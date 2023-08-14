15 high school football players to watch before they play at UNC, NC State or Duke

High school football kicks off this week for teams in the N.C. High School Athletic Association and N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.

As the 2023 season gets underway, let’s highlight the North Carolina, Duke and NC State recruits set to take the field under the Friday night lights.

The Tar Heels currently have eight in-state players in their 2024 class, followed by the Wolfpack (5) and Blue Devils (2). Here’s a look at the 15 players committed to play college football at UNC, NC State or Duke.

UNC football

Alex Taylor, Grimsley

The wide receiver is ranked as the Tar Heels’ top recruit – so far – in his class, according to 247Sports. Taylor had 65 catches for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 games last season.

Malcolm Ziglar, Fuquay-Varina

The 6-foot-2 defensive back had four interceptions and four pass breakups in nine games last season. The four-star recruit showed off his speed in the spring with a time of 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Jordan Shipp, Providence Day

The four-star receiver had 62 catches for 1,088 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Keenan Jackson, Weddington

The three-star receiver spent his first three seasons at Cuthbertson before joining the Warriors for his final season. Jackson combined for 102 catches, 1,354 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore and junior.

Khalil Conley, Christ School

A three-star prospect as a two-way player, Conley had 31 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions in 2022. He also had 39 catches for 739 yards and five touchdowns.

Curtis Simpson, Kings Mountain

A three-star recruit as a defensive end, Simpson had 74 tackles – including 36 for loss and 23 sacks – last season.

Desmond Jackson, West Forsyth

A 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman and three-star recruit, Jackson helped the Titans’ offense average 148.8 rushing yards per game last season.

Jani Norwood, Eastern Randolph

The Tar Heels were the first to offer Norwood, a three-star offensive lineman. The offer came in February and the 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman announced his commitment in April.

NC State football

Jonathan Paylor, Cummings

The Wolfpack’s top prospect as a four-star wide receiver – according to 247Sports – Paylor thrived as a runner and pass catcher in 2022. He had 1,054 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 77 carries. He also had 27 catches for 725 yards and five TDs.

Brody Barnhardt, Providence Day

A three-star defensive back, Barnhardt had 102 tackles and four interceptions in 13 games last season.

Trent Mitchell, Ashbrook

Trent Mitchell (77) and his Ashbrook teammates take the field ahead of an Oct. 21, 2022 high school football game against Kings Mountain.

A 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman and three-star recruit, Mitchell helped Ashbrook rack up more than 2,000 rushing yards last season,

Isiah Jones, Rolesville

The three-star running back had 1,122 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 154 carries last fall. Jones had five games with 100 or more rushing yards.

Zane Williams, Wake Forest

A three-star linebacker, Williams logged 142 tackles – including 34 ½ for loss and 10 sacks – last season. He averaged nearly 12 tackles per game.

Landan Callahan, Reagan

A three-star defensive back and the first in-state recruit to commit to the Blue Devils, Callahan had 40 tackles and 15 pass breakups in 11 games last season.

Derrick Brown Jr., Avon Old Farms (CT)

The three-star linebacker is a Charlotte native, but he’ll be spending a post-grad season in Connecticut at Avon Old Farms. Brown Jr. had 52 tackles, including four sacks, at Charlotte Christian in 2022.

