 2024

Apr. 3—MITCHELL — As the weather warms, the 2024 outdoor track and field season will soon be in full swing.

From returning multi-time state champions to upperclassmen poised to climb the standings, yet another talented crop of athletes is set to make its mark between now and the state championships in late May.

Here's a look at 15 of the top returning athletes in the region, listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Trinity Bietz, Scotland: Last season, Bietz recorded a breakout sophomore campaign capped with a Class B state title in shot put and a runner-up finish in discus. The latter title race came down to a battle with another area sophomore standout, Burke's Paige Bull, as both are set to contend again in 2024.

Berkeley Engelland, Mount Vernon/Plankinton: With 10 state titles and two Class A track MVP awards to her name already, Engelland returns for a highly-anticipated senior season. At last year's state championships, the University of South Dakota signee completed a rare sprinting quadruple, sweeping the Class A 100, 200, 400 and 800 meters. For the season, she had the fastest time in the state across all classes at 200, 400 and 800 meters and was second at 100 meters. At the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals, Engelland blazed to a personal-record time of 2:10.42, placing eighth nationally.

Clara Fink, Mount Vernon/Plankinton: Fink placed third in the shot put and fifth in the discus at the Class A state championships last season. However, every athlete who slotted in ahead of Fink a year ago graduated, opening the door for what could be a special season for the Titans' senior.

Ashlyn Koupal, Wagner: Though just a sophomore this year, Koupal already is a three-time defending Class A high jump champion. Koupal, also a two-time first-team all-state basketball player for the Red Raiders, has a career-best of 5-foot-7 from her freshman season and cleared 5-6 twice last season, one of only two girls to do so across all classes.

Ashton Massey, Menno: Massey, now a senior, completed a state title triple last May, winning the Class B 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump. The Augustana commit leads a trio of top area hurdlers, joined by Freeman freshman Rylee Peters and Burke senior Piper Hanson, who ranked first, second and third, respectively, in Class B at both 100 and 300 meters last season.

Reagan Rus, Mount Vernon/Plankinton: A lean at the finish line gave Rus her first individual state title in the 100-meter hurdles last season, and she followed up with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. Rus, now a junior, also qualified for the state competition in the triple jump and as a member of the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay.

Courtney Sees, Avon: A senior, Sees is a two-time defending Class B high jump champion with four straight podium finishes in the event at the state meet. Last year, Sees' championship-winning leap of 17 feet, 0.5 inches was 8 inches further than anyone else in the competition and the No. 2 overall mark in Class B for the 2023 season.

Lauren Ziebart, Ethan/Parkston: At last season's Class A state championships, Ziebart posted a runner-up finish in the long jump and was third in the 100-meter dash. Now a junior, Ziebart owns the third-best long jump mark overall among returners from last season as is tops among 2023 state placewinners.

Jeffery Boschee, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket: Entering his senior season, Boschee is a two-time defending Class A high jump champion. At the end of the 2023 season, Boschee owned the first, second and third-best overall high jump marks in the state regardless of class, including a personal best of 6 feet, 7.25 inches.

Canyon Burkard, Chamberlain: With a heave of 155 feet, 6 inches, recorded at last year's Class A state championships, Burkhard owns the top discus throw among returners in the class. Burkhard, a senior, whose lone state meet qualifications (2022 and 2023) have come in discus, was the state runner-up last season.

James Deckert, Ethan/Parkston: Twice a fourth-place finisher in Class A long jump, Deckert, a junior, owns the top returning mark in the class in both the long jump (22 feet, 3 inches) and triple jump (44-5). Deckert also placed as a member of the 1,600-meter sprint medley and 4x200-meter relay teams at last year's state meet.

Isaac Fergen, Menno: With the graduation of former teammate Owen Eitemiller, Fergen is at the top of the list to take over the top spot in Class B pole vault. Fergen, now a senior, finished as runner-up to Eitemiller at last year's Class B state championships and has the top mark among returners in the class.

Paul Kaffar, McCook Central/Montrose: With a third-place finish in the triple jump at last year's Class A state championships, Kaffar is the top returning placewinner in the class. Overall, the senior has the fourth-best mark in the triple jump and fifth-best in the long jump among Class A returning athletes.

Joseph Laprath, Colome: Smashing his personal best by 11 seconds, Laprath claimed the Class B 1,600-meter state title with the No. 1 overall time in the class for 2023. Laprath, now a senior, also finished third at 3,200 meters and is the second-ranked returning runner in Class B at that distance. Pushing Laprath, Freeman Academy/Marion's Tavin Schroeder is the top returner at 3,200 meters and No. 2 at 1,600 meters.

Daniel Mitchell, Gregory: Breaking through for a Class B high jump state title last season, Mitchell also claimed the No. 2 overall mark in the state regardless of class at 6 feet, 6 inches. Additionally, Mitchell, now a senior, was the high jump runner-up in 2022 and has top-four placements as a member of the Gregory 4x100 meter relay in 2022 and 4x200 meter relay in 2023.