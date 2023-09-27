15 highest graded Oklahoma Sooners through week 4 per Pro Football Focus

The Oklahoma Sooners are playing some good football as they head into week 5. They’re 4-0 and allowing just 8.5 points per game. Though the offense scored just 20 points against Cincinnati, Dillon Gabriel left a little meat on the bone with a couple of bad overthrows and a fumble inside the 10-yard line.

It could have easily been a 34-6 game.

But, the Sooners are 4-0 and looking like a contender in the Big 12. They’ll have to continue to prove it on the field, but for the most part, they’re looking like a much-improved football team.

Through four weeks, the Sooners have received some standout performances, but who has earned the best grades from Pro Football Focus through four games?

Here are the top 15 graded Sooners who have played at least 77 snaps or 25% of the possible snaps this season.

Nic Anderson, WR

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 88.6

Snaps: 86

Half of Nic Anderson’s eight receptions have gone for touchdowns. That’s an incredible rate. Only six players in college football with at least eight receptions have a higher grade than Anderson.

Dillon Gabriel, QB

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 85.4

Snaps: 252

Among quarterbacks with at least 122 dropbacks, Dillon Gabriel grades as the No. 15 quarterback in college football.

Danny Stutsman, LB

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 84.5

Snaps: 227

Danny Stutsman has been on a tear to start the 2023 college football season. He’s recorded 43 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception. He’s rolling.

Andrel Anthony, WR

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 83.5

Snaps: 181

There’s no doubt who Oklahoma’s lead wide receiver is. Andrel Anthony leads the Sooners in targets, receptions, and yards. He’s on an incredible pace in 2023.

Kani Walker, CB

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 79.6

Snaps: 156

Kani Walker may not be one of the starters at on the depth chart, but with injuries to Gentry Williams through four games, he’s second in snaps among cornerbacks this season.

Trace Ford, DE

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 76.8

Snaps: 87

Trace Ford has been a nice addition to the Oklahoma Sooners defensive end rotation. He’s third among defensive ends on the roster in pressures and has the highest coverage grade on the Sooners defense.

Drake Stoops, WR

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 76.5

Snaps: 156

Old reliable, Drake Stoops is second on the team in targets, receptions, and touchdowns, and he’s fourth in receiving yards.

Key Lawrence, S

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 76.3

Snaps: 164

Key Lawrence is in the midst of a breakout season for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s forced turnovers in three straight games.

Peyton Bowen, S

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 76.3

Snaps: 141

Five-star freshman Peyton Bowen is off to a strong start to his Sooners career, earning lots of playing time early and becoming an integral part of the safety rotation. It’s only a matter of time until he comes down with his first interception.

Ethan Downs, DE

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 76

Snaps: 152

Ethan Downs is having a solid year. He leads the Sooners in total pressures, and has 12 total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack. He’s leading the defensive end rotation in snaps on defense this season.

Tawee Walker, RB

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 75.1

Snaps: 91

In a running back group that’s struggling to get going in 2023, Tawee Walker has had the best performance. He’s averaging 5.2 yards per carry and leads the Sooners with 176 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He’s also caught five passes for 52 yards.

Marcus Major, RB

PFF Grade: 74.7

Snaps: 101

Marcus Major had a strong performance in the win over Cincinnati, helping the running game rebound from a poor first half. He’s second on the team in rushing yards with 133 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also has four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Walter Rouse, LT

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

PFF Grade: 72.8

Snaps: 240

Walter Rouse has allowed just three pressures in 2023. His experience at left tackle has helped solidify a unit that’s still looking to find its footing this season. If they can improve in the running game, the Oklahoma Sooners will take off offensively.

Rondell Bothroyd, DE

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 72.2

Snaps: 147

Coming over from Wake Forest, Rondell Bothroyd brought high expectations with him. He’s starting to come on strong. He has six total pressures and hasn’t missed a tackle in 2023. He’s been stout against the run, taking on blockers and allowing the linebackers to get into the backfield.

Gentry Williams, CB

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 72.2

Snaps: 100

Aside from some minor injuries that have cut into his snap count, Gentry Williams is doing a great job opposite Woodi Washington. He’s allowing a passer rating of just 45.8 when targeted.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire