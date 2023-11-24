15 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.



Next week on Hollyoaks, Sienna makes a surprise discovery which could change everything.

Meanwhile, Lucas sparks more concern and Yazz hurts Tom by moving on with Ethan.

1. Sienna makes a surprising discovery

Lime Pictures

Ethan has a big question that he wants to ask Sienna, but she is too preoccupied trying to find a way to secure the money for her children's tuition fees.

Sienna is caught red-handed by Rafe when she tries to take a family heirloom to hold captive in order to put off the wedding. This ruins any chance of Rafe continuing to help with the twin's school fees.

Just when it seems like all hope is lost, Sienna catches Nadira and Camilla getting intimate, unbeknown to them.

2. Yazz kisses Ethan

Lime Pictures

Yazz is staying at the Lomax house, where she receives support from Leela.

Leela tells Yazz that nobody can tell her how to live her life, and invites her out to her work's Christmas party to distract her.

Tom is devastated when he bumps into Yazz and discovers that she plans to go and have fun while he's heartbroken.

Wanting to cheer Tom up, Darren suggests they go out. At The Loft, Ethan tries to cheer Yazz up on the dance floor and the pair share a kiss, which Tom witnesses.

3. Felix opens up to Mercedes

Lime Pictures

Felix shares with Mercedes how the smallest of things can affect his mental health right now.

In light of this, Mercedes decides to keep her recent news to herself.

Felix later asks Mercedes to go with him to his therapy session, where he opens up about his failure as a father and shares his gratitude for Mercedes and her support.

Felix tells Mercedes that he's never been so open with anyone and he won't let anything get between them.

4. Lucas makes a confession

Lime Pictures

Ste and James confront Dillon and the Maaliks, but Dillon denies all bullying claims.

Wanting to hide from his dad, Lucas bumps into Cindy, who shares some information with him regarding James' dad Mac.

Lucas bunks off school, and when Ste and James find him at home, they question him. Backed into a corner, Lucas ends up revealing that he lied about Dillon bullying him.

Furious, Leah has words with Lucas, trying to stop him from ruining their dad's marriage and happiness. However, Lucas has other ideas.

5. Vicky supports Scott

Lime Pictures

Vicky teams up with Felix, Shing Lin and others to put on a protest to convince Scott to not give up his position at the Youth Centre.

Scott is touched when Vicky refers to him as her dad.

Knowing how much Vicky thinks of him, Scott decides to take back his role.

6. Nadira exposes Camilla's secret

Ray Burmiston - Lime Pictures

Ste and Dave agree to help Ethan with his proposal to Sienna.

Sienna confronts Nadira and tells her that she needs Nadira to confess to Rafe about her affair with Camilla.

At the manor, Sienna confronts Camilla and Rafe.

Nadira tries to deny the truth, but when Camilla talks down about her, she snaps and confesses that they slept together.

7. Peri struggles with her feelings

Lime Pictures

Peri wants to make amends with Romeo after recent events, but he's avoiding her.

Peri confides in Nadira, who tells her to go and speak to Romeo.

Peri and Romeo decide to give it another go, but first Peri thinks they need to get Juliet's blessing first and go to her graveside.

Back at the house, Romeo and Peri tell Hunter, Prince and Phoenix that they're seeing each other.

8. Yazz tries to reach out to Tom

Lime Pictures

Tom throws a festive event at the café, but Jack and Darren are concerned about him.

Sure enough, emotions get to Tom during his speech, but Yazz quickly jumps in to help.

Later, Yazz finds a hurting Tom and tries to comfort him.

Following his conversation with Yazz, Tom grows sick of his head being messed with and not feeling good enough.

9. Scott and Vicky have a heart-to-heart

Lime Pictures

Vicky is unaware that Scott is hiding something and simply thinks that he doesn't want to spend time with her.

In reality, Scott is planning an adoption proposal for Vicky, but Maxine advises him to stop over-thinking and to just ask her.

Vicky is taken aback when Scott asks her to be his daughter. Emotional scenes then see Vicky explain how teens her age in foster care don't often get these opportunities.

10. Scott gets a surprise call

Lime Pictures

Scott receives a shock call and confides in Maxine that Miley's dad wants to see her.

Scott disrupts a game of hide and seek to share his concerns that Miley's dad might want to gain custody of her, unaware that the youngster has overheard.

11. Sienna makes a big decision

Lime Pictures

Ethan asks Sienna to choose between love or money, but she opts for family.

Rafe turns up at the flat asking once again for Sienna's hand in marriage, but also explains that he needs to tell her something first.

At The Dog, Rafe announces his and Sienna's engagement, leaving Ethan devastated and Ste confused.

Sienna extends an olive branch to Ethan afterwards, but he's hurt and unable to forgive her.

12. Peri suffers a panic attack

Ray Burmiston - Lime Pictures

Peri is spooked by a video posted online regarding Rayne's murder.

During Peri's counselling session, her relationship with Romeo is called into question and she opens up about feeling like Rayne is everywhere haunting her. A panic attack is triggered, resulting in her abruptly ending the session.

Romeo tries to help comfort Peri afterwards, but Prince and Hunter interrupt. When Peri opens up to the brothers about her counselling session, they push her to tell them more about what she remembers, which leads to her storming out.

After speaking to her mum, Peri goes back to Romeo, where they both agree they still want to be together.

13. James confronts Lucas

Lime Pictures

It's Lucas' first day back on the football team, but he's thrown by message from Dillon.

With Lucas refusing to go to school, arguments arise between Ste and James on how to handle Lucas' behaviour.

When Lucas storms out after overhearing, James is left with the challenge of making an effort with his stepson.

James catches up with Lucas and pushes him to admit what's really going on.

14. Camilla gives Nadira some advice

Channel 4

Camilla is preparing to leave the village but gives Nadira some parting advice about the Harcourts.

Nadira then hears a confession from Peri, who opens up about what happened with Romeo.

Unable to bear the weight of it all anymore, Peri admits what happened with Romeo.

15. Goldie's new idea backfires

Lime Pictures

Goldie comes up with a way of making money so John Paul can buy Matthew-Jesus a good Christmas present.

When Pearl buys some eye cream from them, she's left hiding behind sunglasses after having a reaction to the products.

