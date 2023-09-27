15 highest graded Oklahoma Sooners through week 4 per Pro Football Focus
The Oklahoma Sooners are playing some good football as they head into week 5. They’re 4-0 and allowing just 8.5 points per game. Though the offense scored just 20 points against Cincinnati, Dillon Gabriel left a little meat on the bone with a couple of bad overthrows and a fumble inside the 10-yard line.
It could have easily been a 34-6 game.
But, the Sooners are 4-0 and looking like a contender in the Big 12. They’ll have to continue to prove it on the field, but for the most part, they’re looking like a much-improved football team.
Through four weeks, the Sooners have received some standout performances, but who has earned the best grades from Pro Football Focus through four games?
Here are the top 15 graded Sooners who have played at least 77 snaps or 25% of the possible snaps this season.
Nic Anderson, WR
PFF Grade: 88.6
Snaps: 86
Half of Nic Anderson’s eight receptions have gone for touchdowns. That’s an incredible rate. Only six players in college football with at least eight receptions have a higher grade than Anderson.
Dillon Gabriel, QB
PFF Grade: 85.4
Snaps: 252
Among quarterbacks with at least 122 dropbacks, Dillon Gabriel grades as the No. 15 quarterback in college football.
Danny Stutsman, LB
PFF Grade: 84.5
Snaps: 227
Danny Stutsman has been on a tear to start the 2023 college football season. He’s recorded 43 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception. He’s rolling.
Andrel Anthony, WR
PFF Grade: 83.5
Snaps: 181
There’s no doubt who Oklahoma’s lead wide receiver is. Andrel Anthony leads the Sooners in targets, receptions, and yards. He’s on an incredible pace in 2023.
Kani Walker, CB
PFF Grade: 79.6
Snaps: 156
Kani Walker may not be one of the starters at on the depth chart, but with injuries to Gentry Williams through four games, he’s second in snaps among cornerbacks this season.
Trace Ford, DE
PFF Grade: 76.8
Snaps: 87
Trace Ford has been a nice addition to the Oklahoma Sooners defensive end rotation. He’s third among defensive ends on the roster in pressures and has the highest coverage grade on the Sooners defense.
Drake Stoops, WR
PFF Grade: 76.5
Snaps: 156
Old reliable, Drake Stoops is second on the team in targets, receptions, and touchdowns, and he’s fourth in receiving yards.
Key Lawrence, S
PFF Grade: 76.3
Snaps: 164
Key Lawrence is in the midst of a breakout season for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s forced turnovers in three straight games.
Peyton Bowen, S
PFF Grade: 76.3
Snaps: 141
Five-star freshman Peyton Bowen is off to a strong start to his Sooners career, earning lots of playing time early and becoming an integral part of the safety rotation. It’s only a matter of time until he comes down with his first interception.
Ethan Downs, DE
PFF Grade: 76
Snaps: 152
Ethan Downs is having a solid year. He leads the Sooners in total pressures, and has 12 total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack. He’s leading the defensive end rotation in snaps on defense this season.
Tawee Walker, RB
PFF Grade: 75.1
Snaps: 91
In a running back group that’s struggling to get going in 2023, Tawee Walker has had the best performance. He’s averaging 5.2 yards per carry and leads the Sooners with 176 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He’s also caught five passes for 52 yards.
Marcus Major, RB
PFF Grade: 74.7
Snaps: 101
Marcus Major had a strong performance in the win over Cincinnati, helping the running game rebound from a poor first half. He’s second on the team in rushing yards with 133 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also has four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Walter Rouse, LT
PFF Grade: 72.8
Snaps: 240
Walter Rouse has allowed just three pressures in 2023. His experience at left tackle has helped solidify a unit that’s still looking to find its footing this season. If they can improve in the running game, the Oklahoma Sooners will take off offensively.
Rondell Bothroyd, DE
PFF Grade: 72.2
Snaps: 147
Coming over from Wake Forest, Rondell Bothroyd brought high expectations with him. He’s starting to come on strong. He has six total pressures and hasn’t missed a tackle in 2023. He’s been stout against the run, taking on blockers and allowing the linebackers to get into the backfield.
Gentry Williams, CB
PFF Grade: 72.2
Snaps: 100
Aside from some minor injuries that have cut into his snap count, Gentry Williams is doing a great job opposite Woodi Washington. He’s allowing a passer rating of just 45.8 when targeted.