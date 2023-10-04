15 highest-graded Oklahoma Sooners through Week 5 per Pro Football Focus

Football is a team game, but it’s made up of individual performances that enhance the whole. This season, the Sooners are playing well on both sides of the ball and have a top-five scoring offense and defense.

But what’s happening in 2023 is a change of pace from years past.

Of the Sooners’ top 15 highest-graded players, according to Pro Football Focus, nine of them are on the defensive side of the ball. Oklahoma has an elite offense but looks like they have an elite defense to match for what feels like the first time in forever.

Minimum Offensive Snaps: 99

Minimum Defensive Snaps: 89

Dillon Gabriel, QB

Nathan Fish, The Oklahoman

PFF Grade: 84.2

Snaps: 333

There are few quarterbacks in college football playing as well as Dillon Gabriel is right now. His 400 total yards of offense and five total touchdowns was an incredible day that could have been even bigger had the coaching staff not called off the onslaught in the fourth quarter.

Tawee Walker, RB

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 82.3

Snaps: 103

Everyone’s favorite running back, Tawee Walker, has provided a physical presence every time he’s touched the football. A significant part of the running back room, Walker could be called upon this week to set the tone for the offense.

Nic Anderson, WR

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 82

Snaps: 131

Nic Anderson saw his largest snap count of the season in the win over Iowa State, seeing the field on offense for 45 snaps. He’s become an integral part of the wide receiver rotation and he leads the Oklahoma Sooners in touchdown receptions.

Danny Stutsman, LB

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 81.4

Snaps: 275

There isn’t a defender in the Big 12 playing as well as Danny Stutsman is for the Oklahoma Sooners. One of the best things about the way Oklahoma has won is that it hasn’t required Stutsman to be on the field for 100% of the snaps. He’s leading the Big 12 in stops and is tied for third among linebackers with 10 pressures.

Kani Walker, CB

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 81.2

Snaps: 156

As Gentry Williams has dealt with some minor dings here and there, Kani Walker has stepped up to fill the gap and played really well. Though he didn’t play in Oklahoma’s win over Cincinnati, he’s been effective at cornerback in a rotational role. He’s allowing a reception on just 53.3% of his targets.

Andrel Anthony, WR

Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 79.5

Snaps: 235

Oklahoma’s leading receiver didn’t do a whole lot against Iowa State, but he didn’t have to. The Sooners moved the ball at will through the air. They’ll need him to be a big-time factor this week in the Cotton Bowl.

Jordan Kelley, DT

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 79.1

Snaps: 115

The Oklahoma Sooners have one of the better run defenses in college football. They’re rotating their defensive tackles, with none earning more than 33% of the snaps. Jordan Kelley is second among interior players and has recorded the second most quarterback hurries and stops at defensive tackle.

Peyton Bowen, S

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

PFF Grade: 76.4

Snaps: 173

Oklahoma’s five-star safety has been incredibly impactful through five games of his Sooners career. He’s been fantastic on both defense and special teams and his stock is only trending upward.

Marcus Major, RB

Nathan Fish, The Oklahoman

PFF Grade: 76.2

Snaps: 151

Marcus Major’s led the Oklahoma Sooners in carries each of the last two weeks against a pair of stout run defenses. It’s been tough sledding, but Major has shown great burst and wiggle in the open field.

Ethan Downs, DE

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 75.8

Snaps: 173

While a lot of attention is going to Danny Stutsman and members of the secondary, Ethan Downs is quietly putting together a strong season. He leads the Sooners in total pressures and is tied for third in Pro Football Focus “stops” metric.

Gentry Williams, CB

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 75.4

Snaps: 144

Gentry Williams has four tackles for loss this season and two interceptions. His aggressive mentality has provided a huge boost to the Sooners secondary. We’re watching a star in the making.

Drake Stoops, WR

Nathan Fish, The Oklahoman

PFF Grade: 75.3

Snaps: 224

Drake Stoops has been as steady a player as the Oklahoma Sooners have on their roster. He’s first in receptions and second in touchdown receptions. He’ll likely be called upon heavily again this week against Texas.

Jonah Laulu, DT

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 74.5

Snaps: 119

Jonah Laulu’s move to defensive tackle has been fantastic for the former Hawaii transfer. His quickness on the interior has been difficult for guards to handle. He’s tied for second on the team in total pressures in 2023.

Isaiah Coe, DT

PFF Grade: 74.3

Snaps: 97

Isaiah Coe may not show up a ton on the stat sheet, but he’s made a huge impact on the interior for Oklahoma’s run defense.

Key Lawrence, S

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 73.1

Snaps: 188

Key Lawrence has been great this season. His ability in both pass and run defense has been incredibly impactful. The coverage bust against Iowa State aside, the Sooners are getting a career year out of Lawrence.

