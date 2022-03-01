15 lessons learned from the 2021 fantasy season

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don go over all of the things they got wrong (Jonathan Taylor, Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, etc.), and some of the things they got right (Leonard Fournette, fading veteran WRs, etc.), during the 2021 fantasy football season and then look forward to see what lessons could be learned from their hits and misses.

